Micron Technology, Novavax, CarGurus And Some Other Big Losers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed lower, with the Nasdaq dropping 150 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL dipped 89.5% to close at $12.32 on volatility following the company's IPO on Friday.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 47.7% to close at $212.00 on possible profit taking after the stock surged over the last few trading days.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR declined 44.2% to settle at $7.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR shares fell 31.8% to close at $9.54 after reporting downbeat second quarter financial results and announced an update to a strategic review.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX dipped 29.6% to close at $40.28 after the company reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. The company also lowered its sales forecast for the year.
- CarGurus, Inc. CARG fell 25.5% to close at $19.16 after the company issued weak forecast for the third quarter.
- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC declined 25.4% to end at $13.93 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- TaskUs, Inc. TASK dropped 24.3% to close at $17.73 after the company issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- LivePerson, Inc. LPSN fell 21.8% to close at $12.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also lowered FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 20.8% to settle at $2.36 amid continued profit takin.
- Wayfair Inc. W dropped 17% to close at $59.61.
- The Beauty Health Company SKIN dipped 16.2% to settle at $12.80 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Freshpet, Inc. FRPT fell 15.1% to close at $47.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- 3D Systems Corporation DDD shares fell 15% to settle at $11.26 after the company reported a loss for its second quarter and lowered its FY22 sales guidance.
- Trex Company, Inc. TREX fell 15% to close at $54.28 following Q2 results.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST dropped 14.2% to settle at $48.53. Twist Bioscience recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.
- AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO dipped 13.5% to settle at $22.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Helios Technologies, Inc. HLIO fell 13% to close at $61.15 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO declined 12.1% to close at $74.81 after Q2 results.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc UPST fell 11.8% to close at $28.45 after the company reported Q2 results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Signet Jewelers Limited SIG declined 11.7% to close at $59.75 after the company cut FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- ICU Medical, Inc. ICUI fell 11.6% to close at $166.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Synaptics Incorporated SYNA dropped 11.3% to close at $128.78.
- ironSource Ltd. IS fell 11.2% to settle at $4.20.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY declined 10.7% to close at $3.84.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA dropped 10.6% to close at $6.96 amid profit taking in clean energy vehicles stocks as well as broader risk-off sentiment.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 10.6% to close at $87.68.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH dipped 10.5% to close at $12.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU fell 10.5% to close at $4.25.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM dropped 10.4% to settle at $53.84 after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $82 to $49.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS fell 10.2% to settle at $36.49. Doximity recently lowered FY23 sales guidance.
- MaxLinear, Inc. MXL dropped 9.5% to close at $37.67.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO fell 9% to close at $11.49.
- Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO dropped 8.4% to settle at $35.90.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM fell 8.2% to close at $105.29.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX dipped 8.1% to close at $57.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG fell 8% to close at $76.12. The Scotts Miracle Gro Company, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and announced it expects FY22 sales to decline 8-9%.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation RL fell 4.3% to close at $96.77 following Q1 results.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 4% to settle at $170.86. NVIDIA, on Monday, issued preliminary Q2 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU dropped 3.7% to close at $59.15 after the company said its Q4 revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 2.4% to close at $850.00.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.