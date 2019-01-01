QQQ
Range
0.25 - 0.35
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/580.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
79.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.33
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
294.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Envirotech Vehicles Inc is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. It recognizes revenue from the sales of zero-emission electric vehicles and vehicle maintenance and inspection services.

Envirotech Vehicles Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Envirotech Vehicles (OTCQX: EVTV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Envirotech Vehicles's (EVTV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Envirotech Vehicles.

Q

What is the target price for Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Envirotech Vehicles

Q

Current Stock Price for Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV)?

A

The stock price for Envirotech Vehicles (OTCQX: EVTV) is $0.2711 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Envirotech Vehicles.

Q

When is Envirotech Vehicles (OTCQX:EVTV) reporting earnings?

A

Envirotech Vehicles does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Envirotech Vehicles.

Q

What sector and industry does Envirotech Vehicles (EVTV) operate in?

A

Envirotech Vehicles is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.