4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling: Halliburton, Civeo And More

US initial jobless claims dropped by 30 thousand from the prior period to 260 thousand during the week ending January 22, also matching market expectations. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales.

Civeo

The Trade: Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) 10% owner Tammy Torgerson disposed a total of 18,766 shares at an average price of $20.01. The insider received $375.42 thousand as a result of the transaction.

The company’s stock dropped 4% over the past six months. What Civeo Does: Civeo Corp provides long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services, especially to the natural resource industry.

AMN Healthcare Services

The Trade: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) CEO Susan R Salka sold a total of 15,403 shares at an average price of $94.66. The insider received $1.46 million from selling those shares.

AMN Healthcare Services recently said it sees Q4 sales of $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. What AMN Healthcare Does: AMN Healthcare Services is the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. In 2019, it placed almost 10,000 nurses and allied healthcare full-time workers with provider clients nationwide.

Halliburton

The Trade: Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Director, President and CEO Allen Jeffrey Miller sold a total of 33,333 shares at an average price of $30.00. The insider received $1 million as a result of the transaction.

Halliburton recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 32.1% year-over-year to $4.28 billion, beating the consensus of $4.09 billion. What Halliburton Does: Halliburton is the world's second- largest oilfield-services company. Building from its origins pioneering oil and gas well cementing in the 1920s, Halliburton has evolved into the premier wellbore engineering company, with leading business lines in cementing, completion equipment, and pressure pumping.

