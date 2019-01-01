Genelux Stock (NASDAQ:GNLX), Quotes and News Summary

|Open24.210
|Close-
|Vol / Avg.41.297K / 41.290K
|Mkt Cap557.259M
|Day Range21.550 - 24.470
|52 Wk Range5.350 - 40.980
Genelux Stock (NASDAQ: GNLX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open24.210
|Close-
|Vol / Avg.41.297K / 41.290K
|Mkt Cap557.259M
|Day Range21.550 - 24.470
|52 Wk Range5.350 - 40.980
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-15
|REV
|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-01
|REV
You can purchase shares of Genelux (NASDAQ: GNLX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Genelux’s space includes: ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY), Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA), Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA), Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT).
The latest price target for Genelux (NASDAQ: GNLX) was reported by Benchmark on Friday, June 9, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting GNLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.33% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Genelux (NASDAQ: GNLX) is $21.55 last updated Today at July 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Genelux.
Genelux’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Genelux.
Genelux is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
