Why Immunic Shares Jumped By Around 57%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 2:17 AM | 8 min read
Why Immunic Shares Jumped By Around 57%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN shares climbed 71% to close at $2.12 on Monday after the company announced it has received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA™ valued above the mid-six-figures.
  • Immunic, Inc. IMUX jumped 56.6% to close at $6.20 after the company announced $60 million oversubscribed private placement equity financing.
  • Green Giant Inc. GGE gained 39.3% to close at $2.27.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN shares rose 36.2% to close at $0.3540. Dawson James, last month, downgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from Buy to Neutral.
  • Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG climbed 29.7% to close at $4.81.
  • Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited CCM gained 22.2% to close at $1.65.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC jumped 22% to settle at $0.85.
  • Stabilis Solutions, Inc. SLNG rose 21.5% to close at $9.72.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. NMRD gained 19.9% to close at $3.13.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. RCON gained 19.9% to close at $0.8450.
  • Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP rose 19.5% to settle at $2.33.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH surged 18.9% to close at $2.77.
  • Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV rose 17.3% to settle at $2.37.
  • Qumu Corporation QUMU jumped 17.2% to close at $0.75.
  • Cyren Ltd. CYRN gained 15% to close at $1.15.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA gained 14.9% to close at $6.16 after analysts at SVB Leerink upgraded their rating of the stock to Outperform and announced a $15 price target.
  • Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. GAME climbed 14.5% to close at $0.8701. Engine Gaming's, Frankly Media and Filmfeed's Stash TV announced a partnership.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 14.2% to close at $0.4257 after the company announced its European business will go public through a merger with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares gained 13.3% to close at $2.82 after the company announced a relationship with a distributor with ties to air, rail and shipping industries.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB rose 12.1% to settle at $7.76.
  • Cadiz Inc. CDZI climbed 11.9% to close at $1.88.
  • Immatics N.V. IMTX gained 11.6% to settle at $11.48 after the company reported an interim clinical data update on ACTengine IMA203 TCR-T monotherapy targeting PRAME.
  • HCI Group, Inc. HCI gained 11% to close at $36.91.
  • Veris Residential, Inc. VRE gained 10.7% to close at $11.48 after the company announced the anticipated sale of Harborside 1, 2, and 3 for $420 million.
  • Karooooo Ltd. KARO surged 10.1% to settle at $22.45.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV rose 9.8% to settle at $0.56. JonesTrading recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 9.1% to close at $17.78. Novavax and SK bioscience file post approval change application in South Korea for Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine as a booster in adults aged 18 and older.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE surged 8.6% to close at $4.43.
  • IperionX Limited IPX gained 8.5% to close at $5.65.
  • Belite Bio, Inc BLTE gained 8.4% to close at $32.02.
  • MIND Technology, Inc. MIND gained 8.3% to close at $0.7020.
  • Profire Energy, Inc. PFIE climbed 7.3% to close at $0.93 after the company issued preliminary Q3 sales above estimates.

 

Losers

  • Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA shares tumbled 59.2% to close at $0.1245 on Monday. Siyata Mobile agreed to sell 15.8 million shares and 1.59 million pre-funded warrants to certain institutional investors in a private placement.
  • Minim, Inc. MINM fell 29.4% to close at $0.2260 after jumping more than 50% on Friday.
  • ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 26.5% to close at $9.04 amid new US regulation tightening semiconductor exports to China.
  • Five9, Inc. FIVN fell 25.6% to close at $57.30 after the company's CEO resigned and accepted a position at a pre-IPO company.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP dropped 24.8% to close at $0.5032. NLS Pharmaceutics recently announced $4 million private placement and conversion of existing short-term notes.
  • Novan, Inc. NOVN fell 24.5% to close at $1.17.
  • Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. GREE fell 24.1% to close at $1.32.
  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY fell 23.9% to close at $3.0301.
  • FLJ Group Limited FLJ dipped 23.5% to settle at $1.53.
  • Argo Blockchain plc ARBK declined 23.4% to close at $2.46. Argo Blockchain shares dropped 23% on Friday after the company announced strategic actions to strengthen its balance sheet.
  • QualTek Services Inc. QTEK dipped 22.8% to settle at $1.42.
  • TAL Education Group TAL fell 21.6% to close at $3.92. Shares of Chinese stocks traded lower after the US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips.
  • HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT dropped 19.8% to settle at $4.65.
  • scPharmaceuticals Inc. SCPH fell 19.3% to close at $4.02. The FDA has approved scPharmaceuticals’ Furoscix (furosemide injection), a proprietary formulation of furosemide delivered via an On-Body Infusor for congestion due to fluid overload in heart failure patients.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD declined 19.2% to close at $30.42.
  • Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY dropped 19.1% to settle at $0.4804.
  • Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY fell 17.9% to settle at $2.16 after jumping 61% on Friday. The company recently released its October investor presentation.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV fell 17.8% to close at $3.33.
  • Laser Photonics Corporation LASE dipped 17.3% to settle at $1.87.
  • Missfresh Limited MF declined 16.5% to close at $0.0852. Missfresh announced plan to implement ADS ratio change with 1-for-30 reverse split.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM fell 16.2% to settle at $2.28.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN dipped 15.5% to settle at $1.58. Greenlane Holdings recently appointed Craig Snyder as its Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan 1.
  • Biohaven Ltd. BHVN dipped 15.1% to close at $10.94.
  • Top Ships Inc. TOPS fell 14.3% to close at $6.00. Top Ships reported compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.
  • Kalera Public Limited Company KAL dropped 14.1% to close at $0.9883.
  • DraftKings Inc. DKNG declined 13.8% to settle at $14.28.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation CGC dropped 13.6% to close at $2.41. Shares of cannabis companies traded lower amid profit taking after the sector gained last week following comments from President Biden on marijuana reform.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV dropped 13.3% to close at $1.70.
  • Agora, Inc. API fell 13.2% to settle at $2.96. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector traded lower amid overall market weakness as stocks fall on concerns over Fed policy and Russia-Ukraine escalation.
  • TH International Limited THCH fell 13% to close at $3.90.
  • Amyris, Inc. AMRS declined 12.5% to settle at $2.51.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN dropped 12.3% to close at $64.14.
  • Astra Space Operations, Inc. ASTR declined 11.7% to close at $0.5230. Astra named Axel Martinez as CFO effective, November 2022.
  • monday.com Ltd. MNDY fell 11.2% to close at $96.97.
  • Inpixon INPX declined 11.1% to close at $5.45.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS dropped 10.7% to close at $0.7579.
  • Sprout Social, Inc. SPT fell 10.7% to settle at $55.34.
  • Akanda Corp. AKAN shares fell 10.6% to close at $0.2754 after dropping over 25% on Friday.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB declined 9.5% to close at $1.05. Shares of cannabis companies traded lower amid profit taking after the sector gained last week following comments from President Biden on marijuana reform.
  • Credit Suisse Group AG CS dropped 7.6% to close at $4.48.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS dropped 7.6% to close at $39.29.

