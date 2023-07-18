Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 18, 2023

GAINERS:
- Earth Science Tech ETST shares closed up 109.09% at $0.12
- MPX International MPXOF shares closed up 75.68% at $0.00
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 42.86% at $0.00
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 24.04% at $0.06
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed up 19.21% at $0.02
- Gaby GABLF shares closed up 17.65% at $0.00
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 15.36% at $0.09
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 12.73% at $2.70
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 10.00% at $3.19
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed up 9.05% at $0.02
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 8.89% at $0.01
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed up 8.15% at $0.65
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 6.62% at $3.06
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 5.78% at $0.62
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 4.62% at $0.05
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 4.59% at $0.02
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 4.57% at $0.41
- Avenir Wellness Solutions CURR shares closed up 4.55% at $0.12
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 4.47% at $0.02
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 4.31% at $0.39
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed up 4.29% at $0.36
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed up 4.00% at $13.00
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 3.77% at $0.01
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.65% at $0.23
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed up 3.23% at $0.00
LOSERS:
- Australis Capital AUSAF shares closed down 99.99% at $0.00
- Tetra Bio Pharma TBPMF shares closed down 38.33% at $0.00
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 29.03% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 17.01% at $0.01
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 11.80% at $0.30
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 11.79% at $0.10
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 10.00% at $0.09
- GrowLife PHOT shares closed down 8.92% at $0.02
- Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT shares closed down 5.02% at $0.14
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 4.17% at $0.01
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 4.03% at $1.43
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 3.84% at $0.21
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 3.69% at $0.27
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 3.23% at $0.01
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
