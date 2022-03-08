Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2022

Upgrades

According to Janney Montgomery Scott, the prior rating for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Wintrust Finl earned $1.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.56 and a 52-week-low of $65.66. At the end of the last trading period, Wintrust Finl closed at $87.30.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Delek US Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $2.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.21 and a 52-week-low of $13.48. Delek US Hldgs closed at $18.00 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, PBF Energy had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.53. The current stock performance of PBF Energy shows a 52-week-high of $21.32 and a 52-week-low of $7.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.84.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, HollyFrontier had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The current stock performance of HollyFrontier shows a 52-week-high of $42.39 and a 52-week-low of $27.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.34.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Southwestern Energy had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.96 and a 52-week-low of $3.74. Southwestern Energy closed at $5.54 at the end of the last trading period.

For BP PLC (NYSE:BP), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, BP showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.16 and a 52-week-low of $22.64. At the end of the last trading period, BP closed at $28.50.

For Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Equinor earned $1.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equinor shows a 52-week-high of $34.43 and a 52-week-low of $18.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.58.

Northland Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating for Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Limelight Networks had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.51 and a 52-week-low of $2.30. Limelight Networks closed at $4.27 at the end of the last trading period.

For Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Caterpillar had an EPS of $2.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.12. The current stock performance of Caterpillar shows a 52-week-high of $246.69 and a 52-week-low of $179.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $196.70.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) was changed from Hold to Buy. Tyra Biosciences earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.36 and a 52-week-low of $10.10. Tyra Biosciences closed at $10.96 at the end of the last trading period.

For H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. H&E Equipment Servs earned $0.59 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.69 and a 52-week-low of $28.28. At the end of the last trading period, H&E Equipment Servs closed at $38.39.

For DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. DISH Network earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $25.84. At the end of the last trading period, DISH Network closed at $29.47.

For Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Dell Technologies had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $115.00 and a 52-week-low of $48.98. Dell Technologies closed at $49.33 at the end of the last trading period.

For Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Callon Petroleum showed an EPS of $2.66, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.45 and a 52-week-low of $25.32. Callon Petroleum closed at $60.68 at the end of the last trading period.

For Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. Consolidated Comms Hldgs earned $0.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.89 and a 52-week-low of $4.51. Consolidated Comms Hldgs closed at $4.71 at the end of the last trading period.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Bank of America showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.11 and a 52-week-low of $35.81. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of America closed at $38.34.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Fastenal had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $43.61. Fastenal closed at $54.10 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Okta showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $287.44 and a 52-week-low of $152.51. Okta closed at $154.40 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) from Neutral to Overweight. Cara Therapeutics earned $0.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.65 and a 52-week-low of $9.63. Cara Therapeutics closed at $10.55 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) was changed from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Millicom Intl Cellular earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.18 and a 52-week-low of $19.93. At the end of the last trading period, Millicom Intl Cellular closed at $20.09.

Downgrades

For Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB), Aegis Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.24. Enveric Biosciences closed at $0.25 at the end of the last trading period.

For First Horizon Corp (NYSE:FHN), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, First Horizon showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.24 and a 52-week-low of $14.67. At the end of the last trading period, First Horizon closed at $23.45.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Magna International showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $2.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.28 and a 52-week-low of $57.15. Magna International closed at $57.27 at the end of the last trading period.

Compass Point downgraded the previous rating for Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Riot Blockchain had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Riot Blockchain shows a 52-week-high of $67.85 and a 52-week-low of $12.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.95.

According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.55. Iris Energy closed at $14.48 at the end of the last trading period.

For EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, EOG Resources had an EPS of $3.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.78 and a 52-week-low of $62.81. At the end of the last trading period, EOG Resources closed at $120.15.

For Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Diamondback Energy had an EPS of $3.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The current stock performance of Diamondback Energy shows a 52-week-high of $142.09 and a 52-week-low of $65.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.44.

For ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, ConocoPhillips showed an EPS of $2.27, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.77 and a 52-week-low of $47.85. At the end of the last trading period, ConocoPhillips closed at $101.27.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:NOG) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Northern Oil & Gas had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.10 and a 52-week-low of $11.40. At the end of the last trading period, Northern Oil & Gas closed at $27.08.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Ovintiv had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The current stock performance of Ovintiv shows a 52-week-high of $50.87 and a 52-week-low of $21.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.74.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Occidental Petroleum had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.77 and a 52-week-low of $21.62. Occidental Petroleum closed at $55.38 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Entasis Therapeutics Hldg had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Entasis Therapeutics Hldg shows a 52-week-high of $3.88 and a 52-week-low of $1.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.69.

According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, BlackRock showed an EPS of $10.42, compared to $10.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $973.16 and a 52-week-low of $670.28. BlackRock closed at $677.07 at the end of the last trading period.

For Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Alector showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.32 and a 52-week-low of $13.74. At the end of the last trading period, Alector closed at $14.85.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was changed from Buy to Hold. Biogen earned $3.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $200.36. Biogen closed at $205.78 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Lazard showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.00 and a 52-week-low of $32.83. Lazard closed at $32.95 at the end of the last trading period.

For Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP), Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $18.57. Squarespace closed at $23.89 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Cedar Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current stock performance of Cedar Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $28.68 and a 52-week-low of $13.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.31.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for DT Midstream Inc (NYSE:DTM) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. DT Midstream earned $0.89 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DT Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $58.05 and a 52-week-low of $38.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.12.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for 22nd Century Group. For the fourth quarter, 22nd Century Group had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.07 and a 52-week-low of $1.86. 22nd Century Group closed at $2.09 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI). The price target seems to have been set at $0.60 for Guardion Health Sciences. For the third quarter, Guardion Health Sciences had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Guardion Health Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $3.07 and a 52-week-low of $0.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.20.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on The Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) with a Buy rating. The price target for The Real Good Food is set to $11.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.56. The Real Good Food closed at $6.08 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for ChromaDex. ChromaDex earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.36. At the end of the last trading period, ChromaDex closed at $2.50.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Pegasystems. For the fourth quarter, Pegasystems had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $143.66 and a 52-week-low of $74.31. Pegasystems closed at $79.28 at the end of the last trading period.

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spruce Biosciences is set to $6.00. Spruce Biosciences earned $0.49 in the third quarter, compared to $12.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $1.88. Spruce Biosciences closed at $1.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) with a Hold rating. The price target for Unity Software is set to $100.00. Unity Software earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $210.00 and a 52-week-low of $76.00. At the end of the last trading period, Unity Software closed at $81.80.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Salem Media Group. Salem Media Group earned $0.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.82 and a 52-week-low of $1.69. At the end of the last trading period, Salem Media Group closed at $3.15.

Needham initiated coverage on Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) with a Hold rating. For the fourth quarter, Penumbra had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $312.16 and a 52-week-low of $193.62. Penumbra closed at $212.44 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Adicet Bio. Adicet Bio earned $0.44 in the third quarter, compared to $2.84 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. Adicet Bio closed at $12.56 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lion Electric is set to $12.00. The current stock performance of Lion Electric shows a 52-week-high of $23.45 and a 52-week-low of $6.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.12.

William Blair initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) with an Outperform rating. In the third quarter, Brickell Biotech showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1.40 and a 52-week-low of $0.20. Brickell Biotech closed at $0.20 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The price target seems to have been set at $363.00 for Moody's. In the fourth quarter, Moody's showed an EPS of $2.33, compared to $1.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $407.94 and a 52-week-low of $278.06. At the end of the last trading period, Moody's closed at $314.69.

Stifel initiated coverage on Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Revolve Gr is set to $51.00. In the fourth quarter, Revolve Gr showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.60 and a 52-week-low of $38.41. Revolve Gr closed at $39.90 at the end of the last trading period.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on The Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arena Group Holdings is set to $15.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. Arena Group Holdings closed at $8.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Natera is set to $90.00. For the fourth quarter, Natera had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.09 and a 52-week-low of $52.45. At the end of the last trading period, Natera closed at $52.53.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics is set to $33.00. In the fourth quarter, Fulcrum Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fulcrum Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $33.10 and a 52-week-low of $6.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.90.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II (NASDAQ:ACTD). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for ArcLight Clean Transition. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.32 and a 52-week-low of $9.61. ArcLight Clean Transition closed at $9.86 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Archaea Energy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.01 and a 52-week-low of $9.62. At the end of the last trading period, Archaea Energy closed at $17.14.

