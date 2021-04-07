 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 7, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to Janney Capital, the prior rating for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Texas Capital Bancshares earned $1.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Texas Capital Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $93.26 and a 52-week-low of $20.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.74.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) from Sell to Neutral. Northern Trust earned $1.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.96 and a 52-week-low of $67.43. At the end of the last trading period, Northern Trust closed at $105.71.
  • According to Janney Montgomery Scott, the prior rating for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Texas Capital Bancshares earned $1.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Texas Capital Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $93.26 and a 52-week-low of $20.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.74.
  • Maxim Group upgraded the previous rating for Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ:MESO) from Hold to Buy. Mesoblast earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mesoblast shows a 52-week-high of $21.28 and a 52-week-low of $5.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.45.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Preferred Bank had an EPS of $1.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.73 and a 52-week-low of $28.92. At the end of the last trading period, Preferred Bank closed at $65.40.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HWC) from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the fourth quarter, Hancock Whitney showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.37 and a 52-week-low of $14.88. At the end of the last trading period, Hancock Whitney closed at $41.54.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Guaranty Federal showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Guaranty Federal shows a 52-week-high of $21.25 and a 52-week-low of $13.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.31.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Banner earned $1.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.42 and a 52-week-low of $27.76. Banner closed at $53.88 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE:GSX), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. GSX Techedu earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.05 and a 52-week-low of $27.06. GSX Techedu closed at $32.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Baird upgraded the previous rating for CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) from Neutral to Outperform. CyberArk Software earned $0.82 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.70 and a 52-week-low of $79.40. At the end of the last trading period, CyberArk Software closed at $135.56.
  • For National CineMedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI), Benchmark upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, National CineMedia showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of National CineMedia shows a 52-week-high of $6.11 and a 52-week-low of $1.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.66.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Lazard showed an EPS of $1.66, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.95 and a 52-week-low of $22.98. At the end of the last trading period, Lazard closed at $44.75.
  • For Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Abercrombie & Fitch earned $1.50 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.88 and a 52-week-low of $8.61. At the end of the last trading period, Abercrombie & Fitch closed at $35.21.
  • For Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Gildan Activewear showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.41 and a 52-week-low of $11.96. At the end of the last trading period, Gildan Activewear closed at $32.20.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE:KTB) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Kontoor Brands had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.49 and a 52-week-low of $13.53. Kontoor Brands closed at $50.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, L Brands had an EPS of $3.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.88. The current stock performance of L Brands shows a 52-week-high of $64.12 and a 52-week-low of $8.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.88.
  • For Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Saia showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $243.36 and a 52-week-low of $67.00. Saia closed at $228.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Buy. In the fourth quarter, National Retail Props showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.44 and a 52-week-low of $25.87. National Retail Props closed at $44.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Essential Props Realty had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of Essential Props Realty shows a 52-week-high of $25.22 and a 52-week-low of $9.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.87.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from Underperform to Buy. EPR Props earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of EPR Props shows a 52-week-high of $51.84 and a 52-week-low of $20.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.05.
  • Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) from Peer Perform to Outperform. ViacomCBS earned $1.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ViacomCBS shows a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $12.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.35.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, FibroGen had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The current stock performance of FibroGen shows a 52-week-high of $57.21 and a 52-week-low of $30.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.64.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $23.32. At the end of the last trading period, Fox closed at $37.05.

Downgrades

  • Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating for Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) from Buy to Neutral. Atmos Energy earned $1.71 in the first quarter, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.34 and a 52-week-low of $84.59. Atmos Energy closed at $98.28 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for CMS Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, CMS Energy had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The current stock performance of CMS Energy shows a 52-week-high of $67.98 and a 52-week-low of $52.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.66.
  • Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from Buy to Neutral. Sempra Energy earned $1.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $137.47 and a 52-week-low of $108.44. At the end of the last trading period, Sempra Energy closed at $134.17.
  • For Simmons First National Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Simmons First National had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.43 and a 52-week-low of $13.75. At the end of the last trading period, Simmons First National closed at $29.91.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Regions Financial had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.61 and a 52-week-low of $8.40. At the end of the last trading period, Regions Financial closed at $21.08.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Fulton Financial had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.41 and a 52-week-low of $8.89. Fulton Financial closed at $17.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Credit Suisse Group had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of Credit Suisse Group shows a 52-week-high of $14.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.96.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Ameris showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ameris shows a 52-week-high of $57.81 and a 52-week-low of $17.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.87.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for American National Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. American National earned $0.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.53. At the end of the last trading period, American National closed at $33.64.
  • For W.P. Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, W.P. Carey had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The current stock performance of W.P. Carey shows a 52-week-high of $76.12 and a 52-week-low of $52.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.44.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Vertex Inc (NASDAQ:VERX) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Vertex's EPS was $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.71 and a 52-week-low of $21.32. At the end of the last trading period, Vertex closed at $22.66.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Bright Horizons Family showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.50 and a 52-week-low of $90.87. At the end of the last trading period, Bright Horizons Family closed at $178.18.
  • Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, FibroGen had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The current stock performance of FibroGen shows a 52-week-high of $57.21 and a 52-week-low of $30.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.64.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Casey's General Stores had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $221.29 and a 52-week-low of $122.88. Casey's General Stores closed at $219.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.72 and a 52-week-low of $20.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $20.64 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, FibroGen had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.21 and a 52-week-low of $30.77. FibroGen closed at $34.64 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) from Peer Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, Paychex had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.15 and a 52-week-low of $60.00. At the end of the last trading period, Paychex closed at $95.42.

Initiations

  • William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) with an Outperform rating. For the fourth quarter, Ameresco had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.25 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. At the end of the last trading period, Ameresco closed at $49.82.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on WR Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for WR Berkley is set to $92.00. WR Berkley earned $0.92 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.97 and a 52-week-low of $45.25. At the end of the last trading period, WR Berkley closed at $77.99.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe Ltd (NYSE:PSFE). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Paysafe. The current stock performance of Paysafe shows a 52-week-high of $15.65 and a 52-week-low of $13.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.37.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on PARTS iD Inc (AMEX:ID) with a Buy rating. The price target for PARTS iD is set to $12.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.82 and a 52-week-low of $4.72. PARTS iD closed at $7.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Emergent BioSolutions. Emergent BioSolutions earned $3.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Emergent BioSolutions shows a 52-week-high of $137.61 and a 52-week-low of $58.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.34.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ouster is set to $17.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.10 and a 52-week-low of $7.55. Ouster closed at $7.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Avalara is set to $170.00. For the fourth quarter, Avalara had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $185.37 and a 52-week-low of $64.44. At the end of the last trading period, Avalara closed at $141.56.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:BRMK) with a Market Perform rating. In the fourth quarter, Broadmark Realty Capital showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.96 and a 52-week-low of $6.79. Broadmark Realty Capital closed at $10.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on GFL Environmental Inc (NYSE:GFL). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for GFL Environmental. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, GFL Environmental's EPS was $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.89 and a 52-week-low of $11.94. At the end of the last trading period, GFL Environmental closed at $35.25.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Republic Services is set to $117.00. In the fourth quarter, Republic Services showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.79 and a 52-week-low of $73.75. At the end of the last trading period, Republic Services closed at $101.51.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Waste Connections is set to $124.00. Waste Connections earned $0.68 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.12 and a 52-week-low of $77.00. At the end of the last trading period, Waste Connections closed at $110.93.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Waste Management is set to $145.00. In the fourth quarter, Waste Management showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.54 and a 52-week-low of $90.54. At the end of the last trading period, Waste Management closed at $131.49.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) with a Buy rating. The price target for MultiPlan is set to $10.00. MultiPlan earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.82 and a 52-week-low of $5.48. At the end of the last trading period, MultiPlan closed at $6.06.
  • For JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the fourth quarter, JOANN earned $1.05. The current stock performance of JOANN shows a 52-week-high of $12.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.15.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Titan Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TMDI). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Titan Medical. Titan Medical earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.47 and a 52-week-low of $0.20. At the end of the last trading period, Titan Medical closed at $1.79.
  • With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Azure Power Global. For the third quarter, Azure Power Global had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The current stock performance of Azure Power Global shows a 52-week-high of $53.60 and a 52-week-low of $13.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.98.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sunrun is set to $81.00. In the fourth quarter, Sunrun showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $9.39. At the end of the last trading period, Sunrun closed at $56.22.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Longboard Pharmaceuticals is set to $35.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.95 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. Longboard Pharmaceuticals closed at $17.30 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCT). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Oncternal Therapeutics. For the fourth quarter, Oncternal Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of Oncternal Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $9.45 and a 52-week-low of $1.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.66.

