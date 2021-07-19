fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
July 19, 2021 10:03 am
Upgrades

  • According to Colliers Securities, the prior rating for CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. CyberArk Software earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.70 and a 52-week-low of $95.12. At the end of the last trading period, CyberArk Software closed at $133.61.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Centerspace had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.48 and a 52-week-low of $66.91. Centerspace closed at $86.59 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Essex Property Trust showed an EPS of $3.07, compared to $3.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $329.56 and a 52-week-low of $186.30. Essex Property Trust closed at $328.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Cenovus Energy showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.54 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. At the end of the last trading period, Cenovus Energy closed at $8.09.
  • For Katapult Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KPLT), Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Katapult Holdings earned $0.31 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.70 and a 52-week-low of $8.94. Katapult Holdings closed at $8.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from Neutral to Buy. KB Home earned $1.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. KB Home closed at $38.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Qualcomm showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $167.94 and a 52-week-low of $87.51. Qualcomm closed at $139.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Citizens Inc (NYSE:CIA), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Citizens had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Citizens shows a 52-week-high of $7.06 and a 52-week-low of $4.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.45.

Downgrades

  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for F N B Corp (NYSE:FNB) was changed from Buy to Hold. F N B earned No EPS Value in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of F N B shows a 52-week-high of $13.82 and a 52-week-low of $6.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.41.
  • Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Telefonaktiebolaget L M had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.31 and a 52-week-low of $9.57. Telefonaktiebolaget L M closed at $11.82 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Kemper earned $1.31 in the first quarter, compared to $2.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kemper shows a 52-week-high of $85.69 and a 52-week-low of $60.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.11.
  • Needham downgraded the previous rating for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Five9 showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.75 and a 52-week-low of $107.77. At the end of the last trading period, Five9 closed at $177.60.
  • According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Teleflex had an EPS of $2.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $449.38 and a 52-week-low of $312.33. Teleflex closed at $390.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Apria Inc (NASDAQ:APR) from Buy to Neutral. Apria earned $0.08 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.50 and a 52-week-low of $20.07. Apria closed at $27.64 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Doximity Inc (NYSE:DOCS). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Doximity. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.42 and a 52-week-low of $41.17. At the end of the last trading period, Doximity closed at $54.35.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE:BHG) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Bright Health Gr is set to $18.00. The current stock performance of Bright Health Gr shows a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $13.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.75.
  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Miromatrix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MIRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Miromatrix Medical is set to $22.00. The current stock performance of Miromatrix Medical shows a 52-week-high of $16.52 and a 52-week-low of $7.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.01.
  • For BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ), Argus Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the first quarter, BJ's Wholesale Club showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.18 and a 52-week-low of $36.07. BJ's Wholesale Club closed at $47.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.27 and a 52-week-low of $5.61. Talkspace closed at $5.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.60. Sprinklr closed at $19.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Scotiabank initiated coverage on WELL Health Technologies Corp (OTC:WLYYF) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for WELL Health Technologies is set to $10.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.15. WELL Health Technologies closed at $5.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE:BHG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bright Health Gr is set to $19.00. The current stock performance of Bright Health Gr shows a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $13.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.75.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Doximity Inc (NYSE:DOCS). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Doximity. The current stock performance of Doximity shows a 52-week-high of $65.42 and a 52-week-low of $41.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.35.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Doximity Inc (NYSE:DOCS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Doximity is set to $62.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.42 and a 52-week-low of $41.17. Doximity closed at $54.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Monte Rosa Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.77 and a 52-week-low of $18.01. At the end of the last trading period, Monte Rosa Therapeutics closed at $19.29.
  • With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on MasTec Inc (NYSE:MTZ). The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for MasTec. In the first quarter, MasTec showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $122.33 and a 52-week-low of $37.40. MasTec closed at $99.18 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Quanta Services is set to $105.00. In the first quarter, Quanta Services showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.96 and a 52-week-low of $39.20. Quanta Services closed at $87.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Confluent. The current stock performance of Confluent shows a 52-week-high of $57.99 and a 52-week-low of $39.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.40.
  • With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP). The price target seems to have been set at $73.00 for Squarespace. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $42.82. At the end of the last trading period, Squarespace closed at $52.27.
  • With a Positive rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Stem Inc (NYSE:STEM). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Stem. In the first quarter, Stem showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $2.97 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stem shows a 52-week-high of $37.79 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.98.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for GoDaddy is set to $95.00. In the first quarter, GoDaddy showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.75 and a 52-week-low of $66.50. At the end of the last trading period, GoDaddy closed at $85.01.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Wix.com is set to $339.00. In the first quarter, Wix.com showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wix.com shows a 52-week-high of $362.07 and a 52-week-low of $213.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $276.30.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on BrainsWay Ltd (NASDAQ:BWAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for BrainsWay is set to $17.00. In the first quarter, BrainsWay showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.77 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. BrainsWay closed at $9.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spruce Biosciences is set to $30.00. Spruce Biosciences earned $0.42 in the first quarter, compared to $6.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.60 and a 52-week-low of $9.13. At the end of the last trading period, Spruce Biosciences closed at $9.91.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Akerna is set to $7.00. In the third quarter, Akerna showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.44 and a 52-week-low of $2.17. At the end of the last trading period, Akerna closed at $3.66.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on The Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ:SKIN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Beauty Health is set to $22.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Beauty Health's EPS was $0.03. The current stock performance of Beauty Health shows a 52-week-high of $20.23 and a 52-week-low of $11.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.30.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ:FA). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for First Advantage. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.37 and a 52-week-low of $17.58. First Advantage closed at $18.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE:BHG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bright Health Gr is set to $22.00. The current stock performance of Bright Health Gr shows a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $13.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.75.
  • With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ:FA). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for First Advantage. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.37 and a 52-week-low of $17.58. First Advantage closed at $18.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE:BHG). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Bright Health Gr. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $13.45. At the end of the last trading period, Bright Health Gr closed at $13.75.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Sprinklr is set to $21.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.60. Sprinklr closed at $19.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Confluent. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.99 and a 52-week-low of $39.71. Confluent closed at $40.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC). The price target seems to have been set at $77.00 for Ameresco. In the first quarter, Ameresco showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.25 and a 52-week-low of $27.20. At the end of the last trading period, Ameresco closed at $61.45.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE:BHG). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Bright Health Gr. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $13.45. Bright Health Gr closed at $13.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Keybanc initiated coverage on Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sprinklr is set to $26.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.60. At the end of the last trading period, Sprinklr closed at $19.08.

