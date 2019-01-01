QQQ
Range
3.17 - 3.33
Vol / Avg.
63.3K/41.3K
Div / Yield
0.21/6.63%
52 Wk
2.66 - 3.73
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
57.17
Open
3.17
P/E
9.05
EPS
0
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 5:45AM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 5:33AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Scor is a reinsurance company that covers reinsurance markets worldwide. It writes nonlife and life reinsurance, and is larger in life reinsurance, unlike most of its peers.

SCOR Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SCOR (SCRYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SCOR (OTCPK: SCRYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SCOR's (SCRYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SCOR.

Q

What is the target price for SCOR (SCRYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for SCOR (OTCPK: SCRYY) was reported by UBS on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SCRYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SCOR (SCRYY)?

A

The stock price for SCOR (OTCPK: SCRYY) is $3.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SCOR (SCRYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 4, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2012.

Q

When is SCOR (OTCPK:SCRYY) reporting earnings?

A

SCOR does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SCOR (SCRYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SCOR.

Q

What sector and industry does SCOR (SCRYY) operate in?

A

SCOR is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.