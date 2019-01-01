QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
60K/31.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
211M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 11:10AM
Affinor Growers Inc is a farming technology company engaged in acquiring, patenting, and commercializing various agriculture technologies and vertical farming technology for the indoor controlled environment and outdoor greenhouse agriculture industry in North America. It produces strawberries and other crops, such as romaine lettuce and herbs using vertical farming technology. The company principally operates in North America.

Affinor Growers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Affinor Growers (RSSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Affinor Growers (OTCQB: RSSFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Affinor Growers's (RSSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Affinor Growers.

Q

What is the target price for Affinor Growers (RSSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Affinor Growers

Q

Current Stock Price for Affinor Growers (RSSFF)?

A

The stock price for Affinor Growers (OTCQB: RSSFF) is $0.033 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Affinor Growers (RSSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Affinor Growers.

Q

When is Affinor Growers (OTCQB:RSSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Affinor Growers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Affinor Growers (RSSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Affinor Growers.

Q

What sector and industry does Affinor Growers (RSSFF) operate in?

A

Affinor Growers is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.