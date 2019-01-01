Eastside Distilling Inc is a producer and marketer of craft spirits. Its alcoholic beverage categories include whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, tequila, and Ready-to-Drink. Some of its brands include Azunia Tequila, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum, Portland Potato Vodka, and Burnside Whiskey. It operates in a single segment of packaging, producing, marketing, and distributing alcoholic beverages. The company distributes its products in more than 45 states of the United States.