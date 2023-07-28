Why Avantor Shares Are Trading Lower By 10%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. UFAB shares jumped 113% to $0.4605 after gaining 12% on Thursday.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RETA gained 53.3% to $166.41 after Biogen agreed to acquire the company.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX shares gained 48.5% to $7.95.
- AEye, Inc. LIDR shares climbed 48.5% to $0.3300 after falling around 4% on Thursday.
- View, Inc. VIEW gained 40.4% to $15.45.
- Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD gained 40% to $1.17.
- Business First Bancshares, Inc. BFST rose 28% to $21.77 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. GRCL climbed 24.3% to $3.9898.
- INVO Bioscience, Inc. INVO gained 23% to $4.6189. INVO BioScience recently announced 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. MRSN gained 22% to $1.3115. Mersana Therapeutics said that the UPLIFT clinical trial of upifitamab rilsodotin did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Roku, Inc. ROKU jumped 20.8% to $82.43 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and issued strong third-quarter guidance.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR rose 20.5% to $3.75.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. FIXX shares climbed 19.7% to $1.1250. Homology Medicines announced initial data from the first dose cohort in the pheEDIT Phase 1 dose-escalation trial evaluating gene editing candidate HMI-103 in adults with classical phenylketonuria (PKU). Homology will not be further developing its programs and will be instituting a related reduction in force while it explores options for the company and its assets, including HMI-103. The company is reducing its workforce by 87% and stopping further program development efforts outside of required actions, including continued collection of data from and monitoring of participants in its clinical trials.
- Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN gained 18.5% to $94.00 following upbeat quarterly results.
- TAL Education Group TAL climbed 18.1% to $7.57. TAL Education released quarterly results yesterday.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM jumped 18.1% to $370.40 after the company yesterday reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Costamare Inc. CMRE rose 17.1% to $11.12 following strong quarterly sales.
- Coursera, Inc. COUR shares gained 16.3% to $15.13 following better-than-expected second-quarter sales results. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $13 to $17.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH jumped 16.2% to $32.28 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 15.4% to $18.70.
- Inpixon INPX shares rose 15.1% to $0.2325 after falling around 20% on Thursday. Inpixon recently agreed to merge with XTI Aircraft Company.
- Celestica Inc. CLS rose 14.8% to $20.69 after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $14 to $22. TD Cowen also upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $14.5 to $23.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA gained 14.7% to $5.84 after the company announced a $138 million U.S. government contract for oral and IV TPOXX treatment.
- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO rose 14.5% to $60.10 following strong quarterly sales.
- SkyWest, Inc. SKYW surged 13.4% to $44.96 following second-quarter results.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS gained 13.4% to $13.59. Shares of Chinese stocks traded higher amid hopes of policy support and further stimulus measures.
- Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX rose 12.3% to $10.81.
- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW gained 10.5% to $129.47 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
- Meritage Homes Corporation MTH gained 8.4% to $149.99 following quarterly results.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX climbed 7.9% to $55.16 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.
- Intel Corporation INTC shares rose 5.3% to $36.40 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and issued strong guidance.
Losers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. TNXP shares declined 39% to $1.0850. Tonix Pharmaceuticals priced public offering of 7 million common shares at $1 per share.
- Sleep Number Corporation SNBR fell 29.5% to $27.12 after the company reported mixed second-quarter results.
- Femasys Inc. FEMY shares fell 22.5% to $0.6510. Femasys shares jumped over 130% on Thursday after the company announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance for FemBloc for permanent birth control.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE fell 20.8% to $2.0950. Eos Energy Enterprises said it expects second-quarter revenue of $0.2 million.
- Carmell Therapeutics Corporation CTCX dropped 19.6% to $3.52. Carmell Therapeutics recently announced a merger with Axoloti Biologix.
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. VINE shares fell 19.1% to $0.51. Fresh Vine Wine said on July 14, Roger Cockroft's employment with and service as CEO of the company ended and Hitesh Dheri's employment with and service as CFO ended.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD declined 16% to $0.2899.
- GSI Technology, Inc. GSIT fell 15.1% to $4.21 after posting a first-quarter loss.
- Gogo Inc. GOGO fell 14.8% to $14.81.
- Genelux Corporation GNLX declined 14.8% to $19.90.
- Mallinckrodt plc MNK fell 13% to $1.41 after jumping over 28% on Thursday.
- Sweetgreen, Inc. SG fell 12.2% to $13.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter results.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH shares fell 10.1% to $149.95 after the company posted downbeat second-quarter sales and issued weak sales guidance.
- Avantor, Inc. AVTR fell 9.9% to $20.57 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
- MarineMax, Inc. HZO declined 8.2% to $37.36. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $48 to $43.
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust PMT fell 7.7% to $13.09 following weak quarterly results.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG shares declined 5.4% to $228.77. Infineon and SolarEdge inked a multi-year capacity reservation supplier agreement to foster green energy solutions.
- Ford Motor Company F shares slipped 3.9% to $13.19. Ford reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY23 adjusted EBIT guidance.
Now Read This: Bitcoin Falls; Synthetix, Pepe Among Top Losers
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.