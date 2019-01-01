Comments

Psyence Biomedical

PBMNASDAQ
$0.581100
-0.02-3.15%
At Close: -
$0.550100
-0.03-5.33%
After Hours: Jul 26, 7:58 PM EDT
Psyence Biomedical (PBM) Forecast

Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Psyence Biomedical Stock (NASDAQ: PBM) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$0.58
Close$0.58
Volume / Avg.7.65M / 2.33M
Day Range0.55 - 0.78
52 Wk Range0.27 - 4.31
Market Cap$7.37M
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeNASDAQ
RSI
59
Short Interest
5.1%
Days to Cover1.65

About Psyence Biomedical Ltd.
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Biotechnology
Psyence Biomedical Ltd is a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of natural psyched...
EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
PBM
ERNA

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Psyence Biomedical (PBM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages

Q

Who are Psyence Biomedical (PBM) competitors?

A

Other companies in Psyence Biomedical’s space includes: Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA), Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI), Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP), NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) and ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC).

Q

What is the target price for Psyence Biomedical (PBM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Psyence Biomedical.

Q

What is the forecast for Psyence Biomedical (PBM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Psyence Biomedical to provide a consensus price target.

Q

Current stock price for Psyence Biomedical (PBM)?

A

The stock price for Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ: PBM) is $0.5501 last updated July 26, 2024 at 7:58 PM EDT.

Q

Does Psyence Biomedical (PBM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Psyence Biomedical.

Q

When is Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) reporting earnings?

A

Psyence Biomedical’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Friday, August 9, 2024.

Q

Is Psyence Biomedical (PBM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Psyence Biomedical.

Q

What sector and industry does Psyence Biomedical (PBM) operate in?

A

Psyence Biomedical is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

