Silver Grail Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the province of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores gold and silver majorly and also other metals like copper, zinc and cobalt. It holds interests in the Clone, Konkin, Tonga, Fiji, Midas, Bay Silver, Silver Crown, and other properties located in British Columbia.

Silver Grail Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silver Grail Resources (SVGAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silver Grail Resources (OTCPK: SVGAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Silver Grail Resources's (SVGAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silver Grail Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Silver Grail Resources (SVGAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silver Grail Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Silver Grail Resources (SVGAF)?

A

The stock price for Silver Grail Resources (OTCPK: SVGAF) is $0.132 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:59:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silver Grail Resources (SVGAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silver Grail Resources.

Q

When is Silver Grail Resources (OTCPK:SVGAF) reporting earnings?

A

Silver Grail Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silver Grail Resources (SVGAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silver Grail Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Silver Grail Resources (SVGAF) operate in?

A

Silver Grail Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.