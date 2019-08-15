Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Before 10 am Thursday, 57 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Points:
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAYL) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Gryphon Resources (OTC: GRYO) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high
- CAPREIT (OTC: CDPYF) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 9.21% after reaching its new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAYL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $27.25 with a daily change of up 1.07%.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $123.49. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
- Carlsberg (OTC: CABGY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.43. Shares traded up 3.27%.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLP) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.80.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLO) shares hit a yearly high of $24.85. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
- CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.77.
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $108.57. Shares traded up 1.87%.
- Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares were up 1.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $143.69.
- Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares were up 1.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $133.66 for a change of up 1.14%.
- HCP (NYSE: HCP) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.33%.
- JBS (OTC: JBSAY) shares set a new yearly high of $14.70 this morning. The stock was up 9.4% on the session.
- Hitachi Chemical Co (OTC: HCHMY) shares were up 3.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.80.
- Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $106.27. Shares traded up 1.25%.
- W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.23 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.68%.
- Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $83.23 with a daily change of up 2.22%.
- CAPREIT (OTC: CDPYF) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.88 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%.
- Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares broke to $55.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.73 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.82%.
- Turk Telekomunikasyon (OTC: TRKNF) shares were up 13.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.95.
- Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.31. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
- American States Water (NYSE: AWR) shares set a new yearly high of $85.87 this morning. The stock was up 1.77% on the session.
- Tribune Media (NYSE: TRCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) shares hit a yearly high of $92.19. The stock traded up 3.48% on the session.
- Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.35 Thursday. The stock was up 1.75% for the day.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) shares were up 1.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $119.43 for a change of up 1.72%.
- Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) stock hit a yearly high price of $95.32. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
- Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.25 with a daily change of down 1.92%.
- James River Group Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.
- Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $85.16 with a daily change of up 1.93%.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.93. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
- Quantum (OTC: QMCO) shares hit a yearly high of $5.69. The stock traded up 5.56% on the session.
- Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.94 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOODP) shares were up 0.04% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.70 for a change of up 0.04%.
- America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) shares set a new yearly high of $7.44 this morning. The stock was up 1.64% on the session.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares hit a yearly high of $4.14. The stock traded up 4.71% on the session.
- Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.26%.
- United Health Products (OTC: UEEC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.86. The stock traded down 0.55% on the session.
- VietNam Holding (OTC: VNMHF) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.20.
- Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.34 on Thursday, moving down 6.54%.
- Freedom Holding (OTC: FRHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%.
- Cannara Biotech (OTC: LOVFF) shares hit $0.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 5.15%.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.80. Shares traded up 3.39%.
- Auri (OTC: AURI) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.02 Thursday. The stock was up 19.76% for the day.
- Clenergen (OTC: CRGE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.21%.
- Nephros (OTC: NEPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.00 on Thursday, moving down 2.86%.
- ICTS International (OTC: ICTSF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.11. The stock traded up 47.96% on the session.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.24. The stock traded up 3.59% on the session.
- Precious Metals (OTC: PMMTF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1.30. Shares traded up 0.78%.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.87%.
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTC: FLXT) shares hit a yearly high of $0.13. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
- Kane Biotech (OTC: KNBIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.11. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Nevada Canyon Gold (OTC: NGLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.25 Thursday. The stock was up 80.0% for the day.
- Silver Grail Resources (OTC: SVGAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.08 on Thursday morning, moving up 20.9%.
- Buildablock (OTC: BABL) shares were up 43.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.001865 for a change of up 43.46%.
- Bonanza Goldfields (OTC: BONZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0019. The stock was up 55.56% for the day.
- Gryphon Resources (OTC: GRYO) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.02 Thursday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
