Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $120.47 million.
• Anika Therapeutics ANIK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $28.07 million.
• Gogo GOGO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $214.44 million.
• Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.60 million.
• ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $180.69 million.
• TELUS Intl TIXT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $650.27 million.
• EchoStar SATS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.
• Outbrain OB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $285.18 million.
• Essent Group ESNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $310.79 million.
• Veren VRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $719.90 million.
• TXNM Energy TXNM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $432.72 million.
• Algonquin Power AQN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $652.63 million.
• Embecta EMBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $261.77 million.
• Docebo DCBO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $57.10 million.
• American Strategic NYC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Plains All American PAA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $14.00 billion.
• Enbridge ENB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion.
• Creative Media CMCT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• uniQure QURE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $6.10 million.
• Ocugen OCGN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Inuvo INUV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $23.68 million.
• Ultralife ULBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $54.50 million.
• TeraWulf WULF is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $47.69 million.
• NextNav NN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.87 million.
• PAR Technology PAR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $105.16 million.
• InspireMD NSPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.45 million.
• Telos TLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.22 million.
• Calumet CLMT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $918.50 million.
• Koppers Holdings KOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $488.00 million.
• Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.63 million.
• Associated Cap Gr AC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.
• Federal Agricultural AGM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Kymera Therapeutics KYMR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $10.73 million.
• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund FSZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $171.64 million.
• Sylvamo SLVM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $817.58 million.
• Strawberry Fields REIT STRW is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• AMC Networks AMCX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $567.23 million.
• Alpha Metallurgical AMR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $586.15 million.
• Construction Partners ROAD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $559.61 million.
• Starwood Property Trust STWD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $468.00 million.
• BKV BKV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $208.66 million.
• 1stdibs.com DIBS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $22.28 million.
• Plains GP Holdings PAGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $12.97 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Motorsport Games MSGM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• ContextLogic LOGC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Hawaiian Electric Indus HE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Orla Mining ORLA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.