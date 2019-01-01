QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 6:29AM
Finnair Oyj is a Finland-based airline company which provides air transport operations and supporting services. It is engaged in delivering services for scheduled passenger and charter traffic as well as cargo sales, customer service and service concepts, flight operations and activities connected with the procurement and financing of aircraft. The company also provides travel services which consist of travel agency operations as well as tour operations and travel sector software business operations. Its travel services provide various travelling packages to customers through its travel operators and travel agencies. It manages its business in two segments namely Airline Business and Travel Services. The company's majority of the revenue comes from passenger ticket sales and belly cargo.

Finnair Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Finnair (FNNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Finnair (OTCPK: FNNNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Finnair's (FNNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Finnair.

Q

What is the target price for Finnair (FNNNF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Finnair (OTCPK: FNNNF) was reported by HSBC on July 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FNNNF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Finnair (FNNNF)?

A

The stock price for Finnair (OTCPK: FNNNF) is $0.74 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:01:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Finnair (FNNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Finnair.

Q

When is Finnair (OTCPK:FNNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Finnair does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Finnair (FNNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Finnair.

Q

What sector and industry does Finnair (FNNNF) operate in?

A

Finnair is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.