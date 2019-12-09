Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2019
Upgrades
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) from Hold to Buy. Dow earned $0.86 in the second quarter. The total market value of Dow's outstanding shares is at $39.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.52 and a 52-week-low of $40.44. Dow's stock last closed at $53.25 per share.
- Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the stock for Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (NYSE: ECC) from Neutral to Buy. Eagle Point Credit Co earned $0.37 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. Eagle Point Credit Co's market cap stands at $398.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.41 and a 52-week-low of $12.16. Eagle Point Credit Co's stock last closed at $15.03 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Fate Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.40), compared to ($0.31) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fate Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Fate Therapeutics's stock last closed at $13.67 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) from Neutral to Buy. Fortive earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. Fortive's market cap stands at $23.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.48 and a 52-week-low of $62.89. Fortive's stock last closed at $72.89 per share.
- For Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Fortive had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The total market value of Fortive's outstanding shares is at $23.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.48 and a 52-week-low of $62.89. Fortive's stock last closed at $72.89 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Huntsman had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The total market value of Huntsman's outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.66 and a 52-week-low of $17.33. Huntsman's stock last closed at $22.82 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for Kraton Corp (NYSE: KRA) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Kraton had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The total market value of Kraton's outstanding shares is at $710.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.76 and a 52-week-low of $19.13. Kraton's stock last closed at $23.00 per share.
- For Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE), Longbow Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Nucor earned $0.90 in the third quarter, compared to $2.39 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Nucor's outstanding shares is at $16.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.31 and a 52-week-low of $46.10. Nucor's stock last closed at $57.60 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for NVR Inc (NYSE: NVR) from Underweight to Neutral. NVR earned $56.11 in the third quarter, compared to $48.28 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of NVR's outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3946.50 and a 52-week-low of $2285.00. NVR's stock last closed at $3761.31 per share.
- KeyBanc upgraded the stock for Pentair PLC (NYSE: PNR) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Pentair showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Pentair is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.70 and a 52-week-low of $34.50. Pentair's stock last closed at $44.80 per share.
- For Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy. For the second quarter, Qorvo had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.75. The total market value of Qorvo's outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.57 and a 52-week-low of $54.73. Qorvo's stock last closed at $106.62 per share.
- Longbow Research upgraded the stock for Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ: STLD) from Neutral to Buy. Steel Dynamics earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Steel Dynamics is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.35 and a 52-week-low of $25.02. Steel Dynamics's stock last closed at $35.10 per share.
- For Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Skyworks Solutions had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.94. The total market value of Skyworks Solutions's outstanding shares is at $16.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.87 and a 52-week-low of $60.12. Skyworks Solutions's stock last closed at $101.36 per share.
- For Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Tenet Healthcare earned $0.58 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Tenet Healthcare is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.63 and a 52-week-low of $16.61. Tenet Healthcare's stock last closed at $35.53 per share.
Downgrades
- For TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTD), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, TD Ameritrade Holding showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for TD Ameritrade Holding is at $21.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $32.69. TD Ameritrade Holding's stock last closed at $51.12 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) from Overweight to Sector Weight. A.O. Smith earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. A.O. Smith's market cap stands at $8.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.66 and a 52-week-low of $40.38. A.O. Smith's stock last closed at $46.80 per share.
- For Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), Berenberg downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Americold Realty Trust's EPS was $0.30. Americold Realty Trust's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.42 and a 52-week-low of $24.27. Americold Realty Trust's stock last closed at $37.10 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) from Buy to Neutral. Chevron earned $1.59 in the third quarter, compared to $2.33 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Chevron's outstanding shares is at $219.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.34 and a 52-week-low of $100.22. Chevron's stock last closed at $118.02 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Delek US Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $2.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Delek US Hldgs is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.08 and a 52-week-low of $29.51. Delek US Hldgs's stock last closed at $34.30 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, First American Financial showed an EPS of $1.64, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for First American Financial is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.37 and a 52-week-low of $42.53. First American Financial's stock last closed at $63.02 per share.
- For Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Green Brick Partners showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Green Brick Partners is at $508.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $6.65. Green Brick Partners's stock last closed at $11.57 per share.
- For Macy's Inc (NYSE: M), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Macy's showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Macy's is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.83 and a 52-week-low of $14.11. Macy's's stock last closed at $15.15 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, 3M had an EPS of $2.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.58. The current market cap for 3M is at $94.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.75 and a 52-week-low of $150.58. 3M's stock last closed at $171.47 per share.
- For Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Marathon Petroleum earned $1.63 in the third quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. Marathon Petroleum's market cap stands at $41.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.65 and a 52-week-low of $43.96. Marathon Petroleum's stock last closed at $60.19 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, O'Reilly Automotive had an EPS of $5.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.50. O'Reilly Automotive's market cap stands at $32.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $454.31 and a 52-week-low of $326.71. O'Reilly Automotive's stock last closed at $445.57 per share.
- For PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFSI), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. PennyMac Financial Servs earned $0.92 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PennyMac Financial Servs is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.74 and a 52-week-low of $19.55. PennyMac Financial Servs's stock last closed at $33.88 per share.
- For PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Top Pick to Outperform. For the third quarter, PNC Financial Services Gr had an EPS of $2.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.82. PNC Financial Services Gr's market cap stands at $64.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $154.82 and a 52-week-low of $108.45. PNC Financial Services Gr's stock last closed at $153.77 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE: STC) from Market Perform to Underperform. Stewart Information Servs earned $1.28 in the third quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Stewart Information Servs is at $970.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.99 and a 52-week-low of $32.61. Stewart Information Servs's stock last closed at $43.14 per share.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) from Outperform to Market Perform. Tiffany earned $0.65 in the third quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. Tiffany's market cap stands at $16.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.03 and a 52-week-low of $73.04. Tiffany's stock last closed at $133.55 per share.
Initiations
- China Renaissance initiated coverage on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apple is set at $342.00. Apple earned $3.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.91 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Apple is at $1.1 trillion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $271.00 and a 52-week-low of $142.00. Apple's stock last closed at $270.71 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, HSBC initiated coverage on Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN). The price target is set at $41.50 for Baozun. In the third quarter, Baozun showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. Baozun's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.47 and a 52-week-low of $27.81. Baozun's stock last closed at $35.29 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for 89bio is set at $36.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.19 and a 52-week-low of $16.60. 89bio's stock last closed at $28.60 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB). The price target is set at $60.00 for 89bio. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.19 and a 52-week-low of $16.60. 89bio's stock last closed at $28.60 per share.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for 89bio is set at $55.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.19 and a 52-week-low of $16.60. 89bio's stock last closed at $28.60 per share.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for 89bio is set at $33.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.19 and a 52-week-low of $16.60. 89bio's stock last closed at $28.60 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, HSBC initiated coverage on JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD). The price target is set at $40.00 for JD.com. For the third quarter, JD.com had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The total market value of JD.com's outstanding shares is at $47.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.43 and a 52-week-low of $19.26. JD.com's stock last closed at $32.93 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE: PAA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Plains All American is set at $18.00. In the third quarter, Plains All American showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Plains All American's outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.27 and a 52-week-low of $16.77. Plains All American's stock last closed at $17.30 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Plains GP Holdings is set at $18.00. In the third quarter, Plains GP Holdings showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. Plains GP Holdings's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.82 and a 52-week-low of $16.99. Plains GP Holdings's stock last closed at $17.36 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings is set at $22.00. The current market cap for Virgin Galactic Holdings is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.93 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. Virgin Galactic Holdings's stock last closed at $7.28 per share.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Strata Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SSKN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Strata Skin Sciences is set at $5.25. In the third quarter, Strata Skin Sciences showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Strata Skin Sciences's outstanding shares is at $87.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.43 and a 52-week-low of $1.65. Strata Skin Sciences's stock last closed at $2.15 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG). The price target is set at $46.00 for Zillow Group. In the third quarter, Zillow Group showed an EPS of ($0.12), compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Zillow Group's outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.99 and a 52-week-low of $27.64. Zillow Group's stock last closed at $40.71 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME). The price target is set at $43.00 for Zymeworks. In the third quarter, Zymeworks showed an EPS of ($0.54), compared to ($0.47) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Zymeworks is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.58 and a 52-week-low of $10.72. Zymeworks's stock last closed at $41.85 per share.
