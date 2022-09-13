ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Amazon, Microsoft, Apple Shares Are Trading Lower, Here Are 50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 13, 2022 12:32 PM | 6 min read
Why Amazon, Microsoft, Apple Shares Are Trading Lower, Here Are 50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 186% to $47.69 as the stock started trading on a 1-for-30 reverse split basis.
  • Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO shares climbed 111% to $25.88 after the company's Phase 2b HARMONY study met its primary endpoint for both the 50mg and 28mg EFX dose groups.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA rose 47.4% to $2.83 after a late Monday Form 4 filing showed multiple insider purchases of the stock.
  • 89bio, Inc. ETNB shares gained 32.4% to $6.62. Analysts reportedly said Akero's NASH data could be a positive for the company's Pegoza program in NASH.
  • VNET Group, Inc. VNET surged 30.7% to $6.13 after the company announced the receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire all of its shares and formation of a special committee to review the proposal.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC gained 28% to $1.0199. The company earlier reported initial drill results from its 2022-2023 exploration program.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX gained 26% to $0.2188.
  • Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE jumped 26% to $1.00.
  • Planet Labs PBC PL rose 15.1% to $6.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance.
  • Tyme Technologies, Inc. TYME rose 14.7% to $0.2950 after gaining around 4% on Monday.
  • Fresh Track Therapeutics, Inc. FRTX surged 14.7% to $2.42. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics initiated multiple ascending dose portion of Phase 1 study of DYRK1A inhibitor FRTX-02.
  • Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM gained 13.7% to $0.8603. Motorsport Games, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX rose 13.3% to $17.16. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will replace Mantech International Corp. in S&P Smallcap 600 on September 15.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS shares rose 13% to $0.8250 after the FDA granted Syros Pharmaceuticals Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
  • Tyme Technologies, Inc. TYME jumped 11.9% to $0.2880.
  • Aehr Test Systems AEHR gained 11.4% to $15.70 after the company received a wafer level burn-in system order.
  • Celularity Inc. CELU rose 11.3% to $2.6050.
  • iBio, Inc. IBIO rose 10.6% to $0.2996 after declining over 4% on Monday.
  • Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC gained 10.3% to $1.17 as the company signed a one-year extension to its multi-year supply contract with Sysco Corp.
  • Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH rose 8.8% to $3.3214.
  • LSB Industries, Inc. LXU gained 6.9% to $17.13. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LSB Industries with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $26.
  • Core & Main, Inc. CNM rose 3.7% to $25.40 following upbeat Q2 results.


Losers

  • Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF fell 32% to $2.1799. Following a strategic review, Cardiff Oncology decided it will not independently fund any future clinical activities in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), citing clinical data and therapeutic landscape.
  • Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT shares fell 31.5% to $3.3750 after the company reported issued Q3 guidance below estimates and announced a workforce reduction of 24% of corporate employees. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $7 to $4.
  • Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK fell 29% to $1.1850 after the company priced 13.33 million share offering plus accompanying warrants at combined price of $1.50 per share plus warrant.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 21.3% to $14.79. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM dropped 21% to $0.1529. The company recently announced it has entered into an agreement to secure $32 million in convertible debt financing.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC declined 19.3% to $0.5125 as the company reported pricing of $18 million underwritten public offering.
  • PolyPid Ltd. PYPD fell 18.1% to $1.3992 after jumping 58% on Monday. The company earlier announced it will present Phase 2 D-PLEX₁₀₀ data at the European Society for Coloproctology Scientific Conference next week.
  • Nocera, Inc. NCRA declined 17% to $2.10.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY dropped 16% to $0.8990 after the company discontinued ongoing Phase 1 trials of RTX-240 and RTX-224 in advanced solid tumors.
  • Braze, Inc. BRZE fell 15% to $37.00 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 2023 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares fell 14.9% to $24.51. Relay Therapeutics priced 11.32 million share public offering of common stock at $26.50 per share.
  • Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZNTL dropped 14.5% to $26.64.
  • WalkMe Ltd. WKME declined 14.4% to $9.47. WalkMe announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Andrew Casey.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD declined 13.8% to $50.20.
  • BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO fell 14% to $10.64.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB dipped 13.5% to $6.01.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON fell 13.5% to $9.55 after the company announced Executive Chair John Foley will step down, effective Sept. 12. Karen Boone has been elected Chairperson of the Board.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT slipped 13.4% to $13.93.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA fell 12.4% to $37.02.
  • Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH dropped 12% to $2.7690.
  • Wayfair Inc. W fell 11.7% to $49.40.
  • Unity Software Inc. U dropped 11.4% to $37.48 after Applovin announced it does not intend to submit another proposal to combine with the company and has withdrawn its Aug. 9 proposal.
  • Asana, Inc. ASAN fell 10.3% to $25.75.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST dipped 9% to $25.47.
  • AppLovin Corporation APP fell 6.1% to $26.76. Applovin announced it does not intend to submit another proposal to combine with Unity Software and has withdrawn its Aug. 9 proposal.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN dipped 5.8% to $128.55 after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation.
  • Microsoft Corporation MSFT fell 4.3% to $255.23 after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation.
  • Apple Inc. AAPL fell 4.1% to $156.76 amid overall market weakness after August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Diversified ChemicalsMaterialsMid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas