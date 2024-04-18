Earnings Scheduled For April 18, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Addex Therapeutics ADXN is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nokia NOK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.

• Taiwan Semiconductor TSM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $18.41 billion.

• TH International THCH is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ohmyhome OMH is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2023.

• Alaska Air Gr ALK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Snap-on SNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.65 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $253.42 million.

• Infosys INFY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $89.01 million.

• Ally Financial ALLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Genuine Parts GPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $5.84 billion.

• Comerica CMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $807.79 million.

• KeyCorp KEY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Elevance Health ELV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $10.49 per share on revenue of $42.62 billion.

• Badger Meter BMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $182.26 million.

• S&T Bancorp STBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $95.94 million.

• ManpowerGroup MAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• Blackstone BX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Iridium Comms IRDM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $193.75 million.

• Apogee Enterprises APOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $337.83 million.

• OFG Bancorp OFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $152.67 million.

• Marsh & McLennan MMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.

• Home BancShares HOMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $240.40 million.

• Forestar Group FOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $325.91 million.

• D.R. Horton DHI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Hilltop Hldgs HTH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $109.71 million.

• Five Point Holdings FPH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Provident Finl Servs PFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $92.95 million.

• Western Alliance WAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $697.64 million.

• Independent Bank INDB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $174.77 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Glacier Bancorp GBCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $171.99 million.

• First Western Financial MYFW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $22.97 million.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $11.63 million.

• Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $64.56 million.

• Netflix NFLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.50 per share on revenue of $9.26 billion.

• OceanFirst Financial OCFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $87.72 million.

• PPG Indus PPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• SB Finl Gr SBFG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.

• Intuitive Surgical ISRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

