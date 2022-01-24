54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) shares jumped 52.4% to $4.5720 after the company said it would merge with Enerflex to create a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) surged 32.7% to $62.14 following media reports suggesting multiple funds are interested in acquiring the company.
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) shares gained 27.8% to $3.1050 after declining around 12% on Friday.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) climbed 21% to $5.24.
- Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) gained 10.8% to $30.92. Adtalem Global Education agreed to sell its Financial Services segment, including ACAMS (Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists) and Becker Professional Education and OnCourse Learning, to a consortium of Wendel Group and Colibri Group in an all-cash transaction for $1 billion.
- Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) surged 9.2% to $10.30 after jumping 30% on Friday.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) gained 9% to $3.41. Shineco recently entered into share transfer agreements to acquire 51% equity interest in Xiang Peng You Kang (Beijing) Technology for $5.6 million.
- Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) rose 8.1% to $53.31. Trian Fund Management LP, the activist hedge fund run by Nelson Peltz, built a stake in Unilever, the Financial Times reported.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) rose 8.1% to $24.80 amid media reports that several funds are interested in acquiring Kohl's.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) gained 7.3% to $3.60. HC Wainwright & Co. recently maintained BioDelivery Sciences Intl with a Neutral and raised the price target from $4 to $4.5.
- Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) shares rose 6% to $16.77 after Reuters reported that the company and Iliad are in talks to combine Italian units.
Losers
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) shares fell 71% to $8.55 as stocks continued to sell off in anticipation of Fed policy tightening in 2022.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares dropped 46.5% to $0.9316 after dipping 28% on Friday.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 39.6% to $2.3568 following effectiveness of change from ADS ratio from 1:40 to 1:1000.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares fell 39.6% to $0.84 after jumping 55% on Friday.
- AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: HKIB) shares fell 38.4% to $3.14 in sympathy with the overall market as stocks continue to sell off in anticipation of Fed policy tightening in 2022.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) dropped 31.1% to $2.70. Wrap Technologies said its CEO Tom Smith will step down.
- CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: CFV) shares fell 24.6% to $9.30 after jumping 30% on Friday.
- A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) dropped 24.1% to $5.48.
- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) dropped 23.9% to $1.7799. Laidlaw & Co., last week, initiated coverage on Cingulate with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.5.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares fell 23.5% to $3.2450. The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Pfizer and OPKO Health's somatrogon.
- A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) dropped 23.3% to $5.54. Benchmark, last week, initiated coverage on A2Z Smart Technologies with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) fell 22.9% to $3.4191.
- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) dropped 22.6% to $8.89. EF Hutton initiated coverage on Glimpse Group with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) fell 21.9% to $1.6242.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) dropped 21.6% to $1.8350.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) fell 21.6% to $2.22.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) dropped 21.2% to $5.64.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) fell 21% to $3.90.
- IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) dropped 20.8% to $1.7185.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) fell 20.1% to $0.8152 after dipping 22% on Friday. Amesite recently announced a partnership with Cathie Wood's Innovation Foundation.
- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) dropped 19.8% to $47.26 on a continued market sell-off.
- Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) dipped 19.6% to $3.93.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) fell 19.6% to $5.12 amid a continued market selloff as concerns over Fed policy tightening continue to pressure growth sectors.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) dipped 19.6% to $6.65.
- WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) fell 19.6% to $7.11.
- Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) dropped 19.3% to $15.66 on a continued market sell-off.
- Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) fell 18.7% to $2.50 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) fell 18.5% to $5.05.
- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) dropped 18.3% to $4.8599.
- Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) fell 18% to $2.4106.
- TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) fell 17.2% to $4.91 on a continued market sell-off.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 16.9% to $88.36 as stocks continued to sell off in anticipation of Fed policy tightening in 2022.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) shares fell 14.7% to $1.5550 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) shares fell 13.3% to $12.80. Buyer consortium led by Recco Control Technology Pte Ltd and Dazheng Group (Hong Kong) Investment Holdings Company Limited disclosed submitting a non-binding proposal to acquire Hollysys Automation Technologies in an all-cash transaction.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) fell 12.3% to $329.66. MicroStrategy shares dipped around 18% on Friday following report that the SEC has rejected the company’s bitcoin accounting strategy.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE: HUT) fell 12.3% to $4.71 amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 11.5% to $2.54.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 11.5% to $5.94.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares fell 10.9% to $4.24 after dropping 12% on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9.6% to $13.58 amid a weekend decline in the price of Bitcoin.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) fell 9.5% to $3.18 after gaining 10% on Friday.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 8.1% to $20.26 amid a weekend decline in the price of Bitcoin.
- ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) fell 7.8% to $5.21 after declining around 6% on Friday.
