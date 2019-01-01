QQQ
Australis Capital Inc operates as a multi-state operator in the cannabis industry in the US. The company is focused on brands and attractive cannabis licenses in states with favorable economics. AUSA is building an MSO based on a unique and very difficult to imitate strategy. Secure access to low-cost but high-quality biomass enables the company to fuel the expansion of its footprint across the US. The company has a rapidly growing footprint in the U.S. in states, such as California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Missouri, Oklahoma, as well as international operations through its subsidiary ALPS, with projects in Europe, Asia and North America.

Australis Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Australis Capital (AUSAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Australis Capital (OTCQB: AUSAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Australis Capital's (AUSAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Australis Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Australis Capital (AUSAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Australis Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Australis Capital (AUSAF)?

A

The stock price for Australis Capital (OTCQB: AUSAF) is $0.10391 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:07:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Australis Capital (AUSAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Australis Capital.

Q

When is Australis Capital (OTCQB:AUSAF) reporting earnings?

A

Australis Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Australis Capital (AUSAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Australis Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Australis Capital (AUSAF) operate in?

A

Australis Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.