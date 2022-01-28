64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Losers
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 53.6% to settle at $0.51 on Thursday.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares dipped 44.2% to close at $1.06 on Thursday after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 56,666,667 shares at $1.50 per share, before underwriting discounts.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) dropped 40.5% to settle at $8.27 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics said the FDA imposed partial clinical hold on select studies of U2 and its components for CLL and NHL.
- Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) tumbled 35.7% to close at $1.62.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) fell 35% to close at $1.30. PetVivo recently announced distribution of its veterinary medical device, SPRYNG, by Vetcove, Inc.
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) fell 33.8% to settle at $1.82. Advanced Human Imaging recently signed partnership with Activate Health OÜ.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) dropped 33.6% to close at $0.6280. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals recently announced a strategic restructuring.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) dipped 29.2% to settle at $15.92 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance. Credit Suisse maintained LendingClub with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $34 to $27.
- Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) dipped 29% to close at $2.69. Blue Star Foods recently said it will receive $5 million investment from The Lind Partners.
- Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) fell 28.8% to close at $2.28. Stran & Company recently announced definitive agreement to acquire GAP Promo.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares declined 28.5% to settle at $15.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. 1-800-Flowers sees FY22 revenue growth of 7% - 9%.
- Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ) fell 28.4% to close at $7.15.
- CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: SATL) dropped 26.7% to settle at $5.93.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 26% to close at $1.28.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) fell 25.7% to close at $3.78. Volcon recently filed for offering of 3.5 million shares of common stock.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) fell 24.6% to close at $7.99. Cue Biopharma said early data from the Phase 1 combination study of CUE-101 and Merck & Co., supported synergistic activity, with two of the four patients treated in dose escalation in two cohosts showing partial responses.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dipped 23.3% to settle at $6.14.
- Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAC) fell 22.6% to close at $10.31. Vistas Media Acquisition Company shareholders recently approved business combination with Anghami.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) fell 22.4% to close at $111.24 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) dropped 21.8% to close at $2.55.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 20.9% to close at $1.85.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) dropped 20.5% to close at $2.95.
- IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) fell 19.7% to close at $6.27. SVB Leerink maintained IsoPlexis with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $20 to $15.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 19.3% to close at $0.8794 after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) dipped 19.1% to settle at $0.7199. Guardforce AI recently announced pricing of a $10.3 million offering.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) fell 18.2% to close at $0.3007.
- Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IVAN) fell 17.9% to close at $8.19.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) dropped 17.6% to close at $18.50 following Q2 earnings.
- FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI) fell 15.7% to settle at $3.16. The company recently priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) fell 15.2% to close at $3.45 following Q2 results.
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) fell 13% to close at $147.88. Watts Water Technologies will replace Sterling Bancorp/DE in the S&P MidCap 400.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dipped 11.6% to close at $829.10. Tesla reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. The company produced 305,840 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 70% year-over-year. A total of 308,650 vehicles were delivered in the fourth quarter, up 71% year-over-year.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) shares fell 10.9% to close at $8.30 after the company reported pricing of $100.0 million public offering.
- CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) fell 10% to close at $8.92.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) slipped 8.3% to settle at $8.07. LG Display recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to KRW 8.81 trillion.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) dropped 7.7% to close at $43.77. Needham downgraded Haemonetics from Buy to Hold.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) fell 7.5% to close at $122.38. SAP reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to €7.98 billion at constant currencies and announced plans to acquire a majority stake of Taulia, a leading provider of working capital management solutions.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 7% to close at $48.05 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates.
