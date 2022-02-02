Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 2, 2022
Upgrades
- Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) from Perform to Outperform. NovoCure earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $232.76 and a 52-week-low of $59.57. NovoCure closed at $71.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Northcoast Research, the prior rating for Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Papa John's International showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.68 and a 52-week-low of $78.41. At the end of the last trading period, Papa John's International closed at $124.19.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Under Armour had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Under Armour shows a 52-week-high of $23.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.19.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) from Market Perform to Outperform. Arrow Electronics earned $4.04 in the third quarter, compared to $2.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $137.95 and a 52-week-low of $96.40. At the end of the last trading period, Arrow Electronics closed at $124.31.
- For Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Insulet showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $324.81 and a 52-week-low of $193.70. Insulet closed at $248.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- Also check out: Executives buy more than $600 million of 3 stocks
- For Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Ameresco had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Ameresco shows a 52-week-high of $101.86 and a 52-week-low of $37.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.00.
- Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) from Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Colgate-Palmolive showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.61 and a 52-week-low of $74.01. Colgate-Palmolive closed at $81.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- Rosenblatt upgraded the previous rating for Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) from Neutral to Buy. Datadog earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Datadog shows a 52-week-high of $199.68 and a 52-week-low of $69.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $147.78.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Edwards Lifesciences had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The current stock performance of Edwards Lifesciences shows a 52-week-high of $131.73 and a 52-week-low of $78.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $108.37.
- For Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Intuitive Surgical had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1087.01 and a 52-week-low of $254.20. Intuitive Surgical closed at $286.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Under Armour showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.28 and a 52-week-low of $17.37. At the end of the last trading period, Under Armour closed at $19.08.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) from Neutral to Buy. 2U earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.74 and a 52-week-low of $13.12. 2U closed at $16.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS upgraded the previous rating for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Etsy showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Etsy shows a 52-week-high of $307.75 and a 52-week-low of $136.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $152.16.
- For Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Webster Financial had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. The current stock performance of Webster Financial shows a 52-week-high of $65.00 and a 52-week-low of $45.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.24.
- For PotlatchDeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. PotlatchDeltic earned $0.59 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.67 and a 52-week-low of $46.94. PotlatchDeltic closed at $52.19 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Arbutus Biopharma earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.38. At the end of the last trading period, Arbutus Biopharma closed at $2.92.
- For Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Kodiak Sciences had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $171.21 and a 52-week-low of $49.34. Kodiak Sciences closed at $62.27 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- According to Vertical Research, the prior rating for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Axalta Coating Sys showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.20 and a 52-week-low of $26.42. At the end of the last trading period, Axalta Coating Sys closed at $29.11.
- For Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX), Bernstein downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. For the first quarter, Clorox had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.46 and a 52-week-low of $156.23. Clorox closed at $168.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.81. The current stock performance of Zimmer Biomet Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $180.36 and a 52-week-low of $116.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $123.99.
- For PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, PayPal Holdings had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $310.16 and a 52-week-low of $152.08. At the end of the last trading period, PayPal Holdings closed at $175.80.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Starbucks had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $93.79. Starbucks closed at $98.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Quest Diagnostics showed an EPS of $3.96, compared to $4.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.16 and a 52-week-low of $113.36. At the end of the last trading period, Quest Diagnostics closed at $135.24.
- For Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ELMS), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.58. Electric Last Mile Solns closed at $5.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for loanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI) from Outperform to Market Perform. The current stock performance of loanDepot shows a 52-week-high of $39.85 and a 52-week-low of $4.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.46.
- BTIG downgraded the previous rating for PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, PayPal Holdings showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $310.16 and a 52-week-low of $152.08. At the end of the last trading period, PayPal Holdings closed at $175.80.
- BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ELMS) from Buy to Neutral. The current stock performance of Electric Last Mile Solns shows a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.59.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for First Foundation. In the fourth quarter, First Foundation showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Foundation shows a 52-week-high of $29.41 and a 52-week-low of $20.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.05.
- For TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE), Northcoast Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the third quarter, TrueCar had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of TrueCar shows a 52-week-high of $6.25 and a 52-week-low of $3.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.45.
- For Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS), Northcoast Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the third quarter, Cars.com showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cars.com shows a 52-week-high of $19.09 and a 52-week-low of $10.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.90.
- Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) with a Buy rating. The price target for CarGurus is set to $43.00. In the third quarter, CarGurus showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.77 and a 52-week-low of $22.63. CarGurus closed at $33.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Corcept Therapeutics is set to $30.00. Corcept Therapeutics earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.18 and a 52-week-low of $15.82. Corcept HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Context Therapeutics is set to $6.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.87 and a 52-week-low of $1.83. At the end of the last trading period, Context Therapeutics closed at $2.14.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Beyond Meat is set to $68.00. In the third quarter, Beyond Meat showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $183.75 and a 52-week-low of $53.10. Beyond Meat closed at $66.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- BTIG initiated coverage on First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) with a Buy rating. The price target for First American Financial is set to $93.00. For the third quarter, First American Financial had an EPS of $2.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.54 and a 52-week-low of $48.69. At the end of the last trading period, First American Financial closed at $74.50.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stewart Information Servs is set to $99.00. Stewart Information Servs earned $3.17 in the third quarter, compared to $2.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stewart Information Servs shows a 52-week-high of $81.00 and a 52-week-low of $45.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.20.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) with a Neutral rating. Fidelity National Finl earned $2.12 in the third quarter, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fidelity National Finl shows a 52-week-high of $56.44 and a 52-week-low of $35.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.81.
- For Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.29 and a 52-week-low of $3.31. Doma Holdings closed at $4.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals closed at $23.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Matterport. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.60 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. Matterport closed at $9.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS) with a Buy rating. The price target for ironSource is set to $9.00. The current stock performance of ironSource shows a 52-week-high of $13.14 and a 52-week-low of $5.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.97.
Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings