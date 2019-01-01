QQQ
Mar 30, 2021
Renishaw PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that operates in the measurement and healthcare markets. Its products include precision measurement and process control equipment such as machine tool probes, calibration and optimization equipment, and gauging systems; position and motion control equipment such as optical, laser, and magnetic encoders; healthcare equipment for spectroscopy and interferometry; and 3D printing and rapid prototyping equipment. Its products also serve automotive, aerospace, agriculture, and construction markets.

Renishaw Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renishaw (RNSHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renishaw (OTCPK: RNSHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Renishaw's (RNSHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Renishaw.

Q

What is the target price for Renishaw (RNSHF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Renishaw (OTCPK: RNSHF) was reported by Stifel on March 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RNSHF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Renishaw (RNSHF)?

A

The stock price for Renishaw (OTCPK: RNSHF) is $63.09 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:04:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renishaw (RNSHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is Renishaw (OTCPK:RNSHF) reporting earnings?

A

Renishaw does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Renishaw (RNSHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renishaw.

Q

What sector and industry does Renishaw (RNSHF) operate in?

A

Renishaw is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.