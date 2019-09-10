Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2019 9:38am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Canaccord Genuity changed the rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.38), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.51). The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $38.85 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Boston Properties Inc (NYSE: BXP) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Boston Properties earned $1.78 in the second quarter, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Boston Properties's outstanding shares is at $18.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.35 and a 52-week-low of $107.84. Boston Properties's stock last closed at $130.31 per share.
  • For Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CPSI), Dougherty & Co. upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, CPSI showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. CPSI's market cap stands at $463.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $20.72. CPSI's stock last closed at $21.64 per share.
  • Bernstein changed the rating for Diageo PLC (NYSE: DEO) from Underperform to Market Perform. The total market value of Diageo's outstanding shares is at $50.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.22 and a 52-week-low of $131.43. Diageo's stock last closed at $167.08 per share.
  • Argus Research changed the rating for HCP Inc (NYSE: HCP) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, HCP showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. HCP's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.07 and a 52-week-low of $24.47. HCP's stock last closed at $35.22 per share.
  • For Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. Heartland Express earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. Heartland Express's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.99 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. Heartland Express's stock last closed at $21.90 per share.
  • For Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS), Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Ionis Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.01), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.58 and a 52-week-low of $43.27. Ionis Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $60.12 per share.
  • BTIG changed the rating for MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, MercadoLibre showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to ($0.25) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $698.98 and a 52-week-low of $257.52. MercadoLibre's stock last closed at $571.13 per share.
  • For Marten Transport Ltd (NASDAQ: MRTN), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Marten Transport showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Marten Transport is at $58.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.39. Marten Transport's stock last closed at $20.17 per share.
  • UBS upgraded the stock for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE: OGS) from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, ONE Gas had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current market cap for ONE Gas is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.04 and a 52-week-low of $75.51. ONE Gas's stock last closed at $88.77 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE) from Neutral to Buy. PDC Energy earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.50 and a 52-week-low of $24.13. PDC Energy's stock last closed at $32.09 per share.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) from Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Sonic Automotive showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Sonic Automotive is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.04 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. Sonic Automotive's stock last closed at $28.95 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Schlumberger earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Schlumberger is at $49.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.65 and a 52-week-low of $31.03. Schlumberger's stock last closed at $36.24 per share.
  • For Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL), BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Sundial Growers earned $0.50 in the second quarter. Sundial Growers's market cap stands at $748.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.22 and a 52-week-low of $6.89. Sundial Growers's stock last closed at $7.71 per share.
  • For UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS), Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, UBS Group showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for UBS Group is at $40.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.68 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. UBS Group's stock last closed at $11.13 per share.
  • For Vale SA (NYSE: VALE), Macquarie upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Vale earned $0.34 in the second quarter. The current market cap for Vale is at $66.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.13 and a 52-week-low of $10.20. Vale's stock last closed at $11.60 per share.
  • JMP Securities changed the rating for William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. In the second quarter, William Lyon Homes showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for William Lyon Homes is at $511.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.07 and a 52-week-low of $9.85. William Lyon Homes's stock last closed at $17.95 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Bernstein downgraded the stock for Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Dollar General showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $1.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.34 and a 52-week-low of $98.08. Dollar General's stock last closed at $160.76 per share.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock for Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Overweight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.95 and a 52-week-low of $31.58. Fox's stock last closed at $34.30 per share.
  • For Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB), HSBC downgraded the stock from Hold to Reduce. For the second quarter, Globant had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The total market value of Globant's outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.33 and a 52-week-low of $46.30. Globant's stock last closed at $90.05 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE: JAG) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Jagged Peak Energy showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. Jagged Peak Energy's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.74 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. Jagged Peak Energy's stock last closed at $7.80 per share.
  • For Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Kinder Morgan earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kinder Morgan is at $45.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.62. Kinder Morgan's stock last closed at $20.40 per share.
  • For Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Merit Medical Systems earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. Merit Medical Systems's market cap stands at $35.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.34 and a 52-week-low of $29.50. Merit Medical Systems's stock last closed at $30.93 per share.
  • Piper Jaffray changed the rating for Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Altria Group showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Altria Group's outstanding shares is at $91.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.04 and a 52-week-low of $42.40. Altria Group's stock last closed at $44.04 per share.
  • RF Lafferty changed the rating for US Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, US Silica Holdings showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.44 and a 52-week-low of $8.72. US Silica Holdings's stock last closed at $10.04 per share.
  • For Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ: VRTU), Needham downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Buy. For the first quarter, Virtusa had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.60 and a 52-week-low of $31.99. Virtusa's stock last closed at $40.38 per share.
  • For The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN), Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Wendy's showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.84 and a 52-week-low of $14.96. Wendy's's stock last closed at $21.95 per share.
  • BTIG Research downgraded the stock for The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Wendy's showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.84 and a 52-week-low of $14.96. Wendy's's stock last closed at $21.95 per share.
  • UBS downgraded the stock for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Wells Fargo had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. Wells Fargo's market cap stands at $768.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.84 and a 52-week-low of $43.02. Wells Fargo's stock last closed at $48.41 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) from Buy to Neutral. Whiting Petroleum earned ($0.28) in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. Whiting Petroleum's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.17 and a 52-week-low of $6.00. Whiting Petroleum's stock last closed at $8.04 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD). The price target is set at $52.00 for Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs's outstanding shares is at $508.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.66 and a 52-week-low of $29.40. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs's stock last closed at $50.65 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Resources Corp (NASDAQ: AREC). The price target is set at $1.50 for American Resources. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. American Resources's stock last closed at $0.64 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH). The price target is set at $14.00 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.17) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.85 and a 52-week-low of $5.06. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $5.80 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Banco De Chile is set at $29.00. Banco De Chile earned $0.56 in the second quarter. Banco De Chile's market cap stands at $11.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.83 and a 52-week-low of $27.04. Banco De Chile's stock last closed at $28.82 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Banco Santander Chile is set at $30.00. Banco Santander Chile earned $0.54 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Banco Santander Chile's outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.32 and a 52-week-low of $27.06. Banco Santander Chile's stock last closed at $28.44 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: CFB) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for CrossFirst Bankshares is set at $16.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. CrossFirst Bankshares's stock last closed at $14.52 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD). The price target is set at $85.00 for DuPont de Nemours. The current market cap for DuPont de Nemours is at $59.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.54 and a 52-week-low of $63.28. DuPont de Nemours's stock last closed at $70.48 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Mitsubishi UFJ initiated coverage on Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX). The price target is set at $605.00 for Equinix. In the second quarter, Equinix showed an EPS of $5.87, compared to $5.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $567.88 and a 52-week-low of $335.29. Equinix's stock last closed at $538.21 per share.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Homology Medicines is set at $30.00. In the second quarter, Homology Medicines showed an EPS of ($0.61), compared to ($0.34) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Homology Medicines's outstanding shares is at $856.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.19. Homology Medicines's stock last closed at $21.06 per share.
  • With a rating of Underweight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE: GTX). The price target is set at $8.00 for Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion's market cap stands at $952.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. Garrett Motion's stock last closed at $10.47 per share.
  • Baird initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for IDEAYA Biosciences is set at $30.00. For the second quarter, IDEAYA Biosciences had an EPS of ($1.30), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($7.47). The total market value of IDEAYA Biosciences's outstanding shares is at $201.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.42. IDEAYA Biosciences's stock last closed at $7.10 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Societe Generale initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF). The price target is set at $140.00 for Intl Flavors & Fragrances. In the second quarter, Intl Flavors & Fragrances showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.95 and a 52-week-low of $104.86. Intl Flavors & Fragrances's stock last closed at $119.92 per share.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Kemper Corp (NYSE: KMPR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kemper is set at $87.00. For the second quarter, Kemper had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. Kemper's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.97 and a 52-week-low of $61.57. Kemper's stock last closed at $77.10 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Maxar Technologies is set at $12.00. For the second quarter, Maxar Technologies had an EPS of ($0.42), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.71 and a 52-week-low of $3.83. Maxar Technologies's stock last closed at $7.03 per share.
  • B. Riley initiated coverage on McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) with a Buy rating. The price target for McEwen Mining is set at $4.20. In the second quarter, McEwen Mining showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to ($0.02) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.23. McEwen Mining's stock last closed at $1.80 per share.
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Palo Alto Networks is set at $220.00. For the fourth quarter, Palo Alto Networks had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $260.63 and a 52-week-low of $160.08. Palo Alto Networks's stock last closed at $211.16 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS). The price target is set at $85.00 for Qualys. Qualys earned $0.55 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. Qualys's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.12 and a 52-week-low of $65.94. Qualys's stock last closed at $79.35 per share.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RUBY) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Rubius Therapeutics is set at $4.00. Rubius Therapeutics earned ($0.50) in the second quarter, compared to ($3.33) in the year-ago quarter. Rubius Therapeutics's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.49 and a 52-week-low of $8.67. Rubius Therapeutics's stock last closed at $9.49 per share.
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Splunk is set at $150.00. In the second quarter, Splunk showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. Splunk's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.70 and a 52-week-low of $83.69. Splunk's stock last closed at $109.48 per share.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Turning Point is set at $63.00. The total market value of Turning Point's outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.56 and a 52-week-low of $24.21. Turning Point's stock last closed at $41.65 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB). The price target is set at $73.00 for Westinghouse Air Brake. In the second quarter, Westinghouse Air Brake showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Westinghouse Air Brake is at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.40 and a 52-week-low of $61.00. Westinghouse Air Brake's stock last closed at $70.40 per share.
  • With a rating of Speculative Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on cbdMD Inc (AMEX: YCBD). The price target is set at $9.00 for cbdMD. The current market cap for cbdMD is at $163.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.48 and a 52-week-low of $2.54. cbdMD's stock last closed at $4.10 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS). The price target is set at $65.00 for Zscaler. In the fourth quarter, Zscaler showed an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Zscaler's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.54 and a 52-week-low of $30.72. Zscaler's stock last closed at $62.02 per share.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MTWOTR GLobalDowngrades
CTRPMorgan StanleyDowngrades35.0
NBLXBank of AmericaReiterates35.0
TRGPBank of AmericaReiterates44.0
PSXPBank of AmericaReiterates62.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
