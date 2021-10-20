fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 20, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
October 20, 2021 10:14 am
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 20, 2021

Upgrades

For Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM), BWS Financial upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Iridium Communications earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Iridium Communications shows a 52-week-high of $54.65 and a 52-week-low of $25.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.03.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Ford Motor showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.45 and a 52-week-low of $7.57. Ford Motor closed at $15.42 at the end of the last trading period.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, TE Connectivity had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The current stock performance of TE Connectivity shows a 52-week-high of $153.53 and a 52-week-low of $94.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $147.01.

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Halliburton showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.68 and a 52-week-low of $10.99. Halliburton closed at $26.10 at the end of the last trading period.

For Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Thermo Fisher Scientific had an EPS of $5.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $616.93 and a 52-week-low of $433.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific closed at $592.10 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for IDEX Corp (NYSE:IEX) from Neutral to Buy. IDEX earned $1.61 in the second quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IDEX shows a 52-week-high of $235.76 and a 52-week-low of $166.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $216.25.

For W&T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, W&T Offshore showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.14 and a 52-week-low of $1.35. At the end of the last trading period, W&T Offshore closed at $4.07.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Clearwater Paper had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.67. The current stock performance of Clearwater Paper shows a 52-week-high of $45.81 and a 52-week-low of $27.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.27.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Rio Tinto shows a 52-week-high of $95.97 and a 52-week-low of $55.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.89.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) from Buy to Hold. Vale earned $1.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.18 and a 52-week-low of $10.38. Vale closed at $14.21 at the end of the last trading period.

For Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Array Technologies’s EPS was $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.78 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. Array Technologies closed at $20.41 at the end of the last trading period.

Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the second quarter, Willis Towers Watson had an EPS of $2.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $271.87 and a 52-week-low of $179.31. At the end of the last trading period, Willis Towers Watson closed at $248.10.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from Overweight to Neutral. Synchrony Finl earned $2.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Synchrony Finl shows a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $24.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.36.

BTIG downgraded the previous rating for The Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, The Western Union had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.61 and a 52-week-low of $19.07. At the end of the last trading period, The Western Union closed at $20.17.

For Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $3.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $646.84 and a 52-week-low of $463.41. Netflix closed at $639.00 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Ascendis Pharma showed an EPS of $3.01, compared to $2.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ascendis Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $183.98 and a 52-week-low of $109.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $153.49.

For Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. In the second quarter, Apollo Global Management showed an EPS of $1.14, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.14 and a 52-week-low of $36.35. At the end of the last trading period, Apollo Global Management closed at $73.18.

For Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. In the second quarter, Compass Minerals Intl showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.44 and a 52-week-low of $54.24. At the end of the last trading period, Compass Minerals Intl closed at $73.07.

For Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. Colfax earned $0.56 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.05 and a 52-week-low of $26.45. At the end of the last trading period, Colfax closed at $50.36.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Array Technologies’s EPS was $0.07. The current stock performance of Array Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $54.78 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.41.

For Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Shoals Technologies Gr’s EPS was $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.04 and a 52-week-low of $20.94. Shoals Technologies Gr closed at $28.35 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. First Solar earned $0.77 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Solar shows a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $67.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $108.28.

For SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $1.28, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $377.00 and a 52-week-low of $190.10. At the end of the last trading period, SolarEdge Technologies closed at $317.22.

For Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Atea Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Atea Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $94.17 and a 52-week-low of $10.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.82.

HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) from Buy to Neutral. Galera Therapeutics earned $0.88 in the second quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.96. At the end of the last trading period, Galera Therapeutics closed at $2.25.

Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) from Buy to Neutral. Micron Technology earned $2.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.96 and a 52-week-low of $49.30. At the end of the last trading period, Micron Technology closed at $67.57.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, ZTO Express (Cayman) had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.96 and a 52-week-low of $25.23. At the end of the last trading period, ZTO Express (Cayman) closed at $31.71.

Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Qorvo showed an EPS of $2.83, compared to $1.50 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $201.68 and a 52-week-low of $124.56. Qorvo closed at $168.76 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) from Buy to Neutral. Western Digital earned $2.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Western Digital shows a 52-week-high of $78.19 and a 52-week-low of $36.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.65.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Barclays initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sunlight Financial is set to $8.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Sunlight Financial’s EPS was $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.97 and a 52-week-low of $4.71. Sunlight Financial closed at $4.96 at the end of the last trading period.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LABP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Landos Biopharma is set to $45.00. Landos Biopharma earned $0.12 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.99 and a 52-week-low of $8.82. Landos Biopharma closed at $14.92 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ:QSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Quantum-Si is set to $13.00. For the second quarter, Quantum-Si had an EPS of $3.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.17 and a 52-week-low of $7.43. Quantum-Si closed at $8.51 at the end of the last trading period.

Berenberg initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) with a Buy rating. The price target for First Industrial Realty is set to $66.00. First Industrial Realty earned No EPS Value in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.48 and a 52-week-low of $39.24. At the end of the last trading period, First Industrial Realty closed at $57.04.

Berenberg initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust Inc (NASDAQ:INDT) with a Buy rating. The price target for INDUS Realty Trust is set to $77.00. INDUS Realty Trust earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.39 and a 52-week-low of $56.30. INDUS Realty Trust closed at $66.28 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP). The price target seems to have been set at $215.00 for EastGroup Properties. In the second quarter, EastGroup Properties showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of EastGroup Properties shows a 52-week-high of $185.93 and a 52-week-low of $130.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $184.22.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical Corp (NASDAQ:QIPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Quipt Home Medical is set to $7.50. In the third quarter, Quipt Home Medical earned $0.19. The current stock performance of Quipt Home Medical shows a 52-week-high of $7.72 and a 52-week-low of $5.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.72.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for UGI. For the third quarter, UGI had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of UGI shows a 52-week-high of $48.55 and a 52-week-low of $31.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.66.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Cyclerion Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Cyclerion Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.08. At the end of the last trading period, Cyclerion Therapeutics closed at $2.66.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust Inc (NASDAQ:INDT). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for INDUS Realty Trust. INDUS Realty Trust earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.39 and a 52-week-low of $56.30. At the end of the last trading period, INDUS Realty Trust closed at $66.28.

Jefferies initiated coverage on CareMax Inc (NASDAQ:CMAX) with a Buy rating. The price target for CareMax is set to $15.00. In the second quarter, CareMax showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.91 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. CareMax closed at $7.96 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Jasper Therapeutics is set to $19.00. The current stock performance of Jasper Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.58.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Materialise. For the second quarter, Materialise had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Materialise shows a 52-week-high of $87.40 and a 52-week-low of $18.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.09.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Compass Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. At the end of the last trading period, Compass Therapeutics closed at $3.25.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Agilon Health. Agilon Health earned $0.79 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.83 and a 52-week-low of $20.81. Agilon Health closed at $23.57 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Oak Street Health Inc (NYSE:OSH). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Oak Street Health. Oak Street Health earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $72.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.31 and a 52-week-low of $35.67. At the end of the last trading period, Oak Street Health closed at $42.21.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cano Health is set to $17.00. In the second quarter, Cano Health earned $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.20. Cano Health closed at $10.97 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hyzon Motors is set to $7.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Hyzon Motors’s EPS was $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Hyzon Motors closed at $5.69.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE:GATO). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Gatos Silver. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Gatos Silver’s EPS was $0.23. The current stock performance of Gatos Silver shows a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.13.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immunocore Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:IMCR). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Immunocore Holdings. Immunocore Holdings earned $1.45 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Immunocore Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $61.99 and a 52-week-low of $27.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.02.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Indie Semiconductor. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Indie Semiconductor’s EPS was $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.70 and a 52-week-low of $8.00. At the end of the last trading period, Indie Semiconductor closed at $11.10.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS). The price target seems to have been set at $183.00 for Cadence Design Systems. Cadence Design Systems earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $168.61 and a 52-week-low of $105.93. Cadence Design Systems closed at $158.83 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham initiated coverage on Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Synopsys is set to $360.00. In the third quarter, Synopsys showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $340.66 and a 52-week-low of $211.20. At the end of the last trading period, Synopsys closed at $311.00.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

