Upgrades

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Tyson Foods Inc TSN from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Tyson Foods showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $2.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tyson Foods shows a 52-week-high of $100.72 and a 52-week-low of $72.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.56.

For Steven Madden Ltd SHOO, Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Steven Madden earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.84 and a 52-week-low of $28.41. At the end of the last trading period, Steven Madden closed at $31.49.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Adobe Inc ADBE was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Adobe had an EPS of $3.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $575.00 and a 52-week-low of $338.00. Adobe closed at $396.36 at the end of the last trading period.

For AnaptysBio Inc ANAB, Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. AnaptysBio earned $1.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.06 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. At the end of the last trading period, AnaptysBio closed at $25.78.

For Health Catalyst Inc HCAT, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Health Catalyst had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.72. At the end of the last trading period, Health Catalyst closed at $11.52.

For Oatly Group AB OTLY, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Oatly Group had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.44 and a 52-week-low of $2.75. At the end of the last trading period, Oatly Group closed at $3.30.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Dow Inc DOW from Buy to Hold. Dow earned $2.31 in the second quarter, compared to $2.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.86 and a 52-week-low of $47.95. Dow closed at $50.93 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Rent the Runway Inc RENT from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Rent the Runway had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.75. The current stock performance of Rent the Runway shows a 52-week-high of $8.51 and a 52-week-low of $2.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.93.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Keybanc initiated coverage on Box Inc BOX with an Overweight rating. The price target for Box is set to $34.00. Box earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.04 and a 52-week-low of $22.31. Box closed at $28.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Sono Group NV SEV with a Neutral rating. The price target for Sono Group is set to $4.00. Sono Group earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.65 and a 52-week-low of $2.59. Sono Group closed at $2.93 at the end of the last trading period.

FBN Securities initiated coverage on Informatica Inc INFA with an Outperform rating. The price target for Informatica is set to $35.00. In the second quarter, Informatica showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.76 and a 52-week-low of $16.20. Informatica closed at $22.15 at the end of the last trading period.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on ReneSola Ltd SOL with an Outperform rating. The price target for ReneSola is set to $8.00. For the second quarter, ReneSola had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of ReneSola shows a 52-week-high of $8.43 and a 52-week-low of $3.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.54.

With an Underperform rating, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Western Digital Corp WDC. The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Western Digital. In the fourth quarter, Western Digital showed an EPS of $1.78, compared to $2.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.36 and a 52-week-low of $40.13. Western Digital closed at $43.27 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Seagate Tech Hldgs. Seagate Tech Hldgs earned $1.59 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Seagate Tech Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $117.67 and a 52-week-low of $63.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.77.

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS with an Outperform rating. The price target for Skyworks Solutions is set to $120.00. In the third quarter, Skyworks Solutions showed an EPS of $2.44, compared to $2.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $163.47 and a 52-week-low of $88.76. Skyworks Solutions closed at $103.62 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Inc MRVL. The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Marvell Tech. Marvell Tech earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.78 and a 52-week-low of $41.07. Marvell Tech closed at $50.25 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology Inc MU. The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Micron Technology. Micron Technology earned $2.59 in the third quarter, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Micron Technology shows a 52-week-high of $98.45 and a 52-week-low of $51.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.94.

With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Wolfspeed Inc WOLF. The price target seems to have been set at $155.00 for Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed earned $0.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wolfspeed shows a 52-week-high of $125.58 and a 52-week-low of $58.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $116.85.

For FB Financial Corp FBK, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the second quarter, FB Financial had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.40 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. At the end of the last trading period, FB Financial closed at $40.20.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Eneti Inc NETI with a Buy rating. The price target for Eneti is set to $11.00. For the second quarter, Eneti had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.82 and a 52-week-low of $4.81. At the end of the last trading period, Eneti closed at $8.03.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Edible Garden AG Inc EDBL. The price target seems to have been set at $3.00 for Edible Garden. Edible Garden earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.76. At the end of the last trading period, Edible Garden closed at $0.93.

For Qorvo Inc QRVO, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the first quarter, Qorvo showed an EPS of $2.25, compared to $2.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $163.12 and a 52-week-low of $87.05. Qorvo closed at $93.41 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on HireQuest Inc HQI. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for HireQuest. For the second quarter, HireQuest had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.78 and a 52-week-low of $11.80. HireQuest closed at $14.31 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Kanzhun Ltd BZ. The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Kanzhun. For the second quarter, Kanzhun had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.50 and a 52-week-low of $13.46. At the end of the last trading period, Kanzhun closed at $23.75.

With an Underweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Innovid Corp CTV. The price target seems to have been set at $2.70 for Innovid. Innovid earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.49 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. Innovid closed at $3.59 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics Inc OTLK. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Outlook Therapeutics. In the third quarter, Outlook Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.12 and a 52-week-low of $0.68. At the end of the last trading period, Outlook Therapeutics closed at $1.12.

For Endava PLC DAVA, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. Endava earned $0.64 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.98 and a 52-week-low of $82.01. At the end of the last trading period, Endava closed at $96.75.

For Pegasystems Inc PEGA, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. Pegasystems earned $0.38 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pegasystems shows a 52-week-high of $111.73 and a 52-week-low of $35.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.67.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Kaltura Inc KLTR with a Sector Weight rating. Kaltura earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.86 and a 52-week-low of $1.32. At the end of the last trading period, Kaltura closed at $2.12.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM with a Sector Weight rating. In the second quarter, Zoom Video Comms showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $1.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $184.91 and a 52-week-low of $77.79. At the end of the last trading period, Zoom Video Comms closed at $84.08.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Bandwidth Inc BAND. The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Bandwidth. For the second quarter, Bandwidth had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of Bandwidth shows a 52-week-high of $73.99 and a 52-week-low of $14.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.52.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on ESAB Corp ESAB. The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for ESAB. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.08 and a 52-week-low of $38.25. ESAB closed at $41.35 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Renovacor Inc RCOR. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Renovacor. In the second quarter, Renovacor showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital Inc OWL with a Buy rating. The price target for Blue Owl Cap is set to $19.00. For the second quarter, Blue Owl Cap had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Blue Owl Cap shows a 52-week-high of $15.05 and a 52-week-low of $9.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.65.

For Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc CERE, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the second quarter, Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.46 and a 52-week-low of $19.86. At the end of the last trading period, Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg closed at $30.61.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Globant SA GLOB with an Overweight rating. The price target for Globant is set to $291.00. In the second quarter, Globant showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $318.98 and a 52-week-low of $159.56. At the end of the last trading period, Globant closed at $227.67.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on EPAM Systems Inc EPAM. The price target seems to have been set at $510.00 for EPAM Sys. EPAM Sys earned $2.38 in the second quarter, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $675.34 and a 52-week-low of $168.59. At the end of the last trading period, EPAM Sys closed at $438.70.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Dropbox Inc DBX. The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Dropbox. In the second quarter, Dropbox showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dropbox shows a 52-week-high of $25.80 and a 52-week-low of $19.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.14.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Twilio Inc TWLO. The price target seems to have been set at $96.00 for Twilio. For the second quarter, Twilio had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of Twilio shows a 52-week-high of $266.74 and a 52-week-low of $64.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.65.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Five9 Inc FIVN. The price target seems to have been set at $124.00 for Five9. Five9 earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $144.24 and a 52-week-low of $80.52. Five9 closed at $92.49 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on LivePerson Inc LPSN with an Overweight rating. The price target for LivePerson is set to $16.00. In the second quarter, LivePerson showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LivePerson shows a 52-week-high of $35.96 and a 52-week-low of $10.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.52.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc RNG. The price target seems to have been set at $59.00 for RingCentral. In the second quarter, RingCentral showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $194.40 and a 52-week-low of $40.59. At the end of the last trading period, RingCentral closed at $46.62.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LSB Industries Inc LXU with an Overweight rating. The price target for LSB Industries is set to $26.00. For the second quarter, LSB Industries had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of LSB Industries shows a 52-week-high of $27.45 and a 52-week-low of $9.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.03.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Inari Medical Inc NARI. The price target seems to have been set at $87.00 for Inari Medical. In the second quarter, Inari Medical showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.50. At the end of the last trading period, Inari Medical closed at $81.79.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group Inc CNO. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for CNO Finl Group. CNO Finl Group earned $0.85 in the second quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CNO Finl Group shows a 52-week-high of $26.74 and a 52-week-low of $16.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.43.

See all analyst ratings initiations.