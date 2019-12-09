Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 9:40am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) from Hold to Buy. Dow earned $0.86 in the second quarter. The total market value of Dow's outstanding shares is at $39.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.52 and a 52-week-low of $40.44. Dow's stock last closed at $53.25 per share.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the stock for Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (NYSE: ECC) from Neutral to Buy. Eagle Point Credit Co earned $0.37 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. Eagle Point Credit Co's market cap stands at $398.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.41 and a 52-week-low of $12.16. Eagle Point Credit Co's stock last closed at $15.03 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Fate Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.40), compared to ($0.31) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fate Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Fate Therapeutics's stock last closed at $13.67 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) from Neutral to Buy. Fortive earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. Fortive's market cap stands at $23.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.48 and a 52-week-low of $62.89. Fortive's stock last closed at $72.89 per share.
  • For Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Fortive had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The total market value of Fortive's outstanding shares is at $23.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.48 and a 52-week-low of $62.89. Fortive's stock last closed at $72.89 per share.
  • Citigroup upgraded the stock for Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Huntsman had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The total market value of Huntsman's outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.66 and a 52-week-low of $17.33. Huntsman's stock last closed at $22.82 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for Kraton Corp (NYSE: KRA) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Kraton had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The total market value of Kraton's outstanding shares is at $710.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.76 and a 52-week-low of $19.13. Kraton's stock last closed at $23.00 per share.
  • For Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE), Longbow Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Nucor earned $0.90 in the third quarter, compared to $2.39 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Nucor's outstanding shares is at $16.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.31 and a 52-week-low of $46.10. Nucor's stock last closed at $57.60 per share.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for NVR Inc (NYSE: NVR) from Underweight to Neutral. NVR earned $56.11 in the third quarter, compared to $48.28 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of NVR's outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3946.50 and a 52-week-low of $2285.00. NVR's stock last closed at $3761.31 per share.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the stock for Pentair PLC (NYSE: PNR) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Pentair showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Pentair is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.70 and a 52-week-low of $34.50. Pentair's stock last closed at $44.80 per share.
  • For Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy. For the second quarter, Qorvo had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.75. The total market value of Qorvo's outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.57 and a 52-week-low of $54.73. Qorvo's stock last closed at $106.62 per share.
  • Longbow Research upgraded the stock for Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ: STLD) from Neutral to Buy. Steel Dynamics earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Steel Dynamics is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.35 and a 52-week-low of $25.02. Steel Dynamics's stock last closed at $35.10 per share.
  • For Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Skyworks Solutions had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.94. The total market value of Skyworks Solutions's outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.87 and a 52-week-low of $60.12. Skyworks Solutions's stock last closed at $101.36 per share.
  • For Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Tenet Healthcare earned $0.58 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Tenet Healthcare is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.63 and a 52-week-low of $16.61. Tenet Healthcare's stock last closed at $35.53 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, TD Ameritrade Holding showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for TD Ameritrade Holding is at $21.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $32.69. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $51.12 per share.
  • KeyBanc changed the rating for A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) from Overweight to Sector Weight. A.O. Smith earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. A.O. Smith's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.66 and a 52-week-low of $40.38. A.O. Smith's stock last closed at $46.80 per share.
  • For Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), Berenberg downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Americold Realty Trust's EPS was $0.30. Americold Realty Trust's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.42 and a 52-week-low of $24.27. Americold Realty Trust's stock last closed at $37.10 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) from Buy to Neutral. Chevron earned $1.59 in the third quarter, compared to $2.33 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Chevron's outstanding shares is at $219.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.34 and a 52-week-low of $100.22. Chevron's stock last closed at $118.02 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Delek US Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $2.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Delek US Hldgs is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.08 and a 52-week-low of $29.51. Delek US Hldgs's stock last closed at $34.30 per share.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, First American Financial showed an EPS of $1.64, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for First American Financial is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.37 and a 52-week-low of $42.53. First American Financial's stock last closed at $63.02 per share.
  • For Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Green Brick Partners showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Green Brick Partners is at $508.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $6.65. Green Brick Partners's stock last closed at $11.57 per share.
  • For Macy's Inc (NYSE: M), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Macy's showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Macy's is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.83 and a 52-week-low of $14.11. Macy's's stock last closed at $15.15 per share.
  • Citigroup downgraded the stock for 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, 3M had an EPS of $2.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.58. The current market cap for 3M is at $94.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.75 and a 52-week-low of $150.58. 3M's stock last closed at $171.47 per share.
  • For Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Marathon Petroleum earned $1.63 in the third quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. Marathon Petroleum's market cap stands at $41.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.65 and a 52-week-low of $43.96. Marathon Petroleum's stock last closed at $60.19 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, O'Reilly Automotive had an EPS of $5.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.50. O'Reilly Automotive's market cap stands at $32.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $454.31 and a 52-week-low of $326.71. O'Reilly Automotive's stock last closed at $445.57 per share.
  • For PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFSI), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. PennyMac Financial Servs earned $0.92 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PennyMac Financial Servs is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.74 and a 52-week-low of $19.55. PennyMac Financial Servs's stock last closed at $33.88 per share.
  • For PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Top Pick to Outperform. For the third quarter, PNC Financial Services Gr had an EPS of $2.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.82. PNC Financial Services Gr's market cap stands at $64.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $154.82 and a 52-week-low of $108.45. PNC Financial Services Gr's stock last closed at $153.77 per share.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE: STC) from Market Perform to Underperform. Stewart Information Servs earned $1.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Stewart Information Servs is at $970.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.99 and a 52-week-low of $32.61. Stewart Information Servs's stock last closed at $43.14 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) from Outperform to Market Perform. Tiffany earned $0.65 in the third quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. Tiffany's market cap stands at $16.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.03 and a 52-week-low of $73.04. Tiffany's stock last closed at $133.55 per share.

 

Initiations

  • China Renaissance initiated coverage on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apple is set at $342.00. Apple earned $3.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.91 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Apple is at $1.1 trillion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $271.00 and a 52-week-low of $142.00. Apple's stock last closed at $270.71 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, HSBC initiated coverage on Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN). The price target is set at $41.50 for Baozun. In the third quarter, Baozun showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. Baozun's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.47 and a 52-week-low of $27.81. Baozun's stock last closed at $35.29 per share.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for 89bio is set at $36.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.19 and a 52-week-low of $16.60. 89bio's stock last closed at $28.60 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB). The price target is set at $60.00 for 89bio. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.19 and a 52-week-low of $16.60. 89bio's stock last closed at $28.60 per share.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for 89bio is set at $55.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.19 and a 52-week-low of $16.60. 89bio's stock last closed at $28.60 per share.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for 89bio is set at $33.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.19 and a 52-week-low of $16.60. 89bio's stock last closed at $28.60 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, HSBC initiated coverage on JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD). The price target is set at $40.00 for JD.com. For the third quarter, JD.com had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The total market value of JD.com's outstanding shares is at $47.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.43 and a 52-week-low of $19.26. JD.com's stock last closed at $32.93 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE: PAA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Plains All American is set at $18.00. In the third quarter, Plains All American showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Plains All American's outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.27 and a 52-week-low of $16.77. Plains All American's stock last closed at $17.30 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Plains GP Holdings is set at $18.00. In the third quarter, Plains GP Holdings showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. Plains GP Holdings's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.82 and a 52-week-low of $16.99. Plains GP Holdings's stock last closed at $17.36 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings is set at $22.00. The current market cap for Virgin Galactic Holdings is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.93 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. Virgin Galactic Holdings's stock last closed at $7.28 per share.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Strata Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Strata Skin Sciences is set at $5.25. In the third quarter, Strata Skin Sciences showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Strata Skin Sciences's outstanding shares is at $87.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.43 and a 52-week-low of $1.65. Strata Skin Sciences's stock last closed at $2.15 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG). The price target is set at $46.00 for Zillow Group. In the third quarter, Zillow Group showed an EPS of ($0.12), compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Zillow Group's outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.99 and a 52-week-low of $27.64. Zillow Group's stock last closed at $40.71 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME). The price target is set at $43.00 for Zymeworks. In the third quarter, Zymeworks showed an EPS of ($0.54), compared to ($0.47) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Zymeworks is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.58 and a 52-week-low of $10.72. Zymeworks's stock last closed at $41.85 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMTD)

Holiday Season Can Wait: Packed Calendar Includes Fed, Earnings, Tariff Deadline
Big Tech Firms Pose Global Financial Stability Risks: FSB Report
6 Ways To Control Your Child's Screen Time Around The Holidays
Why A Financial Transaction Tax Would Destroy Retail Traders
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
What To Know About Apple's iPhone Privacy Location Bug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ORANBank of AmericaDowngrades
PKGDeutsche BankMaintains115.0
EQRDeutsche BankMaintains83.0
CPTDeutsche BankMaintains118.0
AVBDeutsche BankMaintains221.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Holiday Season Can Wait: Packed Calendar Includes Fed, Earnings, Tariff Deadline