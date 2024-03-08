Why Marvell Technology Shares Are Trading Lower By 10%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL fell sharply during Friday’s session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued weak Q1 guidance.

Marvell said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $1.427 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The chip designer reported quarterly earnings of 46 cents per share, which was in line with analyst estimates.

Marvell sees first-quarter revenue of $1.15 billion, plus or minus 5%, versus estimates of $1.371 billion. The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, plus or minus 5 cents per share, versus estimates of 40 cents per share. The company authorized a $3 billion buyback.

Marvell Technology shares dipped 9.6% to $76.91 on Friday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Ainos, Inc. AIMD jumped 140% to $2.6899 after dipping 18% on Thursday.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. PBM shares climbed 139% to $3.0350. Psyence Biomedical recently announced its subsidiary, Psyence Australia, received Human Research Ethics Committee approval to initiate its Phase IIb study.

Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD shares jumped 138% to $1.57 after the company announced financing for the Norman Berry Expansion in Atlanta, Georgia.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRA shares climbed 48.5% to $1.36. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, last month, announced a research collaboration with Pharmaseed to research and evaluate Ketamir for patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERO shares climbed 35.4% to $4.17 after surging over 20% on Thursday. CERo Therapeutics recently announced the publication of preclinical research analyzing CER-1236 in targeting Acute Myelogenous Leukemia tumor cells from human patients.

Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN gained 30.4% to $25.89 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates. Also, the company secured a contract worth approximately $30 million to $50 million over three years.

The Joint Corp. JYNT gained 29% to $11.80 following fourth-quarter results.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI jumped 25.8% to $16.91 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Research Frontiers Incorporated REFR climbed 25.6% to $1.42 following fourth-quarter results.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. GIFI shares gained 24.1% to $6.43 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter revenue results.

Grifols, S.A. GRFS gained 22.7% to $6.89 after the company announced it published its consolidated annual accounts for 2023.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI gained 21.6% to $14.25.

Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ gained 18.6% to $7.98.

Kidpik Corp. PIK gained 18.3% to $3.0177.

America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT jumped 16.5% to $72.56 following third-quarter results.

Porch Group, Inc. PRCH rose 16.1% to $3.6099 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance.

Samsara Inc. IOT gained 14.3% to $39.28 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. VIRX shares gained 13.5% to $0.9200 following fourth-quarter results.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA rose 12.6% to $1.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP gained 12.1% to $1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics recently reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS results.

HCI Group, Inc. HCI gained 11.3% to $110.42 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

NuScale Power Corporation SMR jumped 10.5% to $4.9289.

Redfin Corporation RDFN jumped 9.6% to $7.10.

reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE rose 8.8% to $1.3599. reAlpha Tech, last month, appointed Michael Frenz as CFO and Mike Logozzo as President and COO.

Carnival Corporation CCL gained 5% to $16.44.

Losers

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX shares fell 80.7% to $3.6596 after the company announced its PHOENIX phase 3 trial of AMX0035 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis did not meet its primary endpoint and there was no statistical significance seen in secondary endpoints.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI fell 30.8% to $2.6006 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Next.e.GO N.V. EGOX tumbled 28.6% to $0.0819.

Critical Metals Corp. CRML fell 27.7% to $7.95.

Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL fell 26.3% to $5.45.

Immuron Limited IMRN shares dipped 24.7% to $3.4250 after jumping 161% on Thursday.

AerSale Corporation ASLE fell 24.4% to $7.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

CarParts.com, Inc. PRTS fell 24.3% to $1.8999 following fourth-quarter results.

Mobix Labs, Inc. MOBX fell 20.1% to $1.39.

Nxu, Inc. NXU fell 19% to $0.8001 after surging 28% on Thursday. Nxu recently announced it successfully charged a Tesla Cybertruck.

Brera Holdings PLC BREA shares fell 16.9% to $1.62. Brera Holdings shares jumped 91% on Thursday after the company announced that its Executive Chairman, Daniel McClory, acquired a majority stake in the company.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. CTOS dipped 15.3% to $5.26 after the company reported mixed quarterly financial results.

Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL fell 15.1% to $0.4627. Nexalin Technology recently announced results of a clinical study of its Gen-2 tACS device for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. RWAY fell 13.5% to $11.68 following downbeat quarterly results.

Domo, Inc. DOMO fell 12.7% to $9.92 after the company issued soft first-quarter and FY25 guidance.

MediaAlpha, Inc. MAX declined 12.4% to $19.05 after the company announced a secondary offering of 3 million shares.

Genesco Inc. GCO fell 11.7% to $25.84 after the company's reported a fourth-quarter EPS miss and issued weak FY25 guidance.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL fell 11.3% to $39.51 after the company priced a public offering of 3,116,884 common units at $38.50 per unit.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. GROM fell 11% to $1.13 after jumping 65% on Thursday. The company announced that it entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Arctic7.

Traeger, Inc. COOK fell 10.5% to $2.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST dipped 10% to $5.11 following fourth-quarter results.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR shares fell 9.6% to $15.10 as the company reported a 6.3% year-over-year decline in its fourth-quarter net recurring profit.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST fell 7.5% to $727.08 following mixed second-quarter results.

MongoDB, Inc. MDB declined 6.4% to $385.82 after the company issued weak FY25 guidance.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. IEP fell 4.7% to $17.85.

RadNet, Inc. RDNT dipped 4.1% to $46.54. RadNet priced its public offering of 4.55 million common stock at $44 per share.

