Finnair Oyj is a Finland-based airline company which provides air transport operations and supporting services. It is engaged in delivering services for scheduled passenger and charter traffic as well as cargo sales, customer service and service concepts, flight operations and activities connected with the procurement and financing of aircraft. The company also provides travel services which consist of travel agency operations as well as tour operations and travel sector software business operations. Its travel services provide various travelling packages to customers through its travel operators and travel agencies. It manages its business in two segments namely Airline Business and Travel Services. The company's majority of the revenue comes from passenger ticket sales and belly cargo.