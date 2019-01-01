Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Psyence Biomedical Stock (NASDAQ: PBM) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open
|$0.58
|Close
|$0.58
|Volume / Avg.
|7.65M / 2.33M
|Day Range
|0.55 - 0.78
|52 Wk Range
|0.27 - 4.31
|Market Cap
|$7.37M
|P/E Ratio
|-
|Dividend Yield
|-
|Exchange
|NASDAQ
|RSI
59
|Short Interest
5.1%
|Days to Cover
|1.65
|Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
You can purchase shares of Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Psyence Biomedical’s space includes: Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA), Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI), Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP), NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) and ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC).
There is no analysis for Psyence Biomedical.
There is no analysis for Psyence Biomedical to provide a consensus price target.
The stock price for Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ: PBM) is $0.5501 last updated July 26, 2024 at 7:58 PM EDT.
There are no upcoming dividends for Psyence Biomedical.
Psyence Biomedical’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Friday, August 9, 2024.
There is no upcoming split for Psyence Biomedical.
Psyence Biomedical is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.