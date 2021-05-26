Earnings Scheduled For May 26, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $35.05 million.

• Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $521.31 million.

• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $6.12 billion.

• StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $30.89 million.

• BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $291.70 million.

• REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $149.16 million.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $42.95 million.

• Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $687.35 million.

• Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $182.40 million.

• Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $158.27 million.

• Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $187.86 million.

• Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $840.53 million.

• DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.

• LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $48.78 million.

• e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $82.39 million.

• Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $651.00 million.

• EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $779.23 million.

• Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.07 per share on revenue of $999.16 million.

• Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $212.90 million.

• American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $238.31 million.

• Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $293.79 million.

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $5.40 billion.

• Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $98.02 million.

• Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $79.00 million.

• Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $493.03 million.

• Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $403.91 million.

• Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $334.45 million.

• Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $44.31 million.

• NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $140.10 million.

• QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $78.95 million.

• Citizens (NYSE:CIA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $408.60 million.

• Universal (NYSE:UVV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.