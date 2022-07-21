Why Baker Hughes Shares Dropped 8%; Here Are 64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares climbed 129.6% to close at $6.20 on Wednesday. Pagaya Technologies is expected to announce its Q2 earnings on August 16, 2022.
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. DRCT shares jumped 59.9% to close at $2.35 on Wednesday. Direct Digital Holdings said its supply-side advertising platform, Colossus SSP, reported a 540% year-over-year growth in revenue for the first quarter.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG climbed 50% to close at $3.21 following continuation of crypto rally.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT jumped 36% to close at $4.19 after climbing around 15% on Tuesday. ToughBuilt Industries recently announced its Q2 gross sales through Amazon were $3.56 million, representing a 20% year-over-year increase.
- Aehr Test Systems AEHR rose 28.7% to close at $11.84 after the company reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 166% year-over-year to $20.3 million, beating the consensus of $20.02 million. Separately, the company announced that it has received $12.8 million in orders from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP™ systems, a FOX™ high volume production WaferPak Aligner, and a small number of FOX WaferPak full wafer contactors.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH gained 28.1% to close at $0.3150.
- Avinger, Inc. AVGR rose 27.6% to settle at $1.85.
- AMCON Distributing Company DIT surged 26.4% to close at $243.99. Amcon Distributing recently posted Q3 EPS of $10.27.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM jumped 24.9% to close at $13.21 after the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety and Haute Autorité de santé granted pre-marketing authorization AP1 for IMCIVREE for patients with genetically-confirmed Bardet-Biedl syndrome for the treatment of obesity and the control of hunger.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT gained 24.9% to settle at $3.06.
- The OLB Group, Inc. OLB jumped 23.9% to settle at $1.45.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA surged 23.3% to close at $3.44.
- Allakos Inc. ALLK gained 21.7% to close at $4.09.
- Acutus Medical, Inc. AFIB jumped 20.9% to settle at $1.39.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. CLRB gained 20.7% to close at $0.5913.
- LM Funding America, Inc. LMFA surged 20.6% to settle at $1.11. LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc’s combination partner SeaStar Medical submitted Humanitarian Device Exemption Application to the FDA for use of selective cytopheretic device in children with acute kidney injury.
- HEXO Corp. HEXO gained 20.5% to settle at $0.2338. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher in anticipation of a Senate marijuana meeting.
- Dave Inc. DAVE rose 19.9% to close at $0.6850. Dave is one of the most-discussed stocks in Benzinga Pro's lounge chat Wednesday morning.
- Carvana Co. CVNA gained 19.8% to settle at $27.38.
- Kaleyra, Inc. KLR jumped 19.7% to close at $2.31.
- Arrival ARVL gained 19.4% to close at $1.85. Arrival recently proposed a business reorganisation.
- Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD shares rose 17.5% to close at $2.49. Applied Blockchain shares jumped 100% on Tuesday after the company raised its Q4 revenue guidance. Also, the company announced a 5-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI gained 17.5% to close at $2.08.
- New Relic, Inc. NEWR rose 17.5% to close at $61.55.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG rose 17.5% to close at $1.01.
- Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGRN gained 17.3% to close at $1.83.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited BEDU gained 16.9% to close at $0.9177. Bright Scholar will hold 2022 Annual General Meeting on August 22, 2022.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC rose 16.9% to close at $3.05. Canopy Growth closed its exchange transaction of certain 4.25% unsecured notes due 2023 in order to reduce its debt obligations by around CA$263 million.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 14.3% to close at $75.27 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA jumped 14.3% to close at $0.1515.
- Unity Software Inc. U gained 13.7% to close at $40.52. Shares of technology and software companies traded higher amid a drop in yields.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP jumped 12% to close at $15.51. Shares of technology and software companies traded higher amid a drop in yields.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO gained 11% to close at $2.23. Inovio Pharmaceuticals implemented a corporate reorganization designed to extend its cash runway and focus on key clinical programs.
- Snap Inc. SNAP gained 9.6% to settle at $15.51.
- Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY gained 9.4% to close at $5.10.
- Precigen, Inc. PGEN rose 9.1% to settle at $1.91.
- Datadog, Inc. DDOG rose 8.5% to settle at $100.88 after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $172 price target.
- Ideanomics, Inc. IDEX gained 7.7% to close at $0.7650. Ideanomics unit Solectrac recently announced a partnership with Nolan Manufacturing to produce Solectrac's e25 electric tractors with additional models slated for future production.
- Netflix, Inc. NFLX gained 7.4% to close at $216.44. Netflix posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 220.67 million subscribers, down from a reported 221.64 million in the first quarter.
- Cloudflare, Inc. NET gained 7% to close at $53.00. Shares of technology and software companies traded higher amid a drop in yields.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. SCYX gained 6.1% to close at $2.25. Scynexis announced the presentation of positive outcomes from the CANDLE 304s nested sub-study of ibrexafungerp in recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) who failed fluconazole treatment.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN rose 3.9% to close at $122.77. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com with a Buy and lowered the price target from $163 to $150.
- Omnicom Group Inc. OMC rose 3.9% to settle at $70.06 as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
Losers
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. VBLT shares tumbled 79.3% to close at $0.4250 on Wednesday after the company announced the data from its Phase 3 OVAL trial of ofra-vec did not meet the primary endpoints of achieving a statistically significant improvement.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE dipped 75.2% to settle at $3.00.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL fell 46.7% to close at $0.98 after the company announced topline results for its Onward Phase 3 trial for AD04 in patients with Alcohol Use Disorder.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM dropped 30% to close at $0.1987. BWS Financial recently downgraded Tuesday Morning from Buy to Neutral and announced a $0.5 price target.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE fell 24.1% to close at $9.88. A SPAC merger announced between FaZe Clan and B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp in October has been completed.
- ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II ACTD dropped 23% to close at $7.82.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB fell 22.8% to close at $0.8807.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE fell 22.1% to close at $34.01. Belite Bio submitted an Investigational New Drug Application to the FDA to support Phase 3 development of LBS-008 for Stargardt Disease (STGD1), a rare genetic eye disease.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN fell 19.4% to close at $4.53 after the company priced its common stock offering of 1.25 million shares at $0.80 per share.
- OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX fell 17.7% to close at $24.64. B. Riley Securities maintained OptimizeRx with a Buy and lowered the price target from $71 to $56.
- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. INZY fell 16.9% to close at $4.53. Inozyme Pharma announced preliminary biomarker, safety, and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the first three subjects in the Phase 1 portion of its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of INZ-701 in ABCC6 Deficiency, which presents as pseudoxanthoma elasticum (PXE) in older individuals.
- Mesa Royalty Trust MTR fell 16.9% to close at $12.35.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares dropped 16.8% to close at $20.70. AMTD Digital shares dropped over 10% on Tuesday on continued volatility following the company's recent IPO.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE fell 16.3% to close at $4.64.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG fell 16.2% to close at $15.55 after the company posted second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 6.7% year-over-year to $424.9 million, missing the consensus of $426.72 million.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. SMIT dropped 16% to settle at $3.94. Schmitt Industries entered into term sheet with Proton Green and announced spin-off of its Ample Hills Business.
- ITHAX Acquisition Corp. MOND fell 12.4% to close at $7.99.
- Forestar Group Inc. FOR fell 10.3% to close at $14.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Baker Hughes Company BKR fell 8.3% to close at $25.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Biogen Inc. BIIB dropped 5.8% to close at $207.49. Biogen disclosed in its second-quarter earnings report that it recorded $900 million related to a settlement agreement to resolve previously disclosed "qui tam" litigation related to its conduct before 2015.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Movers From YesterdayTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas