Tesla, Twitter And 76 Biggest Movers From Friday

gained 3% to settle at $8.31. Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 2.5% to close at $752.29. Tesla achieved its highest monthly sales of China-made vehicles in June since opening its Shanghai plant in 2019, Reuters reported. Tesla sold 78,906 China-made vehicles in June, including 968 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said.

