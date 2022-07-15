ñol

Citigroup, Bank of America And 48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 15, 2022 12:11 PM | 6 min read

Gainers

  • United Maritime Corporation USEA shares jumped 180.9% to $6.19. United Maritime, on Tuesday, announced acquisition of four oil tankers and filed for stock offering on Wednesday.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. CETX gained 52.8% to $0.4759 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX rose 43.5% to $0.3101 after declining over 36% on Thursday. NYMOX received deficiency letter from NASDAQ.
  • ITHAX Acquisition Corp. ITHX surged 34.7% to $13.41.
  • NexImmune, Inc. NEXI jumped 29.9% to $1.9099 after the company received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its first cellular therapy product candidate NEXI-003 addressing solid tumors..
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT gained 21% to $2.8899 after gaining 10% on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries recently announced its Q2 gross sales through Amazon were $3.56 million, representing a 20% year-over-year increase.
  • Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH rose 19.7% to $1.6999.
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. EVTL shares gained 19.3% to $3.46 after the company announced FLYINGGROUP has conditionally pre-ordered up to 50 VX4 aircrafts.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM rose 18.1% to $0.6969. Sonim Technologies CEO Peter Liu Hao reported the purchase of 952,381 shares at an average price of $0.84 per share.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB gained 16.6% to $1.0381.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF surged 15.8% to $1.24. 180 Life Sciences, last month, received a written response from the U.K.'s regulatory agency and U.S. FDA related to questions submitted in a Type C meeting request for anti-TNF treatment, adalimumab, to treat early-stage Dupuytren's disease.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL gained 14.5% to $1.50.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 13.3% to $19.90 following a WSJ report suggesting Elliott Management has been in discussions with the company.
  • IsoPlexis Corporation ISO gained 12.7% to $3.37.
  • Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. SLGL jumped 11.8% to $5.13.
  • Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS gained 11.4% to $1.27.
  • Citigroup Inc. C gained 10.3% to $48.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • OceanPal Inc. OP surged 9.7% to $0.4720.
  • VOXX International Corporation VOXX gained 9.4% to $7.12. VOXX International recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Wells Fargo & Company WFC rose 7.3% to $41.57 after the company reported Q2 earnings.
  • U.S. Bancorp USB gained 4.9% to $46.43 after the company reported Q2 financial results.
  • Bank of America Corporation BAC rose 4.8% to $31.58. Shares of banks and financial services companies traded higher as investors assessed this week's earnings report from several notable companies in the sector.
  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH rose 4.8% to $526.08 as the company reported Q2 FY22 sales of $80.3 billion, up 13% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $79.68 billion, with double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.
  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK gained 4.8% to $42.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS rose 3.9% to $292.53. Goldman Sachs Group is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley MS gained 3.8% to $77.56. Shares of banks and financial services companies traded higher as investors assessed this week's earnings report from several notable companies in the sector.


Losers

  • Codexis, Inc. CDXS shares tumbled 41.9% to $7.01 after the company issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Synthetic Biologics, Inc. SYN fell 31.7% to $0.1591 after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI dropped 25.3% to $0.1490 after the company announced a private placement.
  • 10x Genomics, Inc. TXG fell 22.8% to $33.42 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM dropped 19.5% to $0.8607. Morgan Stanley maintained Evofem Biosciences with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $2 to $0.75.
  • Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ALRN declined 19.4% to $0.1824. Aileron Therapeutics recently announced interim data from its Phase 1b NSCLC trial of ALRN-6924 and said it plans to stop further enrollment in the NSCLC trial.
  • Harsco Corporation HSC fell 17.1% to $4.81 after the company updated its expected financial results for Q2 and FY22 outlook. The company expects Q2 U.S. GAAP operating loss from continuing operations of $(95) million - $(97) million (prior view for income of $17 million - $22 million).
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG fell 16% to $0.5775 after jumping over 20% on Thursday.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM fell 15.5% to $0.3750. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently received Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price compliance.
  • Quhuo Limited QH dipped 14.8% to $0.3013.
  • Plug Power Inc. PLUG fell 14.7% to $15.15.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ADVM dropped 14.6% to $1.4950 as the company announced new data from the OPTIC study of ADVM-022 for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) during the American Society of Retina Specialists 2022 Annual Meeting.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR fell 14.3% to $1.1650.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation CVM declined 14.3% to $3.8395.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN fell 14% to $10.56.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH dipped 14% to $9.94.
  • American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT fell 13.6% to $8.14. American Outdoor Brands recently reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 28.8% year-over-year to $45.89 million, beating the consensus of $45.49 million.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR dropped 12.8% to $96.95.
  • The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER fell 11.6% to $0.4373.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB dropped 11.6% to $64.35. Raymond James recently initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands with a Market Perform rating.
  • McEwen Mining Inc. MUX fell 11.3% to $0.3547.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ dipped 10.3% to $62.93.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 8.1% to $ 1.6910. XORTX recently announced topline results from Part 1 of the 3 part Pharmacokinetics Bridging Study showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability of two versions of its proprietary oxypurinol formulation.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ fell 6.5% to $2.7950. TDH Holdings announced on Tuesday the withdrawal of its registration statement. The company will not proceed with its proposed offering.

