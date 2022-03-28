 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

64 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 4:04am   Comments
Share:
64 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) shares surged 143% to settle at $3.84 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) shares climbed 50.2% to close at $18.70 on Friday.
  • Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) gained 33.7% to close at $4.17.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) jumped 32.2% to settle at $6.36. NextDecade recently announced the execution of a binding Heads of Agreement with Guangdong Energy Group for the long-term supply of liquefied natural gas for 20 years from NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export project.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) surged 26% to close at $1.65 on above-average volume.
  • Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) gained 25.5% to close at $0.5776 on above-average volume despite no company-specific news to justify the price action.
  • NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) jumped 23.1% to close at $4.26 on above-average volume after a Form4 filing from a company director showed a purchase of 10,000 shares at $2.67 per share.
  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 22.8% to close at $8.56 after surging around 22% on Thursday.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) gained 22.6% to settle at $0.46 on above-average volume.
  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) jumped 22.5% to close at $5.22 on above-average volume.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) gained 22% to close at $15.71.
  • Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) jumped 21.6% to close at $18.72.
  • Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) gained 21.1% to settle at $1.38.
  • Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) jumped 20.4% to close at $5.84 on above-average volume.
  • Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) jumped 20.4% to close at $54.93 after the company announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance of AviClear, a designation for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne.
  • SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) rose 20% to close at $7.38 after U.S. President Joe Biden and the European Union announced the formation of a joint task force to strengthen energy security for Ukraine and the EU.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) gained 19.9% to close at $4.82. Agrify recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) jumped 19.8% to close at $3.81.
  • Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE: WRN) rose 18.1% to settle at $2.28. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Western Copper & Gold with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.25.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) gained 18% to close at $1.44.
  • Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) surged 17.9% to settle at $3.36.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: TMBR) gained 17.1% to close at $0.41. Timber Pharmaceuticals announced late-breaking presentation at the American Academy Of Dermatology 2022 Annual Meeting.
  • Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) jumped 16.9% to settle at $1.87.
  • FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) rose 16.7% to close at $1.05.
  • Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) jumped 16.5% to settle at $9.60.
  • Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) gained 16% to close at $3.49.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 15.8% to close at $0.7015. Greenlane is expected to host Q4 conference call on March 31, 2022.
  • Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) gained 15.6% to close at $6.88.
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 15% to close at $16.43. Alliance Global Partners recently downgraded Rada Electronics from Buy to Neutral.
  • Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD) gained 13.9% to settle at $10.23.
  • Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) rose 13.7% to close at $6.23. The company released Q4 results last month.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) shares rose 12.2% to close at $5.98 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares rose 10.5% to close at $1.05 after jumping 10% on Thursday.
  • CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) gained 9.5% to close at $40.69.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 9.2% to close at $0.5461 after gaining 5% on Thursday.

 

Losers

  • MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares dipped 65.2% to close at $0.6307 on Friday after the company provided an update on its PI3K inhibitor drug candidate zandelisib following a meeting with the FDA. The company does not plan to submit an FDA marketing application based on the single arm Phase 2 TIDAL study, following discouragement from the agency. Several analysts also downgraded the stock.
  • Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) shares tumbled 64.6% to settle at $4.41 after the company reported the results from its Phase 1/2 trial for IVX-441 against SARS-CoV-2 showed the level of response was lower than expected and inconsistent with known data on the company's platform and VLP technology.
  • The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) fell 22.5% to close at $4.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) dropped 21.7% to close at $2.35.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) fell 20.8% to close at $1.14 on continued weakness after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) fell 19.8% to close at $1.70.
  • CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) fell 19.1% to settle at $12.53 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued H1 guidance.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) dipped 19% to close at $1.54 after the company reported FY21 EPS results were lower than the previous year.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) dipped 17.9% to close at $6.82.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) dropped 17.8% to settle at $6.01.
  • Enfusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENFN) fell 17.7% to close at $12.53 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 guidance.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dropped 16.8% to close at $2.18.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) declined 16.2% to settle at $1.09.
  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) fell 16% to close at $0.5625.
  • Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) fell 15.9% to close at $15.13 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) fell 14% to close at $3.27.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) dipped 14% to close at $0.7424.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) fell 13.8% to close at $6.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) dropped 13.6% to close at $21.81.
  • Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) fell 13.5% to close at $7.28.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) fell 13.2% to close at $22.00.
  • CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) fell 12.5% to close at $1.31 after the company said FY21 sales results were lower than the previous year.
  • SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) fell 12.5% to close at $5.51 as the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak sales guidance. The company also said it acquired SightPlan Inc. on March 22 for $135 million.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 11.6% to close at $5.76 after the company reported FY21 earnings results and issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASAN) fell 11.2% to settle at $37.90. Asana recently filed for mixed shelf offering.
  • Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) fell 11.1% to close at $35.98.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 9.6% to settle at $5.83.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 9.4% to close at $19.91. Nio reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company's first-quarter guidance suggested sequentially flat to slightly higher deliveries and below-consensus revenues.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 9.2% to close at $27.53.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGFY + ALLG)

12 Stocks Halted On A Circuit Breaker This Week
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com