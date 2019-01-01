Turk Telekomunikasyon AS is a multi-play telecommunications company that provides broadband, mobile, and TV services for companies and individuals. From a product perspective, revenue comes from mobile and broadband products, which are typically offered on a subscription basis. Within mobile, however, there is roughly an even split between postpaid and prepaid customers. Additionally, Turk Telekomunikasyon owns mobile and fiber infrastructure. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Turkey.