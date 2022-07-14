Twitter Shares Surge Around 8%, Here's 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Qurate Retail, Inc. QRTEB shares climbed 71.1% to close at $5.20. Qurate Retail will host a conference call to discuss Q2 results on Friday, August 5th.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB gained 48.9% to close at $14.00
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX jumped 47.2% to close at $1.81 after the company announced topline results from Part 1 of the 3 part Pharmacokinetics Bridging Study showed a substantial increase in oral bioavailability of two versions of its proprietary oxypurinol formulation.
- ironSource Ltd. IS rose 47.1% to close at $3.28 after the company announced an all-stock merger agreement with Unity Software at an approximate $4.4 billion.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ jumped 42.2% to close at $2.93. TDH Holdings reported in SEC filing that the company withdraws of registration statement.
- NuCana plc NCNA gained 41.4% to close at $1.37. The Regional Court of Dusseldorf recently ruled in favor of the company, stating that Gilead infringed NuCana's composition of matter claims in European Patent 2955190.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. GOSS gained 31.9% to close at $9.51 after the company announced $120 million in private placement financing.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM rose 31.5% to close at $8.77 after Goldman Sachs maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised its price target from $4 to $6.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS gained 24.3% to close at $0.83.
- The OLB Group, Inc. OLB jumped 23.9% to close at $1.15. OLB Group authorized share repurchase program of up to 1 million shares.
- Minim, Inc. MINM gained 23% to close at $0.4480. Minim recently said Nicole Hayward Zheng will be transitioning from her role as President and Chief Marketing Officer to pursue a new career opportunity with a privately-held company in a new field.
- Velo3D, Inc. VLD rose 22.2% to settle at $2.31.
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. CINC gained 21.1% to close at $24.65.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE gained 19.7% to close at $2.13.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. NTZ climbed 18.1% to settle at $7.71.
- Verona Pharma plc VRNA gained 17.4% to close at $4.86.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS jumped 16.8% to close at $1.01.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL gained 16.7% to close at $1.75.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. SONM rose 16.4% to settle at $0.6395 as the company announced completion of first closing of growth equity transaction.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG gained 16.3% to close at $0.57.
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD surged 16% to close at $1.89 after Wells Fargo initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $8.
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE rose 15.6% to close at $2.89. SaverOne 2014 recently named Israel Eybi as Chief Marketing and Sales Officer.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX jumped 15.5% to settle at $1.34.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. BTAI gained 15.3% to settle at $17.89.
- WidePoint Corporation WYY climbed 15.3% to close at $2.72 after the company was awarded a Task Order from the U.S. Coast Guard with a total ceiling of $73.4 million.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. APEN gained 14.8% to close at $4.88 after the company received FDA de novo marketing authorization for Apollo ESG and Apollo REVISE systems.
- Target Hospitality Corp. TH climbed 14.6% to close at $11.38.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX rose 13.6% to close at $5.84 after an SEC filing showed that Benchmark's Bill Gurley bought 1 million shares of the personal style service company.
- MDJM Ltd MDJH shares gained 11.7% to close at $2.38.
- Tarena International, Inc. TEDU gained 10.1% to close at $4.60.
- Twitter, Inc. TWTR jumped 7.9% to close at $36.75 after Hindenburg Research said it has accumulated a significant long position in the stock. The stock may also be continuing to rebound after Elon Musk stepped away from his deal, which caused a dip in the stock.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO rose 6.7% to close at $0.41.
- Ambev S.A. ABEV gained 6% to close at $2.66.
Losers
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN shares fell 79.6% to close at $0.6113 on Wednesday after the company was informed of preliminary topline results showing its ACTIV-5/BET-B trial did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint. Roth Capital, HC Wainwright & Co. and Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock to Neutral.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA fell 55.1% to close at $3.89 after the company completed a planned interim analysis of the ATA188 Phase 2 study. A safety monitoring committee said it believes the six-month interim endpoint may be an inaccurate measure. Stifel and JP Morgan downgraded their ratings on the stock.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC shares dropped 54% to close at $0.3899 after the company reported pricing of $10 million underwritten public offering.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD fell 35.6% to close at $5.33 as EW Healthcare Partners did not acquire the required majority of shares of TXMD through the previously announced tender offer by the extended deadline.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI fell 31.2% to close at $0.30 after the company entered into warrant exercise transaction for $1.33 million in gross proceeds.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA declined 27% to close at $8.80 amid post-IPO volatility after the stock opened for trade on Tuesday.
- Yatsen Holding Limited YSG dipped 27% to settle at $1.46.
- United Maritime Corporation USEA fell 26.1% to close at $3.23.
- Shineco, Inc. SISI dipped 23.1% to settle at $0.9849.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB dropped 21.8% to settle at $0.97. American Rebel Holdings recently entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to raise about $13.0 million through the private placement of 11.7 million shares.
- Kalera Public Limited Company KAL dropped 20.2% to close at $4.82. Kalera Public Limited Company recently entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA dipped 18.1% to settle at $0.1680.
- Unity Software Inc. U fell 17.5% to close at $32.82 after the company cut FY22 revenue guidance below estimates. The company also announced a merger agreement with ironSource.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 16.9% to close at $1.18. Helius Medical Technologies recently announced the launch of its online training module to treat gait deficit adults with mild-to-moderate symptoms of multiple sclerosis.
- Kaleyra, Inc. KLR declined 16.8% to close at $2.06.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA fell 16.7% to close at $1.70.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD declined 15.6% to settle at $4.22.
- Bioventus Inc. BVS fell 15.2% to close at $6.54.
- Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX dipped 14.8% to close at $2.58.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN dipped 14.2% to close at $4.53. Kaspien Holdings announced the pricing of $8 million registered direct and private placement offerings.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT dropped 13.6% to close at $2.17.
- Netcapital Inc. NCPL fell 13% to close at $2.61 after the company reported pricing of public offering and Nasdaq listing.
- China Online Education Group COE fell 11.7% to close at $1.42. China Online Education Group, last month, reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 89.7% year-on-year to $9.5 million.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH fell 11.6% to close at $0.2860 after dipping 21% on Tuesday. Waitr recently announced a new partnership with Burq to allow deliveries from several new retail industries.
- Romeo Power, Inc. RMO fell 10.4% to close at $0.5642 after jumping 26% on Tuesday.
- Aclarion, Inc. ACON fell 8.9% to close at $0.92 after jumping around 23% on Tuesday.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM declined 6.5% to close at $101.01. Piper Sandler maintained Zoom Video with a Neutral and raised the price target from $96 to $115.
- Fastenal Company FAST dropped 6.4% to close at $46.77 after the company reported inline Q2 EPS results and Q2 sales results below estimates.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. SSY fell 5.8% to close at $1.1027.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. STAF fell 5.3% to close at $3.74. Staffing 360 Solutions reported closing of $4 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL fell 4.5% to close at $29.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW dropped 4.2% to settle at $454.35.
- Celanese Corporation CE fell 3.1% to close at $108.21 after RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $200 to $116.
