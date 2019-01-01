|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Virbac (OTCPK: VRBCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Virbac.
The latest price target for Virbac (OTCPK: VRBCF) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on July 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VRBCF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Virbac (OTCPK: VRBCF) is $435.44 last updated Thu Oct 14 2021 13:51:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Virbac.
Virbac does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Virbac.
Virbac is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.