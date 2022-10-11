Why Immunic Shares Jumped By Around 57%; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN shares climbed 71% to close at $2.12 on Monday after the company announced it has received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA™ valued above the mid-six-figures.
- Immunic, Inc. IMUX jumped 56.6% to close at $6.20 after the company announced $60 million oversubscribed private placement equity financing.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE gained 39.3% to close at $2.27.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN shares rose 36.2% to close at $0.3540. Dawson James, last month, downgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from Buy to Neutral.
- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG climbed 29.7% to close at $4.81.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited CCM gained 22.2% to close at $1.65.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC jumped 22% to settle at $0.85.
- Stabilis Solutions, Inc. SLNG rose 21.5% to close at $9.72.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. NMRD gained 19.9% to close at $3.13.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. RCON gained 19.9% to close at $0.8450.
- Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP rose 19.5% to settle at $2.33.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH surged 18.9% to close at $2.77.
- Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV rose 17.3% to settle at $2.37.
- Qumu Corporation QUMU jumped 17.2% to close at $0.75.
- Cyren Ltd. CYRN gained 15% to close at $1.15.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA gained 14.9% to close at $6.16 after analysts at SVB Leerink upgraded their rating of the stock to Outperform and announced a $15 price target.
- Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. GAME climbed 14.5% to close at $0.8701. Engine Gaming's, Frankly Media and Filmfeed's Stash TV announced a partnership.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 14.2% to close at $0.4257 after the company announced its European business will go public through a merger with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR shares gained 13.3% to close at $2.82 after the company announced a relationship with a distributor with ties to air, rail and shipping industries.
- Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB rose 12.1% to settle at $7.76.
- Cadiz Inc. CDZI climbed 11.9% to close at $1.88.
- Immatics N.V. IMTX gained 11.6% to settle at $11.48 after the company reported an interim clinical data update on ACTengine IMA203 TCR-T monotherapy targeting PRAME.
- HCI Group, Inc. HCI gained 11% to close at $36.91.
- Veris Residential, Inc. VRE gained 10.7% to close at $11.48 after the company announced the anticipated sale of Harborside 1, 2, and 3 for $420 million.
- Karooooo Ltd. KARO surged 10.1% to settle at $22.45.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV rose 9.8% to settle at $0.56. JonesTrading recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $5 price target.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 9.1% to close at $17.78. Novavax and SK bioscience file post approval change application in South Korea for Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine as a booster in adults aged 18 and older.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE surged 8.6% to close at $4.43.
- IperionX Limited IPX gained 8.5% to close at $5.65.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE gained 8.4% to close at $32.02.
- MIND Technology, Inc. MIND gained 8.3% to close at $0.7020.
- Profire Energy, Inc. PFIE climbed 7.3% to close at $0.93 after the company issued preliminary Q3 sales above estimates.
Losers
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA shares tumbled 59.2% to close at $0.1245 on Monday. Siyata Mobile agreed to sell 15.8 million shares and 1.59 million pre-funded warrants to certain institutional investors in a private placement.
- Minim, Inc. MINM fell 29.4% to close at $0.2260 after jumping more than 50% on Friday.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 26.5% to close at $9.04 amid new US regulation tightening semiconductor exports to China.
- Five9, Inc. FIVN fell 25.6% to close at $57.30 after the company's CEO resigned and accepted a position at a pre-IPO company.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP dropped 24.8% to close at $0.5032. NLS Pharmaceutics recently announced $4 million private placement and conversion of existing short-term notes.
- Novan, Inc. NOVN fell 24.5% to close at $1.17.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. GREE fell 24.1% to close at $1.32.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY fell 23.9% to close at $3.0301.
- FLJ Group Limited FLJ dipped 23.5% to settle at $1.53.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK declined 23.4% to close at $2.46. Argo Blockchain shares dropped 23% on Friday after the company announced strategic actions to strengthen its balance sheet.
- QualTek Services Inc. QTEK dipped 22.8% to settle at $1.42.
- TAL Education Group TAL fell 21.6% to close at $3.92. Shares of Chinese stocks traded lower after the US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips.
- HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT dropped 19.8% to settle at $4.65.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. SCPH fell 19.3% to close at $4.02. The FDA has approved scPharmaceuticals’ Furoscix (furosemide injection), a proprietary formulation of furosemide delivered via an On-Body Infusor for congestion due to fluid overload in heart failure patients.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD declined 19.2% to close at $30.42.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY dropped 19.1% to settle at $0.4804.
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY fell 17.9% to settle at $2.16 after jumping 61% on Friday. The company recently released its October investor presentation.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV fell 17.8% to close at $3.33.
- Laser Photonics Corporation LASE dipped 17.3% to settle at $1.87.
- Missfresh Limited MF declined 16.5% to close at $0.0852. Missfresh announced plan to implement ADS ratio change with 1-for-30 reverse split.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM fell 16.2% to settle at $2.28.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN dipped 15.5% to settle at $1.58. Greenlane Holdings recently appointed Craig Snyder as its Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan 1.
- Biohaven Ltd. BHVN dipped 15.1% to close at $10.94.
- Top Ships Inc. TOPS fell 14.3% to close at $6.00. Top Ships reported compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.
- Kalera Public Limited Company KAL dropped 14.1% to close at $0.9883.
- DraftKings Inc. DKNG declined 13.8% to settle at $14.28.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC dropped 13.6% to close at $2.41. Shares of cannabis companies traded lower amid profit taking after the sector gained last week following comments from President Biden on marijuana reform.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV dropped 13.3% to close at $1.70.
- Agora, Inc. API fell 13.2% to settle at $2.96. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector traded lower amid overall market weakness as stocks fall on concerns over Fed policy and Russia-Ukraine escalation.
- TH International Limited THCH fell 13% to close at $3.90.
- Amyris, Inc. AMRS declined 12.5% to settle at $2.51.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN dropped 12.3% to close at $64.14.
- Astra Space Operations, Inc. ASTR declined 11.7% to close at $0.5230. Astra named Axel Martinez as CFO effective, November 2022.
- monday.com Ltd. MNDY fell 11.2% to close at $96.97.
- Inpixon INPX declined 11.1% to close at $5.45.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited BAOS dropped 10.7% to close at $0.7579.
- Sprout Social, Inc. SPT fell 10.7% to settle at $55.34.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN shares fell 10.6% to close at $0.2754 after dropping over 25% on Friday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB declined 9.5% to close at $1.05. Shares of cannabis companies traded lower amid profit taking after the sector gained last week following comments from President Biden on marijuana reform.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS dropped 7.6% to close at $4.48.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS dropped 7.6% to close at $39.29.
