Gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 186% to $47.69 as the stock started trading on a 1-for-30 reverse split basis.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO shares climbed 111% to $25.88 after the company's Phase 2b HARMONY study met its primary endpoint for both the 50mg and 28mg EFX dose groups.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA rose 47.4% to $2.83 after a late Monday Form 4 filing showed multiple insider purchases of the stock.
- 89bio, Inc. ETNB shares gained 32.4% to $6.62. Analysts reportedly said Akero's NASH data could be a positive for the company's Pegoza program in NASH.
- VNET Group, Inc. VNET surged 30.7% to $6.13 after the company announced the receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire all of its shares and formation of a special committee to review the proposal.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation HYMC gained 28% to $1.0199. The company earlier reported initial drill results from its 2022-2023 exploration program.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX gained 26% to $0.2188.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE jumped 26% to $1.00.
- Planet Labs PBC PL rose 15.1% to $6.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. TYME rose 14.7% to $0.2950 after gaining around 4% on Monday.
- Fresh Track Therapeutics, Inc. FRTX surged 14.7% to $2.42. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics initiated multiple ascending dose portion of Phase 1 study of DYRK1A inhibitor FRTX-02.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM gained 13.7% to $0.8603. Motorsport Games, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX rose 13.3% to $17.16. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will replace Mantech International Corp. in S&P Smallcap 600 on September 15.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SYRS shares rose 13% to $0.8250 after the FDA granted Syros Pharmaceuticals Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. TYME jumped 11.9% to $0.2880.
- Aehr Test Systems AEHR gained 11.4% to $15.70 after the company received a wafer level burn-in system order.
- Celularity Inc. CELU rose 11.3% to $2.6050.
- iBio, Inc. IBIO rose 10.6% to $0.2996 after declining over 4% on Monday.
- Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC gained 10.3% to $1.17 as the company signed a one-year extension to its multi-year supply contract with Sysco Corp.
- Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH rose 8.8% to $3.3214.
- LSB Industries, Inc. LXU gained 6.9% to $17.13. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LSB Industries with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $26.
- Core & Main, Inc. CNM rose 3.7% to $25.40 following upbeat Q2 results.
Losers
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF fell 32% to $2.1799. Following a strategic review, Cardiff Oncology decided it will not independently fund any future clinical activities in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), citing clinical data and therapeutic landscape.
- Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT shares fell 31.5% to $3.3750 after the company reported issued Q3 guidance below estimates and announced a workforce reduction of 24% of corporate employees. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $7 to $4.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK fell 29% to $1.1850 after the company priced 13.33 million share offering plus accompanying warrants at combined price of $1.50 per share plus warrant.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 21.3% to $14.79. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM dropped 21% to $0.1529. The company recently announced it has entered into an agreement to secure $32 million in convertible debt financing.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC declined 19.3% to $0.5125 as the company reported pricing of $18 million underwritten public offering.
- PolyPid Ltd. PYPD fell 18.1% to $1.3992 after jumping 58% on Monday. The company earlier announced it will present Phase 2 D-PLEX₁₀₀ data at the European Society for Coloproctology Scientific Conference next week.
- Nocera, Inc. NCRA declined 17% to $2.10.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY dropped 16% to $0.8990 after the company discontinued ongoing Phase 1 trials of RTX-240 and RTX-224 in advanced solid tumors.
- Braze, Inc. BRZE fell 15% to $37.00 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 2023 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares fell 14.9% to $24.51. Relay Therapeutics priced 11.32 million share public offering of common stock at $26.50 per share.
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZNTL dropped 14.5% to $26.64.
- WalkMe Ltd. WKME declined 14.4% to $9.47. WalkMe announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Andrew Casey.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD declined 13.8% to $50.20.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO fell 14% to $10.64.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB dipped 13.5% to $6.01.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON fell 13.5% to $9.55 after the company announced Executive Chair John Foley will step down, effective Sept. 12. Karen Boone has been elected Chairperson of the Board.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT slipped 13.4% to $13.93.
- Carvana Co. CVNA fell 12.4% to $37.02.
- Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH dropped 12% to $2.7690.
- Wayfair Inc. W fell 11.7% to $49.40.
- Unity Software Inc. U dropped 11.4% to $37.48 after Applovin announced it does not intend to submit another proposal to combine with the company and has withdrawn its Aug. 9 proposal.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN fell 10.3% to $25.75.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST dipped 9% to $25.47.
- AppLovin Corporation APP fell 6.1% to $26.76. Applovin announced it does not intend to submit another proposal to combine with Unity Software and has withdrawn its Aug. 9 proposal.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN dipped 5.8% to $128.55 after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation.
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT fell 4.3% to $255.23 after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation.
- Apple Inc. AAPL fell 4.1% to $156.76 amid overall market weakness after August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
