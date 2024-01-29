Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2024

Loading... Loading...

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Koninklijke Philips PHG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion.

• Ryanair Hldgs RYAAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Provident Finl Hldgs PROV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• Dynex Cap DX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $-5 million.

• SoFi Techs SOFI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $571.49 million.

• Alliance Res Partners ARLP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $661.88 million.

• Franklin Resources BEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $148.98 million.

• Coda Octopus Group CODA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.48 million.

• Bank of Marin BMRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $25.33 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Equity Lifestyle Props ELS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Two Harbors Inv TWO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $-18 million.

• Banco De Chile BCH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $841.39 million.

• Southern Missouri Bancorp SMBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $41.17 million.

• Cadence Bank CADE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $438.19 million.

• Helmerich & Payne HP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $662.24 million.

• Crane CR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $520.59 million.

• Cleveland-Cliffs CLF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion.

• Super Micro Computer SMCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.93 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Woodward WWD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $748.29 million.

Loading... Loading...

• Sanmina SANM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Five Star FSBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $27.51 million.

• High Tide HITI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $92.93 million.

• Celestica CLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Nucor NUE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.87 per share on revenue of $7.65 billion.

• Graco GGG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $564.21 million.

• PotlatchDeltic PCH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $241.98 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate ARE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HomeStreet HMST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $49.71 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares SFBS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $107.30 million.

• Harmonic HLIT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $159.80 million.

• Heartland Financial USA HTLF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $179.99 million.

• Transcat TRNS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $63.68 million.

• FinWise FINW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $18.82 million.

• Capital Southwest CSWC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $45.13 million.

• F5 FFIV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $685.34 million.

• Whirlpool WHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.

• Calix CALX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $264.39 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.