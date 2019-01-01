QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.22/0.82%
52 Wk
27 - 38.63
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
41.04
Open
P/E
51.98
Shares
116.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 30, 2021, 6:37AM
Fevertree Drinks PLC is a UK based holding and investment company. It is engaged in the business activity of developing and marketing premium mixer drinks. The company's product portfolio includes Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, Elderflower tonic water, Aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, Lemon tonic water, Ginger beer, Ginger ale, Smoky ginger ale, Spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, Lemonade, Premium Soda Water and Mediterranean Orange. The company operates in the UK, USA, Europe, and other countries, of which the majority of the revenue from the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fevertree Drinks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCPK: FQVTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fevertree Drinks's (FQVTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fevertree Drinks.

Q

What is the target price for Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fevertree Drinks (OTCPK: FQVTF) was reported by RBC Capital on March 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FQVTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF)?

A

The stock price for Fevertree Drinks (OTCPK: FQVTF) is $27 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:27:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fevertree Drinks.

Q

When is Fevertree Drinks (OTCPK:FQVTF) reporting earnings?

A

Fevertree Drinks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fevertree Drinks.

Q

What sector and industry does Fevertree Drinks (FQVTF) operate in?

A

Fevertree Drinks is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.