64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 4:59am   Comments
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

 

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

Losers

  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 53.6% to settle at $0.51 on Thursday.
  • Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares dipped 44.2% to close at $1.06 on Thursday after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 56,666,667 shares at $1.50 per share, before underwriting discounts.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) dropped 40.5% to settle at $8.27 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics said the FDA imposed partial clinical hold on select studies of U2 and its components for CLL and NHL.
  • Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) tumbled 35.7% to close at $1.62.
  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) fell 35% to close at $1.30. PetVivo recently announced distribution of its veterinary medical device, SPRYNG, by Vetcove, Inc.
  • Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) fell 33.8% to settle at $1.82. Advanced Human Imaging recently signed partnership with Activate Health OÜ.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) dropped 33.6% to close at $0.6280. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals recently announced a strategic restructuring.
  • LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) dipped 29.2% to settle at $15.92 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance. Credit Suisse maintained LendingClub with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $34 to $27.
  • Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) dipped 29% to close at $2.69. Blue Star Foods recently said it will receive $5 million investment from The Lind Partners.
  • Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) fell 28.8% to close at $2.28. Stran & Company recently announced definitive agreement to acquire GAP Promo.
  • 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares declined 28.5% to settle at $15.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. 1-800-Flowers sees FY22 revenue growth of 7% - 9%.
  • Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ) fell 28.4% to close at $7.15.
  • CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: SATL) dropped 26.7% to settle at $5.93.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 26% to close at $1.28.
  • Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) fell 25.7% to close at $3.78. Volcon recently filed for offering of 3.5 million shares of common stock.
  • Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) fell 24.6% to close at $7.99. Cue Biopharma said early data from the Phase 1 combination study of CUE-101 and Merck & Co., supported synergistic activity, with two of the four patients treated in dose escalation in two cohosts showing partial responses.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dipped 23.3% to settle at $6.14.
  • Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAC) fell 22.6% to close at $10.31. Vistas Media Acquisition Company shareholders recently approved business combination with Anghami.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) fell 22.4% to close at $111.24 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) dropped 21.8% to close at $2.55.
  • Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 20.9% to close at $1.85.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) dropped 20.5% to close at $2.95.
  • IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) fell 19.7% to close at $6.27. SVB Leerink maintained IsoPlexis with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $20 to $15.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 19.3% to close at $0.8794 after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) dipped 19.1% to settle at $0.7199. Guardforce AI recently announced pricing of a $10.3 million offering.
  • Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) fell 18.2% to close at $0.3007.
  • Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IVAN) fell 17.9% to close at $8.19.
  • Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) dropped 17.6% to close at $18.50 following Q2 earnings.
  • FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI) fell 15.7% to settle at $3.16. The company recently priced its IPO at $6 per share.
  • Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) fell 15.2% to close at $3.45 following Q2 results.
  • Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) fell 13% to close at $147.88. Watts Water Technologies will replace Sterling Bancorp/DE in the S&P MidCap 400.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dipped 11.6% to close at $829.10. Tesla reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. The company produced 305,840 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 70% year-over-year. A total of 308,650 vehicles were delivered in the fourth quarter, up 71% year-over-year.
  • Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) shares fell 10.9% to close at $8.30 after the company reported pricing of $100.0 million public offering.
  • CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC) fell 10% to close at $8.92.
  • LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) slipped 8.3% to settle at $8.07. LG Display recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to KRW 8.81 trillion.
  • Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) dropped 7.7% to close at $43.77. Needham downgraded Haemonetics from Buy to Hold.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) fell 7.5% to close at $122.38. SAP reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to €7.98 billion at constant currencies and announced plans to acquire a majority stake of Taulia, a leading provider of working capital management solutions.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 7% to close at $48.05 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates.

Also check out insider selling in big stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

