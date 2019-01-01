Australis Capital Inc operates as a multi-state operator in the cannabis industry in the US. The company is focused on brands and attractive cannabis licenses in states with favorable economics. AUSA is building an MSO based on a unique and very difficult to imitate strategy. Secure access to low-cost but high-quality biomass enables the company to fuel the expansion of its footprint across the US. The company has a rapidly growing footprint in the U.S. in states, such as California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Missouri, Oklahoma, as well as international operations through its subsidiary ALPS, with projects in Europe, Asia and North America.