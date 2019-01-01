QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 5:07AM
Virbac SA is a major drug manufacturing company with a focus on animal health. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Europe, followed by North America and Latin America. Most of the company's sales are generated from its Companion Animals segment, followed by its Food Producing Animals segment. Veterinarians remain Virbac's main client, yet the company's clients are particularly diverse throughout the world in terms of profession, size and expectations. Virbac's strategy focuses on dominating niche markets while either avoiding or remaining differentiated within the more competitive markets.

Virbac Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Virbac (VRBCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Virbac (OTCPK: VRBCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Virbac's (VRBCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Virbac.

Q

What is the target price for Virbac (VRBCF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Virbac (OTCPK: VRBCF) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on July 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VRBCF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Virbac (VRBCF)?

A

The stock price for Virbac (OTCPK: VRBCF) is $435.44 last updated Thu Oct 14 2021 13:51:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Virbac (VRBCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Virbac.

Q

When is Virbac (OTCPK:VRBCF) reporting earnings?

A

Virbac does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Virbac (VRBCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Virbac.

Q

What sector and industry does Virbac (VRBCF) operate in?

A

Virbac is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.