 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2022

Upgrades

According to Janney Montgomery Scott, the prior rating for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Wintrust Finl earned $1.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.56 and a 52-week-low of $65.66. At the end of the last trading period, Wintrust Finl closed at $87.30.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Delek US Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $2.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.21 and a 52-week-low of $13.48. Delek US Hldgs closed at $18.00 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, PBF Energy had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.53. The current stock performance of PBF Energy shows a 52-week-high of $21.32 and a 52-week-low of $7.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.84.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, HollyFrontier had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The current stock performance of HollyFrontier shows a 52-week-high of $42.39 and a 52-week-low of $27.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.34.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Southwestern Energy had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.96 and a 52-week-low of $3.74. Southwestern Energy closed at $5.54 at the end of the last trading period.

For BP PLC (NYSE:BP), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, BP showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.16 and a 52-week-low of $22.64. At the end of the last trading period, BP closed at $28.50.

For Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Equinor earned $1.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equinor shows a 52-week-high of $34.43 and a 52-week-low of $18.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.58.

Northland Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating for Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Limelight Networks had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.51 and a 52-week-low of $2.30. Limelight Networks closed at $4.27 at the end of the last trading period.

For Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Caterpillar had an EPS of $2.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.12. The current stock performance of Caterpillar shows a 52-week-high of $246.69 and a 52-week-low of $179.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $196.70.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) was changed from Hold to Buy. Tyra Biosciences earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.36 and a 52-week-low of $10.10. Tyra Biosciences closed at $10.96 at the end of the last trading period.

For H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. H&E Equipment Servs earned $0.59 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.69 and a 52-week-low of $28.28. At the end of the last trading period, H&E Equipment Servs closed at $38.39.

For DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. DISH Network earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $25.84. At the end of the last trading period, DISH Network closed at $29.47.

For Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Dell Technologies had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $115.00 and a 52-week-low of $48.98. Dell Technologies closed at $49.33 at the end of the last trading period.

For Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Callon Petroleum showed an EPS of $2.66, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.45 and a 52-week-low of $25.32. Callon Petroleum closed at $60.68 at the end of the last trading period.

For Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. Consolidated Comms Hldgs earned $0.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.89 and a 52-week-low of $4.51. Consolidated Comms Hldgs closed at $4.71 at the end of the last trading period.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Bank of America showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.11 and a 52-week-low of $35.81. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of America closed at $38.34.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Fastenal had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $43.61. Fastenal closed at $54.10 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Okta showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $287.44 and a 52-week-low of $152.51. Okta closed at $154.40 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) from Neutral to Overweight. Cara Therapeutics earned $0.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.65 and a 52-week-low of $9.63. Cara Therapeutics closed at $10.55 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) was changed from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Millicom Intl Cellular earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.18 and a 52-week-low of $19.93. At the end of the last trading period, Millicom Intl Cellular closed at $20.09.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB), Aegis Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.24. Enveric Biosciences closed at $0.25 at the end of the last trading period.

For First Horizon Corp (NYSE:FHN), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, First Horizon showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.24 and a 52-week-low of $14.67. At the end of the last trading period, First Horizon closed at $23.45.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Magna International showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $2.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.28 and a 52-week-low of $57.15. Magna International closed at $57.27 at the end of the last trading period.

Compass Point downgraded the previous rating for Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Riot Blockchain had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Riot Blockchain shows a 52-week-high of $67.85 and a 52-week-low of $12.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.95.

According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.55. Iris Energy closed at $14.48 at the end of the last trading period.

For EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, EOG Resources had an EPS of $3.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.78 and a 52-week-low of $62.81. At the end of the last trading period, EOG Resources closed at $120.15.

For Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Diamondback Energy had an EPS of $3.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The current stock performance of Diamondback Energy shows a 52-week-high of $142.09 and a 52-week-low of $65.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.44.

For ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, ConocoPhillips showed an EPS of $2.27, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.77 and a 52-week-low of $47.85. At the end of the last trading period, ConocoPhillips closed at $101.27.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:NOG) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Northern Oil & Gas had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.10 and a 52-week-low of $11.40. At the end of the last trading period, Northern Oil & Gas closed at $27.08.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Ovintiv had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The current stock performance of Ovintiv shows a 52-week-high of $50.87 and a 52-week-low of $21.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.74.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Occidental Petroleum had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.77 and a 52-week-low of $21.62. Occidental Petroleum closed at $55.38 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Entasis Therapeutics Hldg had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Entasis Therapeutics Hldg shows a 52-week-high of $3.88 and a 52-week-low of $1.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.69.

According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, BlackRock showed an EPS of $10.42, compared to $10.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $973.16 and a 52-week-low of $670.28. BlackRock closed at $677.07 at the end of the last trading period.

For Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Alector showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.32 and a 52-week-low of $13.74. At the end of the last trading period, Alector closed at $14.85.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was changed from Buy to Hold. Biogen earned $3.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $200.36. Biogen closed at $205.78 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Lazard showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.00 and a 52-week-low of $32.83. Lazard closed at $32.95 at the end of the last trading period.

For Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP), Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $18.57. Squarespace closed at $23.89 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Cedar Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current stock performance of Cedar Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $28.68 and a 52-week-low of $13.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.31.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for DT Midstream Inc (NYSE:DTM) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. DT Midstream earned $0.89 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DT Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $58.05 and a 52-week-low of $38.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.12.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for 22nd Century Group. For the fourth quarter, 22nd Century Group had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.07 and a 52-week-low of $1.86. 22nd Century Group closed at $2.09 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI). The price target seems to have been set at $0.60 for Guardion Health Sciences. For the third quarter, Guardion Health Sciences had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Guardion Health Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $3.07 and a 52-week-low of $0.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.20.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on The Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) with a Buy rating. The price target for The Real Good Food is set to $11.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.56. The Real Good Food closed at $6.08 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for ChromaDex. ChromaDex earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.36. At the end of the last trading period, ChromaDex closed at $2.50.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Pegasystems. For the fourth quarter, Pegasystems had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $143.66 and a 52-week-low of $74.31. Pegasystems closed at $79.28 at the end of the last trading period.

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spruce Biosciences is set to $6.00. Spruce Biosciences earned $0.49 in the third quarter, compared to $12.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $1.88. Spruce Biosciences closed at $1.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) with a Hold rating. The price target for Unity Software is set to $100.00. Unity Software earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $210.00 and a 52-week-low of $76.00. At the end of the last trading period, Unity Software closed at $81.80.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Salem Media Group. Salem Media Group earned $0.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.82 and a 52-week-low of $1.69. At the end of the last trading period, Salem Media Group closed at $3.15.

Needham initiated coverage on Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) with a Hold rating. For the fourth quarter, Penumbra had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $312.16 and a 52-week-low of $193.62. Penumbra closed at $212.44 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Adicet Bio. Adicet Bio earned $0.44 in the third quarter, compared to $2.84 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. Adicet Bio closed at $12.56 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lion Electric is set to $12.00. The current stock performance of Lion Electric shows a 52-week-high of $23.45 and a 52-week-low of $6.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.12.

William Blair initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) with an Outperform rating. In the third quarter, Brickell Biotech showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1.40 and a 52-week-low of $0.20. Brickell Biotech closed at $0.20 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The price target seems to have been set at $363.00 for Moody's. In the fourth quarter, Moody's showed an EPS of $2.33, compared to $1.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $407.94 and a 52-week-low of $278.06. At the end of the last trading period, Moody's closed at $314.69.

Stifel initiated coverage on Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Revolve Gr is set to $51.00. In the fourth quarter, Revolve Gr showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.60 and a 52-week-low of $38.41. Revolve Gr closed at $39.90 at the end of the last trading period.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on The Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arena Group Holdings is set to $15.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. Arena Group Holdings closed at $8.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Natera is set to $90.00. For the fourth quarter, Natera had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.09 and a 52-week-low of $52.45. At the end of the last trading period, Natera closed at $52.53.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics is set to $33.00. In the fourth quarter, Fulcrum Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fulcrum Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $33.10 and a 52-week-low of $6.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.90.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II (NASDAQ:ACTD). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for ArcLight Clean Transition. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.32 and a 52-week-low of $9.61. ArcLight Clean Transition closed at $9.86 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Archaea Energy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.01 and a 52-week-low of $9.62. At the end of the last trading period, Archaea Energy closed at $17.14.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

Latest Ratings for WTFC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Janney Montgomery ScottUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Nov 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WTFC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (WTFC + DK)

Delek US Hldgs: Q4 Earnings Insights
Wintrust Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For January 19, 2022
Wintrust Financial's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KRTXJefferiesMaintains183.0
CLARDA DavidsonMaintains42.0
SQSPTruist SecuritiesMaintains40.0
ENVBAegis CapitalDowngrades0.200
CMSBMO CapitalMaintains75.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com