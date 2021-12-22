55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) shares jumped 78.7% to close at $5.45 on Tuesday after gaining around 6% on Monday.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) gained 44.8% to close at $11.03 after gaining over 7% on Monday. Biofrontera recently announced the first subject has been enrolled in the Phase 2b study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Ameluz in combination with the red-light lamp BF-RhodoLED for acne.
- IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) surged 40.8% to close at $6.90.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) jumped 39.4% to settle at $14.29.
- Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) surged 22.9% to settle at $7.78.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) climbed 21.4% to settle at $15.05. Rite Aid reported Q3 FY22 adjusted EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.40 a year ago, but a turnaround from a loss of $(0.41) per share in Q2 FY22.
- Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) jumped 21.3% to close at $4.28.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) gained 20.7% to close at $7.80. Chemomab Therapeutics recently announced appointment of Dale R. Pfost as Chairman of the Board.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) gained 20.6% to close at $5.09.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) shares jumped 20.3% to settle at $2.78.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) gained 19% to close at $9.08.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares climbed 18.8% to close at $43.67 after the company was informed by Neuroscience journal that there was no evidence to support data manipulation claims in a 2005 company-authored paper.
- Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) gained 18.7% to close at $10.00. Ambrx Biopharma’s partner in China, NovoCodex Pharmaceuticals Ltd, presented favorable safety and efficacy data from its ongoing ACE-Breast-01 Phase 1 study of ARX788 at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) rose 18.5% to close at $10.91.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) gained 18.1% to settle at $5.60. BioVie recently announced partnership with the American Liver Foundation.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) climbed 18% to settle at $6.90. Pioneer Power Solutions received an initial order of ~$12 million from an undisclosed mass merchandiser for its E-Bloc product.
- Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) gained 17.9% to settle at $75.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) gained 17.8% to close at $18.12 after the company announced it has received an order from a current silicon photonics customer for four additional FOX-NP systems.
- Winc, Inc. (NYSE: WBEV) climbed 17% to close at $5.29.
- Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) gained 16.8% to settle at $60.35. Nuvei recently reported a partnership with FTX to provide instant payment solutions.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) jumped 16.7% to close at $0.4325. The company’s CEO Saundra L Pelletier bought 135,000 shares at an average price of $0.38 per share.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) gained 16.5% to settle at $6.36.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares climbed 16.2% to settle at $1.65.
- Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) gained 15.9% to settle at $6.84. Planet Labs recently issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) jumped 15.7% to close at $2.14 after declining around 14% on Monday. Quoin Pharma recently announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Orpharm LLC for QRX003. Under the agreement terms, Orpharm gains exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in Russia and CIS.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) jumped 15.6% to close at $16.07 after the company announced its Eve will list on the NYSE through a business combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) climbed 15.1% to close at $10.57. JAKKS Pacific’s 10% owner Thomas Gahan bought a total of 160849 shares at an average price of $30.38.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) gained 14.3% to close at $6.14 after tumbling around 18% on Monday.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) surged 14.2% to close at $5.16.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) gained 13.9% to settle at $5.58.
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) climbed 13.6% to close at $95.05. Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are considering a joint bid for software-maker Citrix Systems, Bloomberg reported.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) rose 11.7% to close at $18.66. Funko Director Charles D Denson acquired a total of 99300 shares at an average price of $17.22. Funko expanded into the greeting aisle with its new line of collectible, interactive greeting displays called Popsies.
- Zegna (NYSE: ZGN) gained 10.5% to close at $11.87.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) jumped 10.5% to close at $90.68 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong revenue guidance for the current quarter.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) gained 9.5% to close at $2.78 after the company reported pan-coronavirus monoclonal antibody cocktail that retains effectiveness against the omicron variant, other covid-19 variants, SARS, MERS, and the common cold human coronaviruses.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) rose 6.2% to close at $166.63 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) gained 5.6% to close at $2.81 following a 9% gain on Monday.
Losers
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares dipped 50.9% to close at $3.50 on Tuesday after the company announced the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY trial in its dry eye disease candidate did not meet the primary endpoint of ocular redness.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) tumbled 48.5% to close at $1.39 on Tuesday after the company announced it decided not to pursue the sequential approach to the development plans for Viaskin Peanut.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) fell 40% to close at $3.87 after the company announced preliminary results for the ongoing Phase 2 expansion study of CX-2029.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares fell 32.1% to close at $1.46 after the company reported exercise of warrants for cash proceeds of $10 million. Can-Fite BioPharma, on Monday, announced that the last liver cancer patient treated under an Open-Label Extension program of its concluded Phase 2 study of Namodenoson experienced a Complete Response (CR).
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) fell 29.3% to close at $4.40 after the company said it received notification from the FDA that it will not be ready to take action by December 23, 2021 for the company's NDA for Libervant Buccal Film.
- EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) declined 21.5% to close at $6.41.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 20.8% to settle at $21.45. Guggenheim downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Neutral and announced a $28 price target. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals recently announced plans for a resubmission of its supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA for NUPLAZID.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVTL) dropped 18.2% to close at $9.15 on volatility following its recent list on the NYSE following the company's merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp.
- IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) fell 17.4% to settle at $8.26. IO Biotech recently highlighted publication of Phase 1/2 melanoma clinical trial results in nature medicine.
- TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) dropped 15.3% to close at $12.41. TeraWulf reported the purchase of 15K S19 P Pro Miners from Bitmain.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) dipped 15.2% to close at $43.37. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $36 price target.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) dropped 14.8% to close at $1.79 after rising more than 36% on Monday. SeaChange International recently reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares fell 14.4% to close at $2.31 after the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) dipped 14.4% to close at $2.31.
- XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) fell 14% to close at $3.19. XL Fleet installed charging infrastructure to power Apex Clean Energy's electrified vehicle deployments.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) dipped 9.9% to close at $2.37.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) fell 5.6% to close at $10.63. Society Pass shares jumped 240% on Monday after the company was added to the Russell 2000.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.4% to close at $191.07. JP Morgan maintained Novavax with a Neutral and raised the price target from $172 to $209.
