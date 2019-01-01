QQQ
Range
0.9 - 0.9
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 1.07
Mkt Cap
4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
4.5M
Outstanding
Nevada Canyon Gold Corp is a junior precious metals exploration company. The company holds an interest in the Lapon Canyon Gold Project located to the southeast of Yerington, Nevada and Lazy Claims Property located within the Walker Lane shear zone.

Nevada Canyon Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nevada Canyon Gold (NGLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nevada Canyon Gold (OTCPK: NGLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nevada Canyon Gold's (NGLD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nevada Canyon Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Nevada Canyon Gold (NGLD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nevada Canyon Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Nevada Canyon Gold (NGLD)?

A

The stock price for Nevada Canyon Gold (OTCPK: NGLD) is $0.9 last updated Today at 4:57:21 PM.

Q

Does Nevada Canyon Gold (NGLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nevada Canyon Gold.

Q

When is Nevada Canyon Gold (OTCPK:NGLD) reporting earnings?

A

Nevada Canyon Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nevada Canyon Gold (NGLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nevada Canyon Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Nevada Canyon Gold (NGLD) operate in?

A

Nevada Canyon Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.