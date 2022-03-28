64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) shares surged 143% to settle at $3.84 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) shares climbed 50.2% to close at $18.70 on Friday.
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) gained 33.7% to close at $4.17.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) jumped 32.2% to settle at $6.36. NextDecade recently announced the execution of a binding Heads of Agreement with Guangdong Energy Group for the long-term supply of liquefied natural gas for 20 years from NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export project.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) surged 26% to close at $1.65 on above-average volume.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) gained 25.5% to close at $0.5776 on above-average volume despite no company-specific news to justify the price action.
- NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) jumped 23.1% to close at $4.26 on above-average volume after a Form4 filing from a company director showed a purchase of 10,000 shares at $2.67 per share.
- Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 22.8% to close at $8.56 after surging around 22% on Thursday.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) gained 22.6% to settle at $0.46 on above-average volume.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) jumped 22.5% to close at $5.22 on above-average volume.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) gained 22% to close at $15.71.
- Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) jumped 21.6% to close at $18.72.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) gained 21.1% to settle at $1.38.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) jumped 20.4% to close at $5.84 on above-average volume.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) jumped 20.4% to close at $54.93 after the company announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance of AviClear, a designation for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) rose 20% to close at $7.38 after U.S. President Joe Biden and the European Union announced the formation of a joint task force to strengthen energy security for Ukraine and the EU.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) gained 19.9% to close at $4.82. Agrify recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) jumped 19.8% to close at $3.81.
- Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE: WRN) rose 18.1% to settle at $2.28. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Western Copper & Gold with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.25.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) gained 18% to close at $1.44.
- Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) surged 17.9% to settle at $3.36.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: TMBR) gained 17.1% to close at $0.41. Timber Pharmaceuticals announced late-breaking presentation at the American Academy Of Dermatology 2022 Annual Meeting.
- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) jumped 16.9% to settle at $1.87.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) rose 16.7% to close at $1.05.
- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) jumped 16.5% to settle at $9.60.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) gained 16% to close at $3.49.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 15.8% to close at $0.7015. Greenlane is expected to host Q4 conference call on March 31, 2022.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) gained 15.6% to close at $6.88.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 15% to close at $16.43. Alliance Global Partners recently downgraded Rada Electronics from Buy to Neutral.
- Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD) gained 13.9% to settle at $10.23.
- Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) rose 13.7% to close at $6.23. The company released Q4 results last month.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) shares rose 12.2% to close at $5.98 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares rose 10.5% to close at $1.05 after jumping 10% on Thursday.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) gained 9.5% to close at $40.69.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 9.2% to close at $0.5461 after gaining 5% on Thursday.
Losers
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares dipped 65.2% to close at $0.6307 on Friday after the company provided an update on its PI3K inhibitor drug candidate zandelisib following a meeting with the FDA. The company does not plan to submit an FDA marketing application based on the single arm Phase 2 TIDAL study, following discouragement from the agency. Several analysts also downgraded the stock.
- Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) shares tumbled 64.6% to settle at $4.41 after the company reported the results from its Phase 1/2 trial for IVX-441 against SARS-CoV-2 showed the level of response was lower than expected and inconsistent with known data on the company's platform and VLP technology.
- The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) fell 22.5% to close at $4.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) dropped 21.7% to close at $2.35.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) fell 20.8% to close at $1.14 on continued weakness after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) fell 19.8% to close at $1.70.
- CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) fell 19.1% to settle at $12.53 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued H1 guidance.
- TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) dipped 19% to close at $1.54 after the company reported FY21 EPS results were lower than the previous year.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) dipped 17.9% to close at $6.82.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) dropped 17.8% to settle at $6.01.
- Enfusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENFN) fell 17.7% to close at $12.53 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 guidance.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) dropped 16.8% to close at $2.18.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) declined 16.2% to settle at $1.09.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) fell 16% to close at $0.5625.
- Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) fell 15.9% to close at $15.13 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) fell 14% to close at $3.27.
- Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) dipped 14% to close at $0.7424.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) fell 13.8% to close at $6.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) dropped 13.6% to close at $21.81.
- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) fell 13.5% to close at $7.28.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) fell 13.2% to close at $22.00.
- CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) fell 12.5% to close at $1.31 after the company said FY21 sales results were lower than the previous year.
- SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) fell 12.5% to close at $5.51 as the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak sales guidance. The company also said it acquired SightPlan Inc. on March 22 for $135 million.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 11.6% to close at $5.76 after the company reported FY21 earnings results and issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASAN) fell 11.2% to settle at $37.90. Asana recently filed for mixed shelf offering.
- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) fell 11.1% to close at $35.98.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 9.6% to settle at $5.83.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 9.4% to close at $19.91. Nio reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company's first-quarter guidance suggested sequentially flat to slightly higher deliveries and below-consensus revenues.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 9.2% to close at $27.53.
