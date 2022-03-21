 Skip to main content

58 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 4:54am   Comments
Gainers

  • BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) shares gained 73.6% to close at $1.00.
  • DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares jumped 59.8% to settle at $4.09 on Friday.
  • Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) jumped 54.9% to settle at $3.16.
  • Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) gained 52.4% to close at $4.10.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) surged 50.3% to settle at $2.69.
  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) jumped 42% to close at $13.65 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) gained 41.4% to close at $1.08.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) surged 39.9% to settle at $2.07.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) climbed 36.3% to settle at $3.23. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher amid recent volatility in the sector. Earlier in the week, reports indicated China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures.
  • Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) gained 35.2% to close at $3.80. Tuya recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.06 per share.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) climbed 34.3% to close at $1.28 on Friday.
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) climbed 33.8% to close at $6.21.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) climbed 33.7% to close at $5.48. UP Fintech Holding reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 31.7% year-on-year to $62.2 million, beating the consensus of $52.8 million.
  • Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) gained 32.2% to settle at $1.52.
  • Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) climbed 32% to close at $1.36. Waterdrop is expected to report its Q4 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
  • Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) gained 30.8% to settle at $5.65. The FDA lifted the clinical hold on Immunome’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its antibody cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) to treat COVID-19.
  • Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) jumped 29.1% to close at $14.51. Theseus Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.24 per share.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) gained 28.4% to close at $1.76.
  • TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) rose 28.2% to close at $4.41.
  • Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) jumped 28.2% to close at $1.32 following Q4 results.
  • Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) rose 27.5% to close at $1.99.
  • GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) gained 27.1% to close at $62.79.
  • Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) gained 27% to close at $10.11.
  • The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) surged 27% to close at $8.15 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) gained 26.3% to close at $1.20 after the company reported Q4 results and announced a $5 million share repurchase program.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 25.5% to close at $1.77.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) shares climbed 24.7% to close at $35.72.
  • Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) gained 23.5% to settle at $4.78.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) climbed 22.5% to settle at $17.85.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 22.4% to close at $0.29.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) gained 22.1% to close at $0.65. VEON Holdings B.V. reiterated currency election on its ruble-denominated notes.
  • Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) gained 21.6% to close at $0.3069.
  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) shares gained 21.1% to close at $5.75 on continued momentum following the company's recently-announced partnership with The Walt Disney Co.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) climbed 20.8% to close at $6.34.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) rose 20.2% to close at $3.45.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 19.6% to close at $3.48.
  • Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) gained 19.3% to close at $6.75 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $13 price target.
  • AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) jumped 17.1% to close at $1.23.
  • Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) jumped 15.7% to settle at $6.48.
  • XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) gained 15.2% to close at $28.77.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) rose 14% to close at $1.30.
  • ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) rose 8.8% to close at $0.3045. ECMOHO recently received approval to transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) rose 7.5% to close at $37.14.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) rose 7.3% to close at $3.25 after dropping 8% on Thursday.

Losers

  • Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) shares dipped 28.6% to settle at $1.35 on Friday after the company announced a common stock offering of 3.03 million shares at $1.65 per share.
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) dropped 26.9% to close at $0.63.
  • Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) shares fell 22.5% to close at $9.16 on Friday. Ambac Financial's Ambac Assurance issued statement on residential mortgage-backed securities litigation.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) fell 22.3% to close at $6.44 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) dipped 20.8% to settle at $1.68. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported a $7.5 million private placement.
  • Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) fell 20.7% to close at $2.76.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 16.3% to close at $0.45. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently announced FDA clearance of its IND for SON-1010 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) fell 13.7% to close at $4.04.
  • Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI) dropped 13.5% to close at $7.49.
  • Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TWNT) fell 13.5% to settle at $8.40.
  • Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) dropped 7.4% to close at $3.65 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year.
  • JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) fell 6.2% to close at $12.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $11.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 5% to close at $283.13. Avis Budget Group’s board recently approved $1 billion increase to the company’s existing share repurchase authorization.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) fell 4% to settle at $218.91. FedEx reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company said it expects an adjusted EPS of $20.50 to $21.50.

