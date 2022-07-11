Tesla, Twitter And 76 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers
- Seritage Growth Properties SRG shares surged 80.3% to settle at $10.96 after the company appointed Adam Metz as Chairman. Preliminary proxy materials also indicated the board recommended shareholders to approve a proposed plan sale.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares climbed 50% to close at $0.24 on Friday after the company's Adimune therapeutic program completed a toxicology study indicating a favorable safety profile of ADI-100.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH gained 48.5% to settle at $0.35 after the company announced a new partnership with Burq to allow deliveries from several new retail industries.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ORMP surged 44.4% to close at $8.20.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD jumped 42.1% to close at $4.25 after gaining 9% on Thursday.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS climbed 33.6% to close at $72.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS surged 32.2% to settle at $1.19.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. ONVO surged 29.2% to close at $3.10.
- Immuneering Corporation IMRX gained 28.9% to close at $7.28 after Chardan Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18.
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN surged 28.3% to settle at $2.99.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS gained 27.7% to close at $2.77. Clovis Oncology said on July 1, it had a Type A meeting with the FDA.
- Missfresh Limited MF gained 27.6% to settle at $0.4135.
- Target Hospitality Corp. TH jumped 25.8% to close at $7.61 after the company raised its FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD jumped 25.7% to close at $3.13. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $5 price target.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC shares surged 23.2% to close at $141.72 after the company provided comment on the recently released Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule for Calendar Year 2023.
- Inpixon INPX gained 22.5% to settle at $0.1832.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. MGTA gained 22.4% to close at $2.08.
- Uxin Limited UXIN jumped 21.9% to close at $0.9750.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD gained 21.9% to settle at $0.84.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ABEO surged 21.5% to settle at $5.49.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA rose 21.4% to close at $8.51 as the stock rebounded after dropping after hours following a bitcoin production and mining update.
- CI&T Inc CINT gained 21.2% to close at $12.98.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP jumped 20.9% to close at $1.39.
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. FREQ gained 19.6% to close at $1.89.
- Dragon Victory International Limited LYL jumped 18.8% to settle at $0.7603.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE jumped 18.7% to close at $0.9499. Wedbush initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $3.
- voxeljet AG VJET surged 18.5% to close at $4.10.
- Akouos, Inc. AKUS climbed 18.2% to settle at $3.89.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELOX jumped 17.5% to settle at $0.2955.
- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX gained 16.8% to close at $3.27.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN surged 16.5% to close at $21.56.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH gained 16.4% to settle at $0.6399.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN rose 16.3% to settle at $2.5226.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK gained 16.2% to settle at $8.38.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA jumped 15.7% to close at $0.7985.
- Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX gained 15.1% to settle at $2.52.
- AmpliTech Group, Inc. AMPG gained 15.1% to close at $2.44.
- Fast Radius, Inc. FSRD surged 15.1% to settle at $0.81.
- MRC Global Inc. MRC jumped 14.6% to close at $10.73 as the company raised FY22 sales forecast. Benchmark initiated coverage on MRC Global with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX surged 14.5% to settle at $17.71 after the company announced a registered direct offering for total gross proceeds of approximately $40 million.
- Annexon, Inc. ANNX gained 14.4% to close at $4.54 after the company announced a $130 million private placement.
- LogicMark, Inc. LGMK jumped 14% to close at $1.30.
- Atreca, Inc. BCEL gained 14.2% to close at $2.58.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. ISIG gained 13.3% to close at $9.18 after gaining around 6% on Thursday.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT gained 12.2% to close at $1.0550.
- AppHarvest, Inc. APPH gained 11.7% to close at $4.67.
- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO rose 11.4% to close at $11.03 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $12 price target.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. TYME gained 10% to settle at $0.2902. Syros Pharmaceuticals recently agreed to acquire TYME Technologies, including its pipeline assets and net cash, after accounting for wind-down and transaction expenses currently estimated to be approximately $60 million.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN rose 9.4% to close at $1.17.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA gained 9% to close at $0.23 after gaining around 19% on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently announced rescheduling of special meeting to approve reverse stock split.
- Alvotech ALVO rose 8.9% to close at $7.80.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER rose 7.4% to close at $1.52 after the company and Relief Therapeutics announced the CNIPA issued a utility model patent covering dosage form claims related to ACER-001's polymer coated formulation.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 4.9% to close at $60.29.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB gained 3% to settle at $8.31.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 2.5% to close at $752.29. Tesla achieved its highest monthly sales of China-made vehicles in June since opening its Shanghai plant in 2019, Reuters reported. Tesla sold 78,906 China-made vehicles in June, including 968 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said.
Losers
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY shares fell 52.1% to close at $0.1920 on Friday. Enjoy Technology said that the company received a written notice from NASDAQ on delisting.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares fell 19.7% to close at $27.09 after the company cut preliminary Q2 revenue outlook. Additionally, JMP Securities downgraded the stock from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
- ContraFect Corporation CFRX dropped 16% to close at $2.95.
- Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX fell 15.9% to close at $19.02.
- WD-40 Company WDFC fell 14.9% to close at $174.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- SRAX, Inc. SRAX fell 14.3% to close at $2.63.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc ACRX declined 13.7% to close at $0.3045 after jumping 36% on Thursday.
- cbdMD, Inc. YCBD dropped 12.9% to close at $0.37.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO dipped 12.6% to settle at $1.11 after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $4 to $1.5.
- Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. SCU declined 12.2% to close at $8.33.
- Pharvaris N.V. PHVS dipped 11.6% to settle at $22.81.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. EVK dropped 11.2% to close at $1.19.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. SOLO declined 11% to settle at $1.46.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. UCL fell 10.9% to close at $1.30.
- Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. EVTV fell 9.7% to close at $6.30.
- Audacy, Inc. AUD fell 9.5% to close at $0.8851 after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $2 to $0.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA shares fell 8.6% to close at $12.69 following news the company's pox treatment received approval in the United Kingdom.
- Empire State Realty OP, L.P. OGCP fell 8% to close at $6.70.
- Forward Pharma A/S FWP fell 7.2% to close at $4.27.
- Twitter, Inc. TWTR fell 5.1% to close at $36.81. Wedbush maintained Twitter with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $54 to $43. Elon Musk filed to terminate his proposed deal with the company.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares fell 5% to close at $1.13. American Rebel shares jumped 56% on Thursday after the company announced it has entered an agreement to acquire Champion Safe Company in a transaction valued at approximately $9.9 million.
- GameStop Corp. GME shares fell 4.9% to close at $128.54. GameStop fired its CFO, Mike Recupero and is also reportedly planning company-wide layoffs. The company also announced appointment of Diana Saadeh-Jajeh as CFO, effective immediately.
- Carnival Corporation CCL fell 3.4% to settle at $9.01. UBS maintained Carnival with a Buy and lowered the price target from $23 to $12.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Movers From YesterdayTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas