Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $120.47 million.

• Anika Therapeutics ANIK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $28.07 million.

• Gogo GOGO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $214.44 million.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.60 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $180.69 million.

• TELUS Intl TIXT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $650.27 million.

• EchoStar SATS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.

• Outbrain OB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $285.18 million.

• Essent Group ESNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $310.79 million.

• Veren VRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $719.90 million.

• TXNM Energy TXNM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $432.72 million.

• Algonquin Power AQN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $652.63 million.

• Embecta EMBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $261.77 million.

• Docebo DCBO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $57.10 million.

• American Strategic NYC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Plains All American PAA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $14.00 billion.

• Enbridge ENB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion.

• Creative Media CMCT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• uniQure QURE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $6.10 million.

• Ocugen OCGN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Inuvo INUV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $23.68 million.

• Ultralife ULBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $54.50 million.

• TeraWulf WULF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $47.69 million.

• NextNav NN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.87 million.

• PAR Technology PAR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $105.16 million.

• InspireMD NSPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.45 million.

• Telos TLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.22 million.

• Calumet CLMT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $918.50 million.

• Koppers Holdings KOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $488.00 million.

• Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.63 million.

• Associated Cap Gr AC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.

• Federal Agricultural AGM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kymera Therapeutics KYMR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $10.73 million.

• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund FSZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $171.64 million.

• Sylvamo SLVM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $817.58 million.

• Strawberry Fields REIT STRW is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AMC Networks AMCX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $567.23 million.

• Alpha Metallurgical AMR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $586.15 million.

• Construction Partners ROAD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $559.61 million.

• Starwood Property Trust STWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $468.00 million.

• BKV BKV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $208.66 million.

• 1stdibs.com DIBS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $22.28 million.

• Plains GP Holdings PAGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $12.97 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Motorsport Games MSGM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ContextLogic LOGC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus HE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Orla Mining ORLA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

