Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019
Upgrades
- Canaccord Genuity changed the rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.38), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.51). The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $38.85 per share.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Boston Properties Inc (NYSE: BXP) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Boston Properties earned $1.78 in the second quarter, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Boston Properties's outstanding shares is at $18.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.35 and a 52-week-low of $107.84. Boston Properties's stock last closed at $130.31 per share.
- For Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CPSI), Dougherty & Co. upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, CPSI showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. CPSI's market cap stands at $463.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $20.72. CPSI's stock last closed at $21.64 per share.
- Bernstein changed the rating for Diageo PLC (NYSE: DEO) from Underperform to Market Perform. The total market value of Diageo's outstanding shares is at $50.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.22 and a 52-week-low of $131.43. Diageo's stock last closed at $167.08 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for HCP Inc (NYSE: HCP) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, HCP showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. HCP's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.07 and a 52-week-low of $24.47. HCP's stock last closed at $35.22 per share.
- For Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ: HTLD), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. Heartland Express earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. Heartland Express's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.99 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. Heartland Express's stock last closed at $21.90 per share.
- For Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS), Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Ionis Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.01), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.58 and a 52-week-low of $43.27. Ionis Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $60.12 per share.
- BTIG changed the rating for MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, MercadoLibre showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to ($0.25) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $698.98 and a 52-week-low of $257.52. MercadoLibre's stock last closed at $571.13 per share.
- For Marten Transport Ltd (NASDAQ: MRTN), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Marten Transport showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Marten Transport is at $58.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.39. Marten Transport's stock last closed at $20.17 per share.
- UBS upgraded the stock for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE: OGS) from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, ONE Gas had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current market cap for ONE Gas is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.04 and a 52-week-low of $75.51. ONE Gas's stock last closed at $88.77 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE) from Neutral to Buy. PDC Energy earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.50 and a 52-week-low of $24.13. PDC Energy's stock last closed at $32.09 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) from Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Sonic Automotive showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Sonic Automotive is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.04 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. Sonic Automotive's stock last closed at $28.95 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Schlumberger earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Schlumberger is at $49.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.65 and a 52-week-low of $31.03. Schlumberger's stock last closed at $36.24 per share.
- For Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL), BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Sundial Growers earned $0.50 in the second quarter. Sundial Growers's market cap stands at $748.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.22 and a 52-week-low of $6.89. Sundial Growers's stock last closed at $7.71 per share.
- For UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS), Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, UBS Group showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for UBS Group is at $40.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.68 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. UBS Group's stock last closed at $11.13 per share.
- For Vale SA (NYSE: VALE), Macquarie upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Vale earned $0.34 in the second quarter. The current market cap for Vale is at $66.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.13 and a 52-week-low of $10.20. Vale's stock last closed at $11.60 per share.
- JMP Securities changed the rating for William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. In the second quarter, William Lyon Homes showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for William Lyon Homes is at $511.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.07 and a 52-week-low of $9.85. William Lyon Homes's stock last closed at $17.95 per share.
Downgrades
- Bernstein downgraded the stock for Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Dollar General showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $1.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.34 and a 52-week-low of $98.08. Dollar General's stock last closed at $160.76 per share.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock for Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Overweight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.95 and a 52-week-low of $31.58. Fox's stock last closed at $34.30 per share.
- For Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB), HSBC downgraded the stock from Hold to Reduce. For the second quarter, Globant had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The total market value of Globant's outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.33 and a 52-week-low of $46.30. Globant's stock last closed at $90.05 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE: JAG) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Jagged Peak Energy showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. Jagged Peak Energy's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.74 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. Jagged Peak Energy's stock last closed at $7.80 per share.
- For Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI), Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Kinder Morgan earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kinder Morgan is at $45.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.62. Kinder Morgan's stock last closed at $20.40 per share.
- For Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Merit Medical Systems earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. Merit Medical Systems's market cap stands at $35.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.34 and a 52-week-low of $29.50. Merit Medical Systems's stock last closed at $30.93 per share.
- Piper Jaffray changed the rating for Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Altria Group showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Altria Group's outstanding shares is at $91.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.04 and a 52-week-low of $42.40. Altria Group's stock last closed at $44.04 per share.
- RF Lafferty changed the rating for US Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, US Silica Holdings showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.44 and a 52-week-low of $8.72. US Silica Holdings's stock last closed at $10.04 per share.
- For Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ: VRTU), Needham downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Buy. For the first quarter, Virtusa had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.60 and a 52-week-low of $31.99. Virtusa's stock last closed at $40.38 per share.
- For The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN), Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Wendy's showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.84 and a 52-week-low of $14.96. Wendy's's stock last closed at $21.95 per share.
- BTIG Research downgraded the stock for The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Wendy's showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.84 and a 52-week-low of $14.96. Wendy's's stock last closed at $21.95 per share.
- UBS downgraded the stock for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Wells Fargo had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. Wells Fargo's market cap stands at $768.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.84 and a 52-week-low of $43.02. Wells Fargo's stock last closed at $48.41 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) from Buy to Neutral. Whiting Petroleum earned ($0.28) in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. Whiting Petroleum's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.17 and a 52-week-low of $6.00. Whiting Petroleum's stock last closed at $8.04 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Neutral, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD). The price target is set at $52.00 for Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs's outstanding shares is at $508.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.66 and a 52-week-low of $29.40. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs's stock last closed at $50.65 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Resources Corp (NASDAQ: AREC). The price target is set at $1.50 for American Resources. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. American Resources's stock last closed at $0.64 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH). The price target is set at $14.00 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.17) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.85 and a 52-week-low of $5.06. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $5.80 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Banco De Chile is set at $29.00. Banco De Chile earned $0.56 in the second quarter. Banco De Chile's market cap stands at $11.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.83 and a 52-week-low of $27.04. Banco De Chile's stock last closed at $28.82 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Banco Santander Chile is set at $30.00. Banco Santander Chile earned $0.54 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Banco Santander Chile's outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.32 and a 52-week-low of $27.06. Banco Santander Chile's stock last closed at $28.44 per share.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: CFB) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for CrossFirst Bankshares is set at $16.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. CrossFirst Bankshares's stock last closed at $14.52 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD). The price target is set at $85.00 for DuPont de Nemours. The current market cap for DuPont de Nemours is at $59.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.54 and a 52-week-low of $63.28. DuPont de Nemours's stock last closed at $70.48 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Mitsubishi UFJ initiated coverage on Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX). The price target is set at $605.00 for Equinix. In the second quarter, Equinix showed an EPS of $5.87, compared to $5.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $567.88 and a 52-week-low of $335.29. Equinix's stock last closed at $538.21 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Homology Medicines is set at $30.00. In the second quarter, Homology Medicines showed an EPS of ($0.61), compared to ($0.34) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Homology Medicines's outstanding shares is at $856.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.19. Homology Medicines's stock last closed at $21.06 per share.
- With a rating of Underweight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE: GTX). The price target is set at $8.00 for Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion's market cap stands at $952.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. Garrett Motion's stock last closed at $10.47 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for IDEAYA Biosciences is set at $30.00. For the second quarter, IDEAYA Biosciences had an EPS of ($1.30), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($7.47). The total market value of IDEAYA Biosciences's outstanding shares is at $201.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.42. IDEAYA Biosciences's stock last closed at $7.10 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Societe Generale initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF). The price target is set at $140.00 for Intl Flavors & Fragrances. In the second quarter, Intl Flavors & Fragrances showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.95 and a 52-week-low of $104.86. Intl Flavors & Fragrances's stock last closed at $119.92 per share.
- UBS initiated coverage on Kemper Corp (NYSE: KMPR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kemper is set at $87.00. For the second quarter, Kemper had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. Kemper's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.97 and a 52-week-low of $61.57. Kemper's stock last closed at $77.10 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Maxar Technologies is set at $12.00. For the second quarter, Maxar Technologies had an EPS of ($0.42), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.71 and a 52-week-low of $3.83. Maxar Technologies's stock last closed at $7.03 per share.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) with a Buy rating. The price target for McEwen Mining is set at $4.20. In the second quarter, McEwen Mining showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to ($0.02) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.23. McEwen Mining's stock last closed at $1.80 per share.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Palo Alto Networks is set at $220.00. For the fourth quarter, Palo Alto Networks had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $260.63 and a 52-week-low of $160.08. Palo Alto Networks's stock last closed at $211.16 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS). The price target is set at $85.00 for Qualys. Qualys earned $0.55 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. Qualys's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.12 and a 52-week-low of $65.94. Qualys's stock last closed at $79.35 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RUBY) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Rubius Therapeutics is set at $4.00. Rubius Therapeutics earned ($0.50) in the second quarter, compared to ($3.33) in the year-ago quarter. Rubius Therapeutics's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.49 and a 52-week-low of $8.67. Rubius Therapeutics's stock last closed at $9.49 per share.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Splunk is set at $150.00. In the second quarter, Splunk showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. Splunk's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.70 and a 52-week-low of $83.69. Splunk's stock last closed at $109.48 per share.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Turning Point is set at $63.00. The total market value of Turning Point's outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.56 and a 52-week-low of $24.21. Turning Point's stock last closed at $41.65 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB). The price target is set at $73.00 for Westinghouse Air Brake. In the second quarter, Westinghouse Air Brake showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Westinghouse Air Brake is at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.40 and a 52-week-low of $61.00. Westinghouse Air Brake's stock last closed at $70.40 per share.
- With a rating of Speculative Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on cbdMD Inc (AMEX: YCBD). The price target is set at $9.00 for cbdMD. The current market cap for cbdMD is at $163.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.48 and a 52-week-low of $2.54. cbdMD's stock last closed at $4.10 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS). The price target is set at $65.00 for Zscaler. In the fourth quarter, Zscaler showed an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Zscaler's outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.54 and a 52-week-low of $30.72. Zscaler's stock last closed at $62.02 per share.
