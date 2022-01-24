 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 12:21pm   Comments
Share:
54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) shares jumped 52.4% to $4.5720 after the company said it would merge with Enerflex to create a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) surged 32.7% to $62.14 following media reports suggesting multiple funds are interested in acquiring the company.
  • BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) shares gained 27.8% to $3.1050 after declining around 12% on Friday.
  • G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) climbed 21% to $5.24.
  • Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) gained 10.8% to $30.92. Adtalem Global Education agreed to sell its Financial Services segment, including ACAMS (Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists) and Becker Professional Education and OnCourse Learning, to a consortium of Wendel Group and Colibri Group in an all-cash transaction for $1 billion.
  • Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) surged 9.2% to $10.30 after jumping 30% on Friday.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) gained 9% to $3.41. Shineco recently entered into share transfer agreements to acquire 51% equity interest in Xiang Peng You Kang (Beijing) Technology for $5.6 million.
  • Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) rose 8.1% to $53.31. Trian Fund Management LP, the activist hedge fund run by Nelson Peltz, built a stake in Unilever, the Financial Times reported.
  • Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) rose 8.1% to $24.80 amid media reports that several funds are interested in acquiring Kohl's.
  • BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) gained 7.3% to $3.60. HC Wainwright & Co. recently maintained BioDelivery Sciences Intl with a Neutral and raised the price target from $4 to $4.5.
  • Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) shares rose 6% to $16.77 after Reuters reported that the company and Iliad are in talks to combine Italian units.

Check out these big insider trading in penny stocks

Losers

  • Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) shares fell 71% to $8.55 as stocks continued to sell off in anticipation of Fed policy tightening in 2022.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares dropped 46.5% to $0.9316 after dipping 28% on Friday.
  • OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 39.6% to $2.3568 following effectiveness of change from ADS ratio from 1:40 to 1:1000.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares fell 39.6% to $0.84 after jumping 55% on Friday.
  • AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: HKIB) shares fell 38.4% to $3.14 in sympathy with the overall market as stocks continue to sell off in anticipation of Fed policy tightening in 2022.
  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) dropped 31.1% to $2.70. Wrap Technologies said its CEO Tom Smith will step down.
  • CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: CFV) shares fell 24.6% to $9.30 after jumping 30% on Friday.
  • A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) dropped 24.1% to $5.48.
  • Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) dropped 23.9% to $1.7799. Laidlaw & Co., last week, initiated coverage on Cingulate with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.5.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares fell 23.5% to $3.2450. The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Pfizer and OPKO Health's somatrogon.
  • A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) dropped 23.3% to $5.54. Benchmark, last week, initiated coverage on A2Z Smart Technologies with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18.
  • Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) fell 22.9% to $3.4191.
  • The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) dropped 22.6% to $8.89. EF Hutton initiated coverage on Glimpse Group with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) fell 21.9% to $1.6242.
  • NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) dropped 21.6% to $1.8350.
  • Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) fell 21.6% to $2.22.
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) dropped 21.2% to $5.64.
  • BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) fell 21% to $3.90.
  • IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) dropped 20.8% to $1.7185.
  • Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) fell 20.1% to $0.8152 after dipping 22% on Friday. Amesite recently announced a partnership with Cathie Wood's Innovation Foundation.
  • HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) dropped 19.8% to $47.26 on a continued market sell-off.
  • Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) dipped 19.6% to $3.93.
  • Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) fell 19.6% to $5.12 amid a continued market selloff as concerns over Fed policy tightening continue to pressure growth sectors.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) dipped 19.6% to $6.65.
  • WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) fell 19.6% to $7.11.
  • Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) dropped 19.3% to $15.66 on a continued market sell-off.
  • Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) fell 18.7% to $2.50 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) fell 18.5% to $5.05.
  • MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) dropped 18.3% to $4.8599.
  • Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) fell 18% to $2.4106.
  • TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) fell 17.2% to $4.91 on a continued market sell-off.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 16.9% to $88.36 as stocks continued to sell off in anticipation of Fed policy tightening in 2022.
  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) shares fell 14.7% to $1.5550 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) shares fell 13.3% to $12.80. Buyer consortium led by Recco Control Technology Pte Ltd and Dazheng Group (Hong Kong) Investment Holdings Company Limited disclosed submitting a non-binding proposal to acquire Hollysys Automation Technologies in an all-cash transaction.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) fell 12.3% to $329.66. MicroStrategy shares dipped around 18% on Friday following report that the SEC has rejected the company’s bitcoin accounting strategy.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE: HUT) fell 12.3% to $4.71 amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 11.5% to $2.54.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 11.5% to $5.94.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares fell 10.9% to $4.24 after dropping 12% on Friday.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9.6% to $13.58 amid a weekend decline in the price of Bitcoin.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) fell 9.5% to $3.18 after gaining 10% on Friday.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 8.1% to $20.26 amid a weekend decline in the price of Bitcoin.
  • ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) fell 7.8% to $5.21 after declining around 6% on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMST + ARVL)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Halliburton Profit Beats Estimates
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com