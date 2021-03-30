 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 30, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Clearway Energy earned $0.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.23 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Clearway Energy closed at $27.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Gabelli & Co., the prior rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, ViacomCBS had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.92. At the end of the last trading period, ViacomCBS closed at $45.01.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Welltower had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.08. Welltower closed at $71.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE:PEAK), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Healthpeak Properties showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Healthpeak Properties shows a 52-week-high of $33.12 and a 52-week-low of $19.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.76.
  • Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, McKesson had an EPS of $4.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $197.33 and a 52-week-low of $121.15. At the end of the last trading period, McKesson closed at $196.35.
  • DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Comerica had an EPS of $1.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.85. The current stock performance of Comerica shows a 52-week-high of $73.73 and a 52-week-low of $25.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.76.
  • DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, East West Bancorp had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.53 and a 52-week-low of $22.55. At the end of the last trading period, East West Bancorp closed at $71.44.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating for Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Texas Instruments showed an EPS of $1.80, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Texas Instruments shows a 52-week-high of $188.87 and a 52-week-low of $96.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $186.18.
  • According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) was changed from Hold to Buy. Roku earned $0.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $486.72 and a 52-week-low of $79.38. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $300.79.
  • Needham upgraded the previous rating for Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE) from Hold to Buy. Benchmark Electronics earned $0.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.16 and a 52-week-low of $17.87. At the end of the last trading period, Benchmark Electronics closed at $29.51.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, ViacomCBS showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.92. ViacomCBS closed at $45.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Entain PLC (OTC:GMVHF), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. The current stock performance of Entain shows a 52-week-high of $15.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.84.
  • Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Yelp showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.86 and a 52-week-low of $16.16. At the end of the last trading period, Yelp closed at $37.19.
  • For Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD), Redburn upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Gilead Sciences earned $2.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.79 and a 52-week-low of $56.56. At the end of the last trading period, Gilead Sciences closed at $66.19.
  • Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) from Underperform to Hold. American Airlines Group earned $3.86 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.09 and a 52-week-low of $8.25. American Airlines Group closed at $22.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, DXC Technology showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DXC Technology shows a 52-week-high of $30.14 and a 52-week-low of $11.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.51.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Alphabet had an EPS of $22.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $15.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2145.14 and a 52-week-low of $1075.08. Alphabet closed at $2045.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Ecolab showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ecolab shows a 52-week-high of $231.36 and a 52-week-low of $145.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $214.81.

Downgrades

  • For National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI), Capital One Financial downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, National Health Investors had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.56 and a 52-week-low of $36.61. National Health Investors closed at $74.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Canoo earned $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.90 and a 52-week-low of $9.68. Canoo closed at $11.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. In the fourth quarter, Ascendis Pharma showed an EPS of $3.15, compared to $1.89 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $183.98 and a 52-week-low of $102.88. At the end of the last trading period, Ascendis Pharma closed at $128.86.
  • According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ:VLDR) was changed from Buy to Hold. Velodyne Lidar earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.81 and a 52-week-low of $10.93. At the end of the last trading period, Velodyne Lidar closed at $11.52.
  • For Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Akouos showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $14.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Akouos shows a 52-week-high of $30.67 and a 52-week-low of $15.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.59.
  • According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, CNX Resources showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.88 and a 52-week-low of $4.55. CNX Resources closed at $15.36 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Orphazyme AS (NASDAQ:ORPH) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. The current stock performance of Orphazyme shows a 52-week-high of $14.78 and a 52-week-low of $7.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.80.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, T. Rowe Price Gr had an EPS of $2.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $179.62 and a 52-week-low of $92.36. At the end of the last trading period, T. Rowe Price Gr closed at $176.97.
  • According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) was changed from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of APA shows a 52-week-high of $23.85 and a 52-week-low of $3.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.96.
  • DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for TriState Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, TriState Capital Holdings showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.42 and a 52-week-low of $8.14. At the end of the last trading period, TriState Capital Holdings closed at $23.92.

Initiations

  • For Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), Northcoast Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Plug Power earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plug Power shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.78.
  • Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) with a Neutral rating. Ballard Power Systems earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.28 and a 52-week-low of $7.20. At the end of the last trading period, Ballard Power Systems closed at $21.25.
  • For FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), Northcoast Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the first quarter, FuelCell Energy had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. FuelCell Energy closed at $12.36 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For EnerSys (NYSE:ENS), Northcoast Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the third quarter, EnerSys showed an EPS of $1.27, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.47 and a 52-week-low of $41.43. EnerSys closed at $90.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Capstone Turbine Corp (NASDAQ:CPST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Capstone Turbine is set to $14.00. In the third quarter, Capstone Turbine showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Capstone Turbine shows a 52-week-high of $15.28 and a 52-week-low of $1.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.46.
  • Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bloom Energy is set to $35.00. For the fourth quarter, Bloom Energy had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $4.43. Bloom Energy closed at $23.36 at the end of the last trading period.
  • FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Chegg is set to $105.00. In the fourth quarter, Chegg showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chegg shows a 52-week-high of $115.21 and a 52-week-low of $32.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.37.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Domino's Pizza is set to $435.00. For the fourth quarter, Domino's Pizza had an EPS of $3.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $435.58 and a 52-week-low of $310.34. At the end of the last trading period, Domino's Pizza closed at $371.92.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Tempur Sealy Intl is set to $38.00. For the fourth quarter, Tempur Sealy Intl had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $413.64 and a 52-week-low of $24.26. At the end of the last trading period, Tempur Sealy Intl closed at $36.27.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Varonis Systems is set to $62.00. In the fourth quarter, Varonis Systems showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $226.00 and a 52-week-low of $49.68. Varonis Systems closed at $49.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Seelos Therapeutics is set to $15.00. For the fourth quarter, Seelos Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.89 and a 52-week-low of $0.42. At the end of the last trading period, Seelos Therapeutics closed at $4.26.
  • With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT). The price target seems to have been set at $68.00 for Perficient. Perficient earned $0.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.55 and a 52-week-low of $23.55. At the end of the last trading period, Perficient closed at $58.53.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aytu BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Aytu BioPharma. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.76 and a 52-week-low of $0.82. Aytu BioPharma closed at $7.49 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Domino's Pizza is set to $400.00. For the fourth quarter, Domino's Pizza had an EPS of $3.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.13. The current stock performance of Domino's Pizza shows a 52-week-high of $435.58 and a 52-week-low of $310.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $371.92.
  • With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA). The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Papa John's International. For the fourth quarter, Papa John's International had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.33 and a 52-week-low of $47.03. At the end of the last trading period, Papa John's International closed at $86.61.
  • With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ:VITL). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Vital Farms. In the fourth quarter, Vital Farms earned $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.30 and a 52-week-low of $19.49. At the end of the last trading period, Vital Farms closed at $19.77.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PAVmed is set to $8.00. In the fourth quarter, PAVmed showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.63 and a 52-week-low of $1.63. At the end of the last trading period, PAVmed closed at $3.93.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Oscar Health. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.56. Oscar Health closed at $25.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Molina Healthcare is set to $260.00. In the fourth quarter, Molina Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $2.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $246.72 and a 52-week-low of $127.56. At the end of the last trading period, Molina Healthcare closed at $233.24.

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

