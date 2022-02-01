Executives Buy More Than $600M Of 3 Stocks

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Although US stocks closed sharply higher in the last trading session of January, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq still recorded their worst months since March 2020. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)

Eastman Kodak

The Trade: Eastman Kodak Company KODK Director Felix Baker acquired a total of 347,665 shares at an average price of $52.02. To acquire these shares, it cost around $18.08 million.

Director Felix Baker acquired a total of 347,665 shares at an average price of $52.02. To acquire these shares, it cost around $18.08 million. What’s Happening: Kodak recently launched KODACOLOR film-to-fabric (also known as DTF or direct-to-film) ink system.

Kodak recently launched KODACOLOR film-to-fabric (also known as DTF or direct-to-film) ink system. What Eastman Kodak Does: Eastman Kodak Co is a United States-based company. The company operates via several business segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Kodak Software, Brand, Film and Imaging, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology and Eastman Business Park.

Santander Consumer USA

The Trade: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. SC 10% owner Banco Santander SA acquired a total of 14,184,414 shares at an average price of $41.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $588.65 million.

10% owner Banco Santander SA acquired a total of 14,184,414 shares at an average price of $41.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $588.65 million. What’s Happening: Santander Holdings USA reported Federal Reserve Approval of acquisition of shares it does not own of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and expiration of its tender offer to acquire such shares.

Santander Holdings USA reported Federal Reserve Approval of acquisition of shares it does not own of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and expiration of its tender offer to acquire such shares. What Santander Consumer Does: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is a US-based consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third-party servicing.

Also check this: Bank of America and 4 other stocks sold by insiders

Western Alliance Bancorporation