Gainers
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares jumped 311.8% to settle at $189.42 on Wednesday as the stock experienced a resurgence in momentum despite a lack of fundamental news.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI surged 53.2% to close at $0.3562.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD surged 50% to close at $1.95 on Wednesday.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN rose 42.2% to settle at $0.2702. Aileron Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Dawson Geophysical Company DWSN gained 40.2% to close at $1.57.
- Akerna Corp. KERN shares gained 26.9% to close at $0.1650 on Wednesday after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 24.4% to close at $30.85. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals announced a $100 million proposed public offering after the closing bell on Wednesday.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC climbed 23.9% to close at $0.9650 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire Wellution for $20 million.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX rose 22.9% to settle at $5.85.
- InnovAge Holding Corp. INNV gained 22% to settle at $4.94. InnovAge Holding posted a Q4 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL rose 21.5% to close at $6.27.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. FUSN jumped 21.1% to close at $3.56.
- NACCO Industries, Inc. NC gained 20.9% to close at $53.27.
- My Size, Inc. MYSZ gained 20.1% to close at $0.2656.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC gained 19.9% to close at $2.17.
- Dragon Victory International Limited LYL rose 19.8% to settle at $1.00.
- Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM shares climbed 19.4% to close at $8.11 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and reported a $25 million share repurchase program.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA gained 19.3% to settle at $5.25.
- Jowell Global Ltd. JWEL gained 18.2% to close at $2.01.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS jumped 18.2% to settle at $7.80.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF shares gained 17.4% to close at $4.86 after the company announced publication of its research in high-throughput flow cytometry analysis of sputum in PLOS ONE.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. FGF jumped 15.8% to close at $1.98. FG Financial, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.87 per share.
- Planet Labs PBC PL gained 15.5% to close at $7.10 on continued strength after the company recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE rose 14.7% to close at $2.50. Eos Energy Enterprises, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $1.01 per share.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX rose 13.6% to close at $6.41.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI jumped 12.5% to close at $29.01.
- Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY rose 11.3% to close at $2.37.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX gained 11.3% to close at $0.2337.
- Nauticus Robotics Inc KITT rose 11.2% to close at $6.65.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU rose 11.1% to close at $0.8884.
- fuboTV Inc. FUBO gained 11.1% to close at $5.12.
- RVL Pharmaceuticals plc RVLP gained 9.9% to close at $2.78.
- Renovacor, Inc. RCOR gained 7.4% to close at $1.88. BTIG initiated coverage on Renovacor with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA rose 6.8% to close at $5.37 following upgrade at BTIG from Neutral to Buy.
- Leju Holdings Limited LEJU rose 6.3% to close at $2.0293.
Losers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 43.6% to close at $16.86 after jumping 79% on Tuesday.
- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE shares dipped 40.3% to close at $3.30 on Wednesday after the company posted a wider Q4 loss and issued FY23 sales guidance below estimates. Telsey Advisory Group and Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 38.2% to close at $11.43. Aditxt announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective on September 14, 2022.
- Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD dipped 38.1% to close at $1.53. Infobird recently announced a 1-for-5 reverse stock split.
- Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU fell 28.4% to close at $0.4907 following wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN shares fell 27.6% to close at $2.07 following Q2 results. Kaspien Holdings posted a Q2 loss of $1.69 per share.
- Altimmune, Inc. ALT dipped 27% to close at $14.87 after topline results from its 12-week Phase 1b study of pemvidutide in subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA fell 26.4% to close at $2.84. Comera Life Sciences shares jumped 101% on Tuesday after a late Monday Form 4 filing showed multiple insider purchases of the stock.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY dropped 24.4% to settle at $19.56.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS declined 23.8% to close at $1.0285.
- Yoshiharu Global Co YOSH fell 23.6% to close at $2.46. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH dropped 22.9% to settle at $2.05.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. DTEA fell 22.8% to close at $1.05 after the company posted a wider Q2 loss.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY dipped 20.2% to settle at $0.74. Rubius Therapeutics recently discontinued ongoing Phase 1 trials of RTX-240 and RTX-224 in advanced solid tumors.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM declined 18.2% to close at $0.7849.
- MOGU Inc. MOGU fell 17.6% to close at $2.16. MOGU recently announced a $10 million repurchase program.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. CLBS dipped 16.8% to close at $0.4264. Caladrius Biosciences announced approval of all the merger-related proposals and a name change to Lisata Therapeutics.
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT fell 16% to close at $1.0001.
- Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS declined 14.3% to close at $1.02.
- PLx Pharma Inc. PLXP declined 13.6% to settle at $0.6480.
- PepGen Inc. PEPG fell 12.9% to close at $7.68.
- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT fell 12.3% to close at $8.92 after the company priced a public offering of 13.9 million shares of common stock at $9 per share.
- Sprinklr, Inc. CXM dropped 12.3% to close at $10.96.
- Seer, Inc. SEER declined 11.7% to settle at $8.59.
- Nucor Corporation NUE dropped 11.3% to close at $120.71 after the company issued Q3 guidance and said, "We expect the steel mills segment earnings to be considerably lower in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022."
- System1, Inc. SST fell 11.1% to close at $8.71.
- Alcoa Corporation AA fell 10.9% to close at $44.81.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. FEIM fell 10.6% to close at $5.50. Frequency Electronics posted a Q1 loss of $0.33 per share.
- Century Aluminum Company CENX declined 10.3% to close at $7.43.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD fell 9% to settle at $74.55 in sympathy with Nucor, which issued soft Q3 guidance and said it expects steel mills segment earnings to be considerably lower in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH declined 8.9% to close at $37.50 amid post-IPO volatility after the stock began trading in late August.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM declined 8.9% to close at $11.00.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DRTT dropped 7.3% to close at $0.57.
- Transocean Ltd. RIG declined 6.6% to close at $3.41.
- AppLovin Corporation APP fell 5% to close at $25.34.
