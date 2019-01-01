QQQ
Range
0.98 - 1.02
Vol / Avg.
12.9K/83.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.76 - 4.83
Mkt Cap
15.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.32
Shares
15.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Beverages
Eastside Distilling Inc is a producer and marketer of craft spirits. Its alcoholic beverage categories include whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, tequila, and Ready-to-Drink. Some of its brands include Azunia Tequila, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum, Portland Potato Vodka, and Burnside Whiskey. It operates in a single segment of packaging, producing, marketing, and distributing alcoholic beverages. The company distributes its products in more than 45 states of the United States.

Eastside Distilling Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eastside Distilling (EAST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eastside Distilling's (EAST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eastside Distilling (EAST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eastside Distilling

Q

Current Stock Price for Eastside Distilling (EAST)?

A

The stock price for Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) is $0.99 last updated Today at 7:54:49 PM.

Q

Does Eastside Distilling (EAST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eastside Distilling.

Q

When is Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) reporting earnings?

A

Eastside Distilling's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Eastside Distilling (EAST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eastside Distilling.

Q

What sector and industry does Eastside Distilling (EAST) operate in?

A

Eastside Distilling is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.