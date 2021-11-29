Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Odeon Capital, the prior rating for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Wells Fargo showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wells Fargo shows a 52-week-high of $52.56 and a 52-week-low of $27.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.43.
- For HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, HeadHunter Group showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HeadHunter Group shows a 52-week-high of $68.18 and a 52-week-low of $24.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.70.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Truist Financial Corp (NYSE:TFC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Truist Financial earned $1.42 in the third quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.42 and a 52-week-low of $45.44. Truist Financial closed at $60.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. TJX Companies earned $0.84 in the third quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.94 and a 52-week-low of $61.15. TJX Companies closed at $69.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) from Neutral to Buy. Burlington Stores earned $1.36 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $357.34 and a 52-week-low of $217.38. Burlington Stores closed at $283.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, MGP Ingredients showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.52 and a 52-week-low of $42.42. At the end of the last trading period, MGP Ingredients closed at $73.51.
- For Copa Holdings SA (NYSE:CPA), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. For the third quarter, Copa Holdings had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.91 and a 52-week-low of $64.66. Copa Holdings closed at $71.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- For Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Surgery Partners had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.58 and a 52-week-low of $24.20. Surgery Partners closed at $43.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- For argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, argenx showed an EPS of $4.40, compared to $3.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of argenx shows a 52-week-high of $382.15 and a 52-week-low of $248.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $276.10.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Bumble had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Bumble shows a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $33.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.83.
- For Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Hyatt Hotels showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hyatt Hotels shows a 52-week-high of $94.92 and a 52-week-low of $65.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.13.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- For Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Apellis Pharmaceuticals earned $1.57 in the third quarter, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.50. At the end of the last trading period, Apellis Pharmaceuticals closed at $43.54.
- For Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.89 and a 52-week-low of $11.96. Jumia Technologies closed at $13.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Saia showed an EPS of $2.86, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $365.50 and a 52-week-low of $171.00. At the end of the last trading period, Saia closed at $335.83.
- For U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, U.S. Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of U.S. Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $63.01 and a 52-week-low of $42.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.50.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Canadian Pacific Railway had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $404.43 and a 52-week-low of $64.37. Canadian Pacific Railway closed at $71.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, United Parcel Service had an EPS of $2.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.28. The current stock performance of United Parcel Service shows a 52-week-high of $220.24 and a 52-week-low of $154.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $205.30.
- For Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The current stock performance of Beacon Roofing Supply shows a 52-week-high of $60.93 and a 52-week-low of $35.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.77.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Greif showed an EPS of $1.93, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Greif shows a 52-week-high of $72.00 and a 52-week-low of $44.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.66.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Merck & Co had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. The current stock performance of Merck & Co shows a 52-week-high of $91.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.16.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Hudson Pacific Properties had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current stock performance of Hudson Pacific Properties shows a 52-week-high of $30.35 and a 52-week-low of $22.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.33.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, CyrusOne showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CyrusOne shows a 52-week-high of $89.92 and a 52-week-low of $61.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.24.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- EF Hutton initiated coverage on ComSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ:COMS) with a Buy rating. The price target for ComSovereign Holding is set to $2.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.78 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. ComSovereign Holding closed at $1.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) with an Outperform rating.
- With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE:CDRE). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Cadre Hldgs.
- With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Nerdwallet.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Worksport is set to $8.00. In the third quarter, Worksport showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Worksport shows a 52-week-high of $9.09 and a 52-week-low of $0.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.86.
- With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Acurx Pharmaceuticals. For the third quarter, Acurx Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.74 and a 52-week-low of $3.71. Acurx Pharmaceuticals closed at $4.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Nerdwallet.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Arhaus is set to $12.00.
- For Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform.
- With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE:CDRE). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Cadre Hldgs.
- With an Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on iBio Inc (AMEX:IBIO). The price target seems to have been set at $1.50 for iBio. In the first quarter, iBio showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.83 and a 52-week-low of $0.56. iBio closed at $0.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nerdwallet is set to $30.00.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:FRLN). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Freeline Therapeutics. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.88 and a 52-week-low of $2.15. Freeline Therapeutics closed at $2.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for MDxHealth.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Allegion is set to $155.00. Allegion earned $1.56 in the third quarter, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allegion shows a 52-week-high of $148.69 and a 52-week-low of $106.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $129.37.
- B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE:CDRE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cadre Hldgs is set to $26.00.
- Needham initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Inozyme Pharma is set to $23.00. In the third quarter, Inozyme Pharma showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Inozyme Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $29.46 and a 52-week-low of $7.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.00.
- With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM). The price target seems to have been set at $127.00 for Affirm Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.65 and a 52-week-low of $46.50. At the end of the last trading period, Affirm Holdings closed at $136.98.
- With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Synchrony Finl. Synchrony Finl earned $2.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Synchrony Finl shows a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $30.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.68.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.