Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT climbed 156.3% to close at $0.3750 on Monday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares gained around 8% on Friday after the company announced changes to its board of directors and management team, along with the launch of a review to explore the sale of the entire business or selected assets.
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited AHI shares surged 94.1% to close at $1.32 on Monday. Advanced Human Imaging announced Sunday it signed a Master Services Agreement with Estonia-based Activate Health OÜ.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares jumped 81.8% to close at $5.00 on Monday. Sentage Holdings, last month, reported FY21 operating revenue of $2.26 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH jumped 55.6% to close at $2.38.
- Netcapital Inc. NCPL jumped 34% to close at $4.26.
- Sonendo, Inc. SONX gained 28.6% to settle at $1.18. Sonendo recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.57 per share.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 24.8% to close at $13.35 amid the stock being a top mention by users on social media channels. The company is set to provide a strategic update this week after GameStop Corp chair Ryan Cohen sold his stake in the struggling retailer earlier this month.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ gained 24.4% to settle at $3.72. The company recently announced it acquired all of the equity interest of Beijing Wenxin Company from Kargo Services.
- TuanChe Limited TC climbed 23% to settle at $3.10.
- BioVie Inc. BIVI rose 21.6% to close at $3.21.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX gained 21.1% to close at $6.44 after dropping 25% on Friday.
- Hill International, Inc. HIL jumped 20.4% to close at $3.37 following an updated merger agreement with Global Infrastructure Solutions which offers Hill shareholders $3.40 per share in cash versus $2.85 per share offered previously.
- mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD gained 18.6% to settle at $2.3595.
- The OLB Group, Inc. OLB climbed 18.3% to close at $2.00 after jumping 43% on Friday. OLB Group recently posted 1H sales of $17.16 million.
- Centrus Energy Corp. LEU gained 17.2% to settle at $50.54.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA gained 17.1% to close at $3.83 after HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $8.
- CF Acquisition Corp. VI CFVI rose 17% to close at $11.79.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN climbed 16.7% to close at $23.93 after Taylor Maritime delivered a non-binding proposal to acquire the company for $26 per share.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE rose 16.7% to settle at $0.6047.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics announced presentations at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism on August 31.
- Locafy Limited LCFY gained 16.6% to close at $0.73.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares gained 15.7% to close at $2.95 after declining around 12% on Friday.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. CAAS gained 15.6% to close at $4.01.
- Pinduoduo Inc. PDD shares climbed 14.7% to close at $66.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 revenue results.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV gained 12.9% to close at $11.66. Point72 Asset Management recently reported an 8.8% passive stake in the company.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC gained 10.1% to close at $1.97. NeuroOne Medical Tech recently posted a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share.
- TAL Education Group TAL gained 9.7% to settle at $6.57.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG rose 9.6% to close at $1.06. Vinco Ventures appointed Ross Miller as co-Chief Executive Officer along with John Colucci and Lisa King, effective immediately.
- Cameco Corporation CCJ gained 9.3% to close at $29.14. Shares of several uranium companies traded higher as countries look for energy alternatives amid the global energy crisis.
- NexGen Energy Ltd. NXE gained 8.3% to close at $4.43.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. EXTR rose 8% to settle at $15.35.
- Chimerix, Inc. CMRX rose 7.9% to close at $2.33 after the company won a Department of Health and Human Services contract worth $126.9 million.
- Civitas Resources, Inc. CIVI gained 5.8% to settle at $71.02. Shares of energy companies traded higher amid an increase in oil prices as Saudi Arabia raised the possibility that OPEC+ could make output cuts to support prices. Also, conflict in Libya impacted oil prices, as well.
Losers
- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited JZ shares tumbled 55.4% to close at $8.37 on Monday.
- Azure Power Global Limited AZRE declined 44.1% to close at $5.85 after the company announced the resignation of Harsh Shah as CEO.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA fell 34% to settle at $1.2550. The company announced it will present data from its DesCAARTes trial at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress on September 10, 2022.
- Jeffs' Brands Ltd JFBR dipped 31% to close at $1.85.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD dipped 25.7% to close at $3.65. PaxMedica priced its initial public offering of 1.55 million shares of common stock at $5.25 per share.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY fell 25.2% to close at $20.15. Getty Images Holdings recently said it had set aside an additional $25 million of balance sheet cash for the previously announced $275 million of deal proceeds towards debt repayment.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT shares dipped 23% to close at $0.1570. Clarus Therapeutics recently reported its Q2 earnings results and announced it will be reducing approximately 40% of its staff in August 2022.
- SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT dropped 22.7% to settle at $1.40 after the company reported a decline in Q4 sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Absci Corporation ABSI fell 21.1% to close at $3.30.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company HOFV declined 20.4% to close at $0.7959.
- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA dropped 19.3% to settle at $11.75. Entrada Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX fell 17.6% to close at $6.60.
- Mobilicom Limited MOB fell 17% to close at $2.7399 after dipping around 40% on Friday. The company recently priced its IPO at $$4.13 per unit.
- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. AKYA dropped 16.5% to settle at $11.63.
- Akoya Biosciences recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.47 per share.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 16.1% to close at $138.50.
- Clarus Corporation CLAR dipped 15.8% to settle at $18.78.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. HDSN declined 14.8% to close at $8.93.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX fell 14.8% to close at $0.5454.
- Tellurian Inc. TELL fell 14.4% to close at $3.85 after the company announced plans to issue units consisting of senior debt and warrants to buy shares of common stock.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH declined 14.3% to close at $3.97.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH fell 14.1% to close at $10.33. Farfetch recently reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS dropped 14.1% to settle at $7.80. D-Wave Quantum recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share.
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN shares declined 13.7% to close at $0.2422. Humanigen, said on August 24, 2022, that it received notice of delisting or failure to satisfy a continued listing rule or standard from the Nasdaq.
- Nerdy, Inc. NRDY fell 13.4% to close at $3.05.
- Aytu BioPharma, Inc. AYTU fell 12.7% to close at $0.2330. Aytu BioPharma recently announced issuance of its first patent for AR101/Enzastaurin.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY dipped 10% to close at $12.44.
- LivaNova PLC LIVN fell 9.6% to settle at $58.65. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI fell 8.9% to close at $5.65.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT fell 8.5% to close at $0.8823. Inhibikase Therapeutics shares gained around 10% on Friday after the company announced that the FDA has reviewed its Investigational New Drug application for IkT-001Pro for the treatment of Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia and issued a Study May Procced letter.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS fell 8% to settle at $15.36.
- BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE declined 7.6% to settle at $167.30. BeiGene recently announced acceptance of 11th regulatory submission for PD-1 Inhibitor Tislelizumab in China.
- Catalent, Inc. CTLT dropped 7.4% to close at $92.28 after the company said it expects 2023 revenue to be lower than analysts anticipated.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM fell 7.4% to close at $0.3201 after declining around 7% on Friday.
- EQRx, Inc. EQRX fell 7.3% to settle at $4.60. EQRx recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.17 per share.
- Kohl's Corporation KSS dropped 5.6% to close at $28.09. Kohl's recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued FY22 EPS guidance.
- Apple Inc. AAPL fell 1.4% to close at $161.38. Apple has long been rumored to be working on its Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality headset. The tech giant may want to have the right to use the term “Reality” for its mixed reality headset, Bloomberg reported, citing the company’s trademark filings.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Communications EquipmentInformation TechnologyMovers From YesterdayTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas