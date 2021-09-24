fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 24, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
September 24, 2021 10:43 am
Upgrades

Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Tenable Holdings showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tenable Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $58.45 and a 52-week-low of $33.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.46.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from Underperform to Neutral. Vornado Realty earned $0.69 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.91 and a 52-week-low of $29.79. Vornado Realty closed at $43.30 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Autoliv showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.76 and a 52-week-low of $68.49. Autoliv closed at $86.58 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Spire showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.95 and a 52-week-low of $50.99. At the end of the last trading period, Spire closed at $60.95.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was changed from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Valley National had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.74 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. Valley National closed at $12.90 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) from Underperform to Neutral. SL Green Realty earned $1.60 in the second quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SL Green Realty shows a 52-week-high of $85.65 and a 52-week-low of $40.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.22.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Salesforce.com had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $279.39 and a 52-week-low of $201.51. Salesforce.com closed at $277.86 at the end of the last trading period.

For BJ’s Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, BJ’s Restaurants showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.42 and a 52-week-low of $27.46. At the end of the last trading period, BJ’s Restaurants closed at $41.93.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) was changed from Hold to Buy. Chuy’s Holdings earned $0.62 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.99 and a 52-week-low of $18.86. At the end of the last trading period, Chuy’s Holdings closed at $31.34.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Dave & Buster’s Enter had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.73 and a 52-week-low of $14.55. At the end of the last trading period, Dave & Buster’s Enter closed at $39.85.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (NASDAQ:RRGB) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $3.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.34 and a 52-week-low of $11.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers closed at $23.83 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was changed from Hold to Buy. Cheesecake Factory earned $0.80 in the second quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cheesecake Factory shows a 52-week-high of $65.81 and a 52-week-low of $26.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.09.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Allogene Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.92 and a 52-week-low of $20.58. Allogene Therapeutics closed at $27.64 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) from Sector Weight to Overweight. CenterPoint Energy earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.20 and a 52-week-low of $18.60. At the end of the last trading period, CenterPoint Energy closed at $24.80.

Downgrades

MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating for Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Infinera had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.51 and a 52-week-low of $5.78. Infinera closed at $8.52 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Roku earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Roku shows a 52-week-high of $490.76 and a 52-week-low of $176.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $334.52.

For Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL), Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Hexcel showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hexcel shows a 52-week-high of $64.99 and a 52-week-low of $31.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.70.

Initiations

UBS initiated coverage on Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Huazhu Group is set to $63.00. Huazhu Group earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.53 and a 52-week-low of $38.49. Huazhu Group closed at $47.19 at the end of the last trading period.

WestPark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Cisco Systems is set to $62.00. In the fourth quarter, Cisco Systems showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cisco Systems shows a 52-week-high of $60.27 and a 52-week-low of $35.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.69.

DZ Bank initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) with a Sell rating. The price target for Spotify Technology is set to $200.00. For the second quarter, Spotify Technology had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $387.44 and a 52-week-low of $201.68. At the end of the last trading period, Spotify Technology closed at $234.86.

Barclays initiated coverage on The Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Lion Electric is set to $17.00. For the second quarter, Lion Electric had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.45 and a 52-week-low of $10.90. At the end of the last trading period, Lion Electric closed at $13.34.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (NYSE:AMBP). The price target seems to have been set at $13.60 for Ardagh Metal Packaging. The current stock performance of Ardagh Metal Packaging shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.09.

For IronNet Inc (NYSE:IRNT), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the second quarter, IronNet earned $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . IronNet closed at $23.79 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Avalo Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Avalo Therapeutics closed at $2.46.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cyclerion Therapeutics is set to $7.00. For the second quarter, Cyclerion Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.27 and a 52-week-low of $2.08. Cyclerion Therapeutics closed at $3.49 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.70. At the end of the last trading period, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals closed at $2.93.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Sema4 Holdings. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Sema4 Holdings’s EPS was $0.00. The current stock performance of Sema4 Holdings shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.06.

William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Cellebrite DI closed at $10.51 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for Wheaton Precious Metals. For the second quarter, Wheaton Precious Metals had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The current stock performance of Wheaton Precious Metals shows a 52-week-high of $51.43 and a 52-week-low of $34.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.47.

For Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, Royal Gold had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.69 and a 52-week-low of $99.32. Royal Gold closed at $100.55 at the end of the last trading period.

For Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Newmont had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of Newmont shows a 52-week-high of $75.31 and a 52-week-low of $53.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.05.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV). The price target seems to have been set at $156.00 for Franco-Nevada. Franco-Nevada earned $0.96 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Franco-Nevada shows a 52-week-high of $163.79 and a 52-week-low of $105.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.85.

For Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Barrick Gold had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.60 and a 52-week-low of $18.09. At the end of the last trading period, Barrick Gold closed at $18.23.

For Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Agnico Eagle Mines showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Agnico Eagle Mines shows a 52-week-high of $85.46 and a 52-week-low of $51.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.16.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Humacyte. The current stock performance of Humacyte shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.55.

Stifel initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) with a Hold rating. The price target for Verve Therapeutics is set to $58.00. For the second quarter, Verve Therapeutics had an EPS of $2.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.50. Verve Therapeutics closed at $51.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intellia Therapeutics is set to $173.00. For the second quarter, Intellia Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The current stock performance of Intellia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $202.73 and a 52-week-low of $18.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $155.26.

Stifel initiated coverage on Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Editas Medicine is set to $65.00. For the second quarter, Editas Medicine had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current stock performance of Editas Medicine shows a 52-week-high of $99.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.07.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Frontier Communications. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.34 and a 52-week-low of $23.24. Frontier Communications closed at $29.74 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Acadia Healthcare Co is set to $81.00. In the second quarter, Acadia Healthcare Co showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.65 and a 52-week-low of $27.07. Acadia Healthcare Co closed at $65.15 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on LHC Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG). The price target seems to have been set at $170.00 for LHC Group. In the second quarter, LHC Group showed an EPS of $1.62, compared to $1.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $236.81 and a 52-week-low of $160.38. LHC Group closed at $160.88 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Encompass Health is set to $98.00. For the second quarter, Encompass Health had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.68 and a 52-week-low of $60.44. At the end of the last trading period, Encompass Health closed at $76.35.

With a Sell rating, UBS initiated coverage on Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS). The price target seems to have been set at $136.00 for Universal Health Services. In the second quarter, Universal Health Services showed an EPS of $3.76, compared to $2.93 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Universal Health Services shows a 52-week-high of $165.00 and a 52-week-low of $99.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $144.42.

With a Sell rating, UBS initiated coverage on Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Amedisys. Amedisys earned $1.69 in the second quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $325.12 and a 52-week-low of $161.10. Amedisys closed at $161.53 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH). The price target seems to have been set at $12.50 for Community Health Systems. Community Health Systems earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.04 and a 52-week-low of $3.74. At the end of the last trading period, Community Health Systems closed at $11.27.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC). The price target seems to have been set at $83.00 for Tenet Healthcare. Tenet Healthcare earned $1.59 in the second quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.16 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. At the end of the last trading period, Tenet Healthcare closed at $72.67.

