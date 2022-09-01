Gainers
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY jumped 94.4% to $27.24. ShiftPixy announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
- Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO shares climbed 63% to $8.33 after dropping 34% on Wednesday. Hempacco's common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday. The company had planned to offer 1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6 per share for total gross proceeds of $6 million.
- Bright Green Corporation BGXX shares gained 50% to $2.07 after gaining around 33% on Wednesday.
- Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. FMTX rose 48.5% to $19.90 after Novo Nordisk announced it will acquire the company for $20 per share in cash.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT jumped 45% to $21.20.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA rose 30.5% to $2.31 after the company announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Arena Business Solutions for up to $15 million of the company's common stock.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SHPH shares jumped 30% to $50.02 amid post-IPO volatility. The company priced its IPO at $8.125 per unit.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX jumped 29.8% to $22.45 after the company reported better-than-expected sales results for its fourth quarter and issued strong revenue forecast.
- Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG rose 22% to $1.69.
- Twin Disc, Incorporated TWIN gained 19.6% to $11.12 after the company posted a profit for the fourth quarter.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX jumped 18% to $4.14.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI gained 17% to $0.4250.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN rose 14.6% to $38.77.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ rose 13.8% to $31.26. Rio Tinto Group announced plans to acquire full ownership of Turquoise Hill Resources for C$43 per share in cash.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 13.5% to $0.27. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced a 1:25 share consolidation to meet Nasdaq listing criteria.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AGIO surged 12% to $28.56. Agios Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- RiceBran Technologies RIBT climbed 9.9% to $2.54. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- Clarus Corporation CLAR gained 9.7% to $16.66. Clarus issued statement on recent stock volatility and Parallax's unauthorized purchases of common stock.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE jumped 7.8% to $34.64. Belite Bio recently announced it has commenced enrollment for the US Phase 3 clinical trial of LBS-008 in patients with Stargardt Disease.
- ObsEva SA OBSV rose 6.3% to $0.1909 after declining around 12% on Wednesday.
- Five Below, Inc. FIVE rose 6% to $135.51 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
Losers
- Addentax Group Corp. ATXG shares dipped 77.2% to $150.01. Shares of several companies in the broader industrial sector traded lower amid overall market weakness following better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims, which raised expectations for more aggressive Fed action.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT fell 43% to $0.2620 after the company announced an equity distribution agreement to offer and sell up to $14.7 million shares of common stock.
- Okta, Inc. OKTA tumbled 32.2% to $61.98 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY23 financial guidance. Several analysts also lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Semtech Corporation SMTC shares dipped 31.3% to $31.74 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Cowen & Co. and Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ fell 29.5% to $1.79 after surging 63% on Wednesday.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY dropped 27.4% to $14.69.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE fell 27.4% to $1.0602. Nuwellis shares jumped 121% on Wednesday after the company announced new clinical data demonstrating 100% survival at 30 days following the use of ultrafiltration in high-risk postoperative coronary artery bypass grafting patients.
- Hour Loop, Inc. HOUR declined 24% to $3.23.
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares dropped 22% to $251.89 after the company issued earnings guidance below analyst estimates.
- Nogin, Inc. NOGN fell 20.2% to $2.6891.
- C3.ai, Inc. AI fell 20% to $14.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Samsara Inc. IOT declined 20% to $11.89 following Q3 results.
- Liquidia Corporation LQDA dropped 19.6% to $4.6350 after Wedbush downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $4 to $3.
- Akerna Corp. KERN fell 19.2% to $0.1243.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN dipped 18.4% to $4.0915.
- HashiCorp, Inc. HCP fell 18.2% to $28.90.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL fell 17% to $6.45 after surging 33% on Wednesday.
- GitLab Inc. GTLB dipped 16.8% to $49.78.
- Genesco Inc. GCO fell 16.7% to $47.12 as the company lowered FY23 forecast.
- Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV fell 15.4% to $168.77 after the company issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Mobilicom Limited MOB fell 14.6% to $2.66 after gaining around 28% on Wednesday.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC declined 14.2% to $17.11.
- SentinelOne, Inc.S fell 12.5% to $23.86 after reporting Q2 results.
- Signet Jewelers Limited SIG dropped 12.2% to $57.43 following Q2 results.
- Stem, Inc. STEM fell 12.2% to $13.81.
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY declined 11.9% to $6.89. Polestar reported H1 sales of $1.04 billion.
- KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE fell 11.5% to $17.01.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX shares fell 11.5% to $5.70 after surging around 19% on Wednesday.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 11% to $134.28 following a late Wednesday filing by the company that revealed that the U.S. government has communicated to it the need to secure a license for exporting its powerful AI processors such as the A100 and the yet-to-be-released H100 chips to China. This would prevent the export of these chips to China, one of its key markets.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR dipped 10.7% to $404.56.
- Zscaler, Inc. ZS declined 10.1% to $143.15.
- Smartsheet Inc. SMAR fell 8.3% to $30.50.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD fell 6.7% to $79.18 following news that the chipmakers were slapped with certain chip export restrictions to China.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 6.2% to $0.2302 after gaining 11% on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.20 per share.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE fell 6.1% to $4.7815 after gaining 4% on Wednesday.
- Hormel Foods Corporation HRL fell 5% to $47.77 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings and lowered FY22 earnings forecast.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 2.1% to $124.10. Amazon. lagged behind its chief rival Walmart owned Flipkart in India on several key metrics and struggled to make inroads in smaller Indian cities and towns, TechCrunch reported quoting Sanford C. Bernstein.
